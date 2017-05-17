Value In High-Yield Municipals - 9.3% Yields For Investment Grade Risk

High yield municipals are not the same as high yield taxable bonds, when you consider historical default rates.

What is next for muni bonds?

Given the issues occurring in Washington, D.C., the prospect of tax reform is quickly waning and the reflation trade fading. The policy overhang that walloped munis late last year is starting to shift market conditions for the space.

While it is likely too soon to say "everything is awesome" and policy risk is zero, the relative valuation continues to signal that munis are a buy here. But risks are likely to be more sector-specific. While tax reform could affect munis in a broader sense due to lower tax-equivalent yields, other regulations and laws could hit other areas of the market.

Health Care Munis

For instance, the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could lead to reduced coverage, especially in private insurance among younger adults. The law gave subsidies for those who didn't qualify for Medicaid to purchase private insurance on state exchanges. It also had taxes built in to pay for those subsidies, in addition to cutting Medicare reimbursements and other programs designed to help for lower income families.

Some lawmakers have proposed a shift to Medicaid block grants in order to give the states more flexibility in spending those federal dollars. This, in addition to removal of the individual and employer mandates, could mean the elimination of coverage, or trading down to a lower level of coverage. Many people who previously were on lower coverage plans were forced to switch when the ACA was passed. This would reverse that trend.

These actions are likely to lead to greater numbers of uninsured who are forced to use the emergency room for care, as well as higher bad debt expense. The end-result is a higher amount of unpaid care and shift in the payor mix. Reduced revenues are also likely, which could pressure providers to adapt their business models.

Tax Reform

The question surrounding tax reform continues to flow through the media, but no real concrete policy or the prospect of policy legislation passing appears likely. We have harped on the media narrative on the reflation trade and the unlikely probability of a much higher rate of inflation due to the policy promises from the new administration. Our thesis has been that the market is embedding a perfect game pitched by the Trump administration, something that is unlikely to occur.

Many investors have sold or avoided munis because of the tax reform overhang. These overhangs have existed for decades given the downward trajectory of marginal tax rates. In the 1950s, marginal rates were above 90% (think of those tax-equivalent yields!) and were reduced piecemeal over time to a low of 28% in 1986 before rising again. Still, despite those tax reforms, the municipal bond market continued to thrive.

On the Trump blueprint proposal for tax reform, the tax deductibility of state and local taxes was removed. While we think this is unlikely to be added to the final bill (if there is a final bill), the prospect of its passage makes New York and California munis much more valuable.

30% of all filers use the state and local tax deduction on their federal returns. For NY alone, the removal of that deduction would increase their federal tax burden by $14.1 billion, or $4,500 per NY family. The top five states for the deduction are California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut (recently downgraded) and New Jersey. If the deduction were to be eliminated, individuals in those states would likely look to more muni bond exposure.

In the end, while lower tax rates are possible, especially on the corporate side, the probability of these small items are fairly low. The blueprint put out by President Trump is a classic "Art of the Deal" type of proposal - knowing full well that most items will be negotiated away.

Municipal Bond Valuations

Current valuations are still very favorable as the market assesses the prospect of reform. Meanwhile, the underlying market is still trading on the basis of tax reform passing. This has led to muni spreads not seeing the same bid as other credit classes since the election.

The opportunity today in high-yield muni bonds is particularly attractive. High yield muni spreads are now in excess of taxable high-yield corporate spreads and investment grade credits. This happens very infrequently and often represents a compelling buying opportunity for munis. The last time this occurred was in October 2013. The chart below shows how high yield munis performed (using a high-yield Nuveen open-end fund as proxy - blue line), compared to investment grade munis (MUB), and taxables - both high yield (HYG) and total bond market (AGG).

Fund flows have recovered to pre-election levels, which we think is highly bullish on the space.

Long-Term Mutual Fund Flows, Municipal Bond data by YCharts

Municipals tend to outperform during Fed tightening periods, both investment grade and high yield. Today, high yield munis carry 200 bps of after-tax advantage relative to taxable high yield bonds.

But what about if tax reform passes?

If individual rates were to drop to 25%, something we place about 1% chance of occurring, the tax advantage to high yield munis is about 100 bps on a tax-equivalent basis. The muni market, especially high yield munis, remains oversold since the election and presents a compelling buying opportunity.

Comparing the muni high yield market to taxable high yield, you can clearly see the advantage. Default rates for HY munis is about one-fourth that of taxable HY. In addition, munis have one of the lowest correlations to the equity market providing significant diversification benefits. We looked at several high yield closed-end funds and the correlation is no more than 0.25.

(Source: Nuveen)

There are a few options to consider for high yield muni closed-end funds. Firstly, many of the large Nuveen muni CEFs have a decent portion in high yield municipals. That is why they are able to pay such high distribution yields today. But in terms of reversion to a mean trade, the following offers both capital gains and income - something many desire in their muni funds.

However, we would stress that investing in municipals should focus solely on the tax-free income stream rather than capital gains. But when these unique opportunities materialize, we would want to pounce on them.

Pioneer Municipal High Income- (MAV)

Pioneer cut the distribution on MAV twice in the last year, once in May, and again in December, and four times since early 2015. You can clearly see the effect on the price (green line) in the chart below.

The shares trade at a 5.4% discount today, a rarity since 2008. For most of the last 9 years, the fund has been at a premium valuation, with the premium to NAV reaching as high as 25%. Clearly, the recent distribution cuts have caused a rush to the exits and a massive 30% move to the downside in their price in three years. But over the same time period, the NAV is down just 4%.

The fund has large allocations to the junkier muni credits, including health care and tobacco bonds. It also has a large AMT percentage, which investors should be aware of. But we think the value proposition is there despite the likelihood of higher long-term rates.

On May 3rd, the fund increased the distribution for the first time since 2010 as management clearly sees the ability to pay a higher distribution. The increase in the distribution should cause a cessation of sellers from rushing to the exits and possibly have new investors rush in. As we noted above, fund flows into munis, and more so high yield munis, has been strong.

New financials will be out on MAV in a couple of weeks. Pioneer is a semi-annual reporter and hasn't given EPS or UNII numbers since the end of November. A lot has happened since then and we could see a significant upside surprise should coverage be high. Clearly management over-cut their distribution as evidenced by the distribution increase recently.

The current yield is 5.3%, which compares to a tax-equivalent yield of 9.3% at the highest marginal rate. In other words, you get a yield equivalent to the CCC - taxable high yield market - with a default rate a fraction of that CCC rate. The lowest rung of muni credit quality has a historical 10-yr cumulative default rate of 13% compared to nearly 70% for taxables.

In conclusion, you are getting a 9.3% tax-equivalent yield with MAV with 13% defaults, compared to 10.10% for the CCC level and five-times the risk. Meanwhile, CCCs have a very high correlation to U.S. equities, so if a correction is in the cards for the S&P 500, being positioned in high yield munis is the better proposition.

