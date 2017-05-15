S&P 500: Is This Where The Bubble Starts?

It's now a month since the S&P500 (SPX) bottomed at 2,328 on the thirteenth of April. The action we had in the stock market on Friday last (05-12-2017) when the market fell to 2,381 definitely would have pleased the bears as the market was down seventeen handles at one stage. However it is becoming increasingly likely that the lows in April will turn out to be an intermediate low. In one respect this is not advisable for long term future gains. The last two intermediate lows more or less took place at the two hundred day moving average. The S&P500 got nowhere near that level in April. Although the market has screamed higher in recent years, intermediate lows always stood out and occurred when price pulled back to support and sentiment pulled back from optimistic levels. We are not getting these corrections at present as every one (including last Fridays) seems to eventually catch a bid. Will the market then keep going up without any steep correction? In a my opinion, it looks like a distinct possibility at this moment in time.

The main reason is intermediate sentiment numbers in the S&P500, As we can see from the chart below all, intermediate term sentiment actually got to more pessimistic levels than we saw in November and June of last year. The market from its intermediate top to its probable intermediate bottom on the 13th of April last dropped less than sixty handles which was almost half the size of the declines in the last two intermediate cycles (peak to trough numbers). Usually price follows sentiment down but it didn't happen in this case. Furthermore the rescue again on Friday leads me to believe that the intermediate bottom is probably in. Why? Because if the intermediate low is still ahead of us, one would feel that the S&P500 would have to drop aggressively pretty quickly as we would be potentially on week 28.

Intermediate cycles in equities usually last between 25 and 35 weeks which means if we bottomed in April, the print would be 24 weeks - which mean we would be currently on week 4 of a brand new cycle. The reason I am swaying towards a new cycle is because the thrust of the April lows were significant in the sense that close to 70 handles have been tacked on already. Furthermore the March 1st highs of 2,395 have been already taken out, providing further confirmation that we have started a brand new intermediate cycle here.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

What also is apparent is the drop off in the Blees Rating over the past few months which came in at 32 on the 2nd of May. In the Commitment of Traders report, net short contracts fell to 5,163 on the 2nd and rose slightly to 6905 on the 9th of this month. The new readings last Tuesday resulted in a Blees Rating of 45 but one would believe that the Blees Rating would have to be pinned at 100 for a good few reports before a significant downturn could arise here. We are seeing the same pattern on the retail side. Retail traders are slowly getting long but the ROBO put-call ratio is still pretty elevated illustrating that there are still plenty of options traders continuing to buy puts.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Therefore I would caution getting short here. The best course of action is to probably use a trailing stop on positions as the more mute corrections become going forward, the more risk there will be to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.