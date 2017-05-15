Omeros: Continues To Advance Under The Radar

We take a look at the quarter and why this name remains undervalued by biotech investors below.

Omeros is recovering from a muted reaction to its earnings report last week as investors digest the positives contained within.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has already started to recover from a just over 10% knee-jerk reaction to its earnings report that came out this week. However, longer term significant upside potential remains solidly in place. In today's biotech piece we review this small biotech's recent results and what lies ahead for the company and its pipeline.

Earnings Highlights:

Omeros posted a 34 cent a share loss in the first quarter, a penny a share better than the consensus.

Revenues came in at $12.26 million, about a million less than expected.

Omidria sales were down approximately $650,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016, but this was due to a wholesale inventory adjustment. Omidria sales were up some 70% from the same period a year ago. Units shipped to wholesalers actually rose over 14% over the fourth quarter of 2016. The first quarter also represented the first full quarter of operation for Omeros' volume discount purchase program for Omidria. Finally, the first quarter of the year is historically the lowest volume quarter for cataract surgeries in the United States.

The consensus has Omidria revenues rebounding to just over $15 million in the second quarter and the compound is expected to post over $75 million in total revenues in FY2017 as sales growth continues to ramp up. April sales saw a 9% rise from March which bodes well for second quarter numbers.

The company has some $34 million in cash on hand for operational activities and another almost $6 million in cash held for its facilities. Omeros was also granted access to another $25 million tranche of a $80 million debt facility recently.

OMS721:

While it is satisfying to see the ramp up of Omidria, the real potential game changer for the company is its compound OMS721. OMS721 is a MASP-2 antibody that targets the lectin pathway of the complement system, a key component of immune response. This drug is being targeted at five different indications. The most exciting and potentially lucrative is for the treatment of aHUS, for which it has orphan drug designation, breakthrough designation and the potential for accelerated approval based on phase 3 results.

Soliris is currently the method of care for this rare disease known as Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. That drug should rack up $3 billion with a B in sales this year. Based on previous trial results OMS721 seems to have some superior traits to that currently approved compound. This was capture eloquently and in detail in another article recently on SeekingAlpha by another biotech contributor.

Enrollment is underway for key Phase III trial for this indication. Based on conversations with U.S. and European authorities, it is believe that this single study will satisfy both regulatory agencies. The study design also has the potential to shorten the path to regulatory approval by as much as several years and to save the associated costs.

The drug also showed successful Phase II trials results in IgA nephropathy patients. The company has filed for Breakthrough Therapy status for this indication and will soon meet with the FDA on the design for a Phase III trial which should commence late this year.

Omeros has a couple of other compounds in much earlier stage development as can be seen above OMS721 is in mid-stage development for three other indications not covered in this article.

Outlook:

The company continues to make good progress ramping up Omidria sales and should probably do $150 million to $200 million in annual revenues from that compound a few years out. OMS721 obviously is a potential game changer that does not seem to be valued properly by the market given Omeros' ~$650 million market capitalization.

I added a few shares on Omeros' post earnings dip last week. I put the odds the company will do another funding round sometime in 2017 at approximately 50/50 at the current time. If that event triggers another temporary decline, I plan to continue to accumulate shares as long as Omidria and OMS721 development is advancing at a healthy clip.

