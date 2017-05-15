Copart: Undervalued Gem In A Niche Industry

Failing to purchase shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) a year ago probably ranks among my worst investing blunders. Around that time, I found myself needing to purchase a new car (well, new to me, anyway). Trying to find a decent used car is always a frustrating process, a prime example of information asymmetry-the term in academic economics for when one party in a transaction holds a knowledge advantage. Unless you know a lot about car mechanics, the buyer of a used vehicle is always at a disadvantage to the seller. During my effort to educate myself more about used cars, I happened across a few annual reports from companies connected to the industry. One of them was none other than Copart.

At first glance, the company looked extremely attractive. Copart holds a large share of a niche market, benefits from powerful network effects, and produces terrific cash flow and consistently high (and increasing) returns on invested capital. Already the leader in the U.S. market, the company had successfully expanded to the U.K. and aimed to conquer other developed markets. I read all of this and immediately understood the potential for enormous profits-and then, for whatever reason, I did absolutely nothing. Naturally the stock then doubled on strong earnings.

Although it is painful for me to think about what could have been, I recently reexamined the company in order to determine if it still looked like a promising investment. After looking at the company in more detail than I did the first time, I am more convinced now that Copart is a long-term buy.

Background

Copart, Inc. operates as a car auctioneer that deals primarily in salvage vehicles. Founded in 1982 as a single shop in California, Copart gradually expanded across the U.S. through both organic growth and acquisition. The company now operates over 200 locations worldwide, with 88 percent of the total located in the domestic market. In 2007, Copart entered the United Kingdom with its acquisition of Universal Salvage, PLC and has continued to buy up competitors in the country.

Today most auctions are conducted over the Internet using Copart's virtual bidding system similar to that of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), which the company refers to as VB3. Although Copart deals used vehicles of all types, the bulk of the supply is provided by insurance companies that offload damaged cars deemed a total loss. As broker, Copart earns money by extracting fees from buyers and sellers. It also earns additional revenue through towing and storage services provided at its physical locations. The salvage vehicle market is also concentrated in two multibillion-dollar public companies. Copart and its principal competitor KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), which owns salvage auctioneer Insurance Auto Auctions, together control 80 percent of the domestic salvage market.

Competitive Advantages

Copart's advantages boil down to its geographic scale, quality of service and management, and network effects. With its large and growing network of service centers, Copart possesses a nearly unparalleled ability to move vehicles across the country in an efficient manner. Indeed, it aims to move cars from one location to the next within 24 hours. Because of the company's ubiquity, it can offer vehicles from locations in almost every U.S. state, with more than 1 million vehicles sold in 2016.

There also seems to be a general impression among industry insiders that Copart offers a superior service and better management. Eleven years ago, an author on this site claimed to have spoken with players in the field and gathered opinions to that effect. But without credible survey results, we just cannot know for certain what the consensus is. Still, it is helpful to look at a few derivative metrics. For one, Copart.com's Alexa rank stands at 11,241 globally and 3,338 in the U.S. Meanwhile, Iaai.com comes in at 15,681 globally and 5,456 in the U.S. Since most car auctions are now conducted over the internet, this bodes well for Copart compared to Insurance Auto Auctions. Then there is the 2015 study performed by Deloitte, which ranked Copart the most exceptional public company in terms of financial performance. The methodology is interesting, because it seeks to determine which companies outperformed when controlling for factors such as industry performance, year, and company size.

Copart also enjoys a significant edge in network effects, which might be its greatest advantage. The idea behind network effects is that the product or service becomes more useful when more people consume it. In this respect, Copart probably resembles something closer to a technology company than a salvage yard. Network effects explain why Internet marketplaces eBay and Craigslist, despite their dated user interfaces, have done very well selling used goods since their inception in 1995. While startups can perhaps offer a superior product, they cannot offer the vast network of buyers and sellers that the stalwarts built up over 20 years. Furthermore, Copart possesses a vast network of physical yards in addition to its online auction platform, so any potential competitor would need to wage a two-front war. Dealing in salvage vehicles is also a very different business than drivable used cars. There are many outlets for the latter, but the salvage market is comparatively highly regulated.

Performance and Future Prospects

Copart's performance history would make any investor salivate. A $10,000 investment exactly ten years ago would be worth over $40,000 today, compared to less than $16,000 for an equivalent investment in an S&P 500 index fund. Net income has tripled since 2007 while shares outstanding have been reduced by 37 percent, resulting in earnings per share increasing by 350 percent. Meanwhile, return on invested capital has averaged an enviable 16.5 percent a year over the last decade, never dropping below 14 percent. Indeed, returns have trended upward, probably because of the online segment that likely requires little capital. The results speak for themselves when we consider average revenue and profit per Copart location, up 50 percent and 150 percent, respectively, since 2007:

2017 2007 Revenue 1.38 billion 560 million Net Income 392 million 97 million Number of Locations 200 123 Average Revenue per Location 6.88 million 4.55 million Average Net Income per Location 1.96 million 0.79 million

Favorable macro trends also bode well for Copart's future. The number of used vehicles on the road is at a historic high because cars last longer now than ever before, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse. Despite new safety features, the number of vehicle crashes is also up from previous years as a result of distracted driving. The combined effect of these two trends is that the number of vehicles declared a total loss is increasing. Older cars that have depreciated significantly are often totaled in minor collisions. All of this is great news for Copart because it increases business without the company having to lift a finger. Collisions will happen regardless of what the economy is doing, and Copart will keep making money because its fees are fixed. Indeed, total revenue only dropped slightly during the Recession years.

Copart's stated intention is to expand across continental Europe, where salvage market trends are similar to the U.S., and also backfill the domestic market. I am always wary of international expansion and prefer not to assume that it will occur in my financial projections. But Copart has succeeded in the U.K. and plans to expand by making what are essentially bolt-on acquisitions. It simply buys up regional and independent salvage yards and folds them into its existing online network.

Conclusion

Copart is in many ways the ideal business. It leads its competitors with a 40 percent market share, benefits from network effects, and is involved in stable industry. Future growth is impossible to determine with certainty, but I do think that Copart will be selling substantially more vehicles ten years from now. Assuming earnings growth of 8-12 percent for ten years (which is within Copart's historic compounded average) and a modest future earnings multiple of 15, the company could be undervalued today by anywhere from 25-50 percent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPRT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.