Opportunity Knocks For Gold And Gold Shares

The recent sell-off in gold and gold stocks has created a good opportunity to enter the market.

The fundamentals for gold and gold stocks are very good at this time. Some point out that inflation is not a concern given weakness in the CRB index and oil prices, but with wage inflation creeping higher I believe inflation will definitely be a problem in the foreseeable future. Inflation will be positive for gold and gold stocks, even if the Federal Reserve does manage to raise interest rates one or two more times this year. PPI and Wages will push up inflation regardless of the CRB's recent weakness.

Real Rates peaked March 14 at .94 when gold was bottoming around $1200 prior to the last Federal Reserve meeting, and are now declining, putting in a lower high of .9 with the $1214 low on 5/9. If real rates continue to decline, that will be positive for gold and gold stocks.

Many market commentators expect continued hikes from the Federal Reserve this year and have been pricing these hikes into their expectations for gold and gold stocks. The debt levels in the U.S., however, will make rate hikes much more damaging to the economy than many are currently anticipating. Consumer debt will be a large drag on future economic growth and the recent growth of automotive debt, student debt, and cell phone debt has pushed consumer purchasing power to the limit.

We can see, investors are already beginning to second guess a rate hike, as the incoming data is already weakening and anticipation for a June hike has declined from it's recent peak. The Dollar appears to have peaked in January 2017 around 103 and has been declining ever since. This is positive for gold and gold stocks. In the very short term, these two have both moved down together, but over the long-run they have a negative correlation. As the dollar decline gains momentum, gold and gold shares will be a major beneficiary.

As a Contrarian, sentiment is an important factor to consider. The recent discussion about the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) reshuffling has confused the retail public and created a wonderful buying opportunity. Many so-called experts have been saying to 'wait for a rebalance' before buying, and many investors have attempt to front-run the sales by selling their gold shares or even selling short, as a result the stocks in the entire gold sector have become wantonly abandoned. Check out this chart of outflows from the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), the largest outflows ever, by far. I view this as a buying opportunity and wouldn't be surprised if the rebalance of GDXJ on June 17 served as a upward catalyst as fear recedes and buyers return.

We have a combination of strong fundamentals, a short-term technical shakeout with good long-term technical support, and negative sentiment. The recent sell-off is providing a good entry point with higher prices than Dec. 2015, but greater certainty. The gold mining industry has much more cash now than Dec. 2015 and it isn't going out of business. This is a great time to buy into the gold mining sector. I prefer nano-caps, I'll write an article about the junior gold sector in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold and silver and invest in nano cap and micro cap gold, silver and commodity stocks. I do not invest in GDX, GDXJ, or GLD currently.