Fabrinet: The Roller Coaster Continues

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reported third quarter earnings this past Monday and demonstrated strength the market was not expecting. In the weeks and days leading up to the report, the stock was dropping like a rock, scraping 52-week lows:

But the jump right at the tail end of the chart is the result of a 10%-plus price increase following the earnings release, which allayed some of investors' concerns. Despite this relief, FN is still way down from 52-week highs and down from average levels throughout the last 12 months. I continue to see Fabrinet as an attractive growth play going forward as China fears subside and earnings continue to grow.

The earnings report was released in the midst of reports from other optical communications companies with results varying wildly. Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) dropped big post-earnings only to rapidly bounce back this week, Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) dropped double-digits due to a massive cut to revenue guidance, and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), Fabrinet's largest customer, jumped nearly 20% post-earnings. I think most of these massive moves were enabled by the same catalyst: China concerns. How much these stocks moved, up and down, were in large part dependent on how much the slowdown in Chinese telecom demand hurt or did not hurt business.

And now that we've received reports from many companies in the sector, it does appear that China fears were, at least in part, well founded. Demand for telecommunications components did indeed slow down in the quarter, a situation which is expected to persist for another couple of quarters. Bringing the conversation back to Fabrinet, how did this ongoing development affect their results and guidance?

The negative effects were evident though not substantial. I will give a brief overview of the results and then go more in depth.

Fabrinet reported Q3 revenue of $366.8 million, which is up 46% year-over-year ("YoY") and beat by $4 million, and EPS of $0.80, which is up 24 cents from Q3 2016 but missed consensus estimates by 8 cents. The ongoing investments in capital expenditures are minimizing current free cash flow generation, but management is projecting for capex spending to be cut in half going forward now that construction on the new facility in Thailand is winding down. This will help boost cash flows and will allow Fabrinet to grow operations further or return capital directly to shareholders.

There was a slight decline in gross margin to 12.5%, down a few basis points YoY and sequentially, due to the strengthening of the Thai baht. This negative foreign exchange effect actually shaved $0.10 off earnings for the quarter and might have contributed to the miss. More on that in a bit.

Fabrinet guided for Q4 revenues between $361 million and $365 million, about 1.5% below consensus estimates, and EPS between $0.82 and $0.84, about 5.7% lower than estimates. Yet despite guidance below estimates, the stock rocketed higher. It is important to take this earnings report in context: FN was near 52-week lows when these results came out. The earnings reports of other optical companies and fears about a slowdown in China demand had set a relatively low bar for Fabrinet to clear. In this context, the report was very positive even if it's not as stellar as FN investors have come to expect.

However, the positive market reaction should not blind investors to the negative aspects of this earnings report. This was the first quarter out of the past eight not to show a sequential increase in earnings per share, and the first in 10 quarters to have profits miss estimates. In addition, the data communications segment, which has been extremely strong for Fabrinet and grew 56% YoY in this quarter, is expected to show some weakness in Q4 due to China weakness.

Datacom currently makes up 40% of the optical communications pie next to 60% for telecom, the former of which will see declines this quarter due to the China slowdown while the latter will continue to grow due to less Chinese exposure. On the conference call, CFO TS Ng stated that the company as a whole earns about 10% of revenues from China, which is much lower than other companies in the industry and should allow it to avoid any significant declines in revenue or profit even in the short term.

I was initially surprised to see FN shares dropping so rapidly due to the perceived slowdown in demand from China considering that Fabrinet isn't very exposed to the Chinese market. Nevertheless, more and more these days the market doesn't seem to discriminate or use nuance in moving companies in the optical communications sector.

I think Fabrinet's guidance for Q4 adequately demonstrates the extent to which the company is insulated from the China-specific demand weakness. Yes, the numbers missed estimates slightly due to the 10% or so of revenue that is derived from China, but Fabrinet management almost always guides conservatively and so the projections are fairly robust all things considered.

The demand softness in China is likely to remain temporary as per expectations from Oclaro, Fabrinet, and others, and demand in other parts of the world for 100G optical communication components remains strong and growing. Even assuming longer-than-expected weakness, Fabrinet is minimally exposed to China compared to its peers, which puts it at an advantage over many other companies in the sector. Revenue growth and earnings growth from other regions and product segments will outpace the drag effect of lost Chinese revenue and keep Fabrinet expanding.

I continue to view FN shares as attractive at current prices and my position in the company remains one of the largest in my portfolio.

