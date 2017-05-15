United States Steel: Sell The News

X has seen nothing but an avalanche of bad news - negative news momentum that should scare investors away from this "buying opportunity."

US Steel (X) sold off on earnings to the tune of 30%, making it look rather tempting for discount hunters.

Behind every earnings selloff is a story. Case in point: US Steel (NYSE:X):

If you want a summary, here it is: X expectations were too high, the company posted less than stellar results, a selloff occurred, pushing the stock into the oversold region, the stochastics flashed "buy," and the options flashed "good risk/reward," but no one bit. Now the buy signal is long gone and options are once again fairly priced. What in the earnings release was so bad that the previously reliable (I tested it) "buy the down gap behavior" disappeared this time?

We will look at the earnings report using a shortcut - a piece of software I'm developing, which I call Sentiment Summoner (SS). SS allows me to quickly pull up sentiment scores for the earnings call as based on academic reports linking certain types of management statements to future stock price movements. The future of X, as based on sentiment, which has predictive ability for the coming quarter, looks poor, with a sentiment score 25% lower than average.

Consider the ratio of negative statements to positive statements: almost a 1-to-1 ratio. This is rare for management, as most poor earnings calls are still mostly positive, but with the negative facts hidden in the language - by ambiguous statements or non-disclosure. X, in contrast, is outright pessimistic, and this is not the sign of management that can be counted on to control investor expectations.

If you notice that 60% of X's earnings reports result in selloffs, in spite of 50% of them being earnings beats, you can only blame management for not doing the responsible thing and calming the nerves of investors via clear plans to address the disappointments. I ran SS on the text of the earnings call to pull up anything that seemed interesting. Here are some comments I believe to be important in the last earnings call:

"For too long, China, Korea and other nations have been conducting economic warfare against the American steel industry by subsidizing their steel industries, distorting global markets and dumping excess steel into the United States."

-Blaming external factors instead of offering solutions

"And I mean you cut your guidance by 35% on the EBITDA line in a rising price environment, in an improving environment."

-Investor surprise at the size of the guidance cut

"And we're focused on making sure that we do better by taking the assets down to make a longer-term future achieving weighted average cost of capital. I don't know if that helps you or not."

-Vague statements

"We will be taking more downtime at our facilities, which will limit our steel production volumes."

-Reduced future production

Of course, for every negative comment, there was one good comment - but my point is that this is not a natural ratio. The actual negative comments were telling, and the size of the miss and guidance reduction certainly can be argued as justifying the 30% selloff. If the management cannot be trusted to give investors reliable guidance figures or manage earnings expectations, they effectively pass on extra amounts of risk to you, but you do not get any of the benefits that the market is supposed to give when an investor takes on extra risk.

X can possibly bounce back from this, but the gap analysis says not to bet on it. Here's what happens if you bet in the direction of the gap (i.e., that X is now truly valued at a lower price and the selloff has not yet reached the true valuation, which is lower) - you make lots of short profits:

If analysts too cannot derive accurate estimates from the numbers and predictions that come straight from management's mouth, you get charts that don't make sense, such as the magical cashflow turnaround that is supposed to be happening any minute:

Here we are, at a relative low, but with more reasons to believe this is not a buying point. When you add in X's delaying of projects, a second offering that went nowhere, and one of the largest divergences of debt/equity (see below), you don't have much reason to "buy the dip."

Supposing you want to play, go short.

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

