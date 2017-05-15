'Soft' Data Converges With 'Hard Data' - Empire State Manufacturing Index Slumps

New orders, a sub component for future growth printed the first negative number since October 2016.

The Empire State Manufacturing fell almost 20 points in 4 months, one of the steepest drops on record.

The Empire State Manufacturing survey is published by the New York Federal Reserve in the middle of each month. The report is a survey sent to participants across New York state to gauge the change in business conditions from a month prior. Respondents also offer their guidance on what business conditions are likely to be in six months.

From the Federal Reserve: The survey is sent on the first day of each month to the same pool of about 200 manufacturing executives in New York State, typically the president or CEO. About 100 responses are received. Most are completed by the tenth, although surveys are accepted until the fifteenth.

I typically do not put much stock into survey reports as they are "soft" data as many are calling it today, which basically means a sentiment survey vs. "hard" data of actual numbers or actual dollars spent. Sentiment can be very misleading. Despite the fact that I do not take survey data as serious as I do hard data, it is important to parse through the data release nonetheless. Sometimes interesting tidbits can be found in survey data.

Overview:

The headline number, "General Business Conditions Index" missed even the lowest consensus expectations. The expectation was for a reading of 8.0 with a consensus range of 5.0-10.0. The actual reading was negative (-1.0).

This continues the trend of "soft" data, that experienced a large Trump rebound, now converging back to the "hard" data which did not have the same short term 2017 bounce.

Many of the sub components of the report were very weak as well.

General Conditions Index:

The general conditions index was negative indicating business is worse than a month prior on balance. This sharply reversed the trend seen throughout much of 2017.

Future Capital Spending Plans:

Future Capital spending plans, a forecast of future growth also showed a sharp drop from a month prior. Not a negative reading yet but looking back at the last recession, it was not negative until well into the depths of the recession. This is part of the reason I do not like 'sentiment surveys' as they tend to tell you what is already happening.

New Orders:

New orders were negative from a month prior. Another warning sign of current business conditions. If the economy is getting better as many pundits suggest, why are current orders down?

'Soft' Data Vs. 'Hard' Data:

This chart indicates the divergence in the 'soft' and 'hard' data. The soft data appears to be coming down to meet the hard data as it usually does. In the coming months I expect the 'hard' data (spending, income, employment etc.) to continue to be weak and the 'soft' data to follow shortly behind.

