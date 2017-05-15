Is Exxon Better Than Chevron?

Exxon continues to press its overall advantage in downstream, but it may not be enough as production dropped 4%.

Recently, there have been a couple articles here on Seeking Alpha suggesting that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in terminal decline or that Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is a better investment. I myself wrote a Seeking Alpha article in January comparing the two companies (see "Big Boy Showdown: Exxon Vs. Chevron In 2017") and concluded that Exxon was the better buy considering significantly larger downstream operations in what I consider to be a "much lower for much longer" O&G price environment. However, I also said:

And while I give the edge to Exxon today, if Chevron is able to sell assets and use increased cash flow from LNG exports to reduce debt, it could very quickly close the gap with Exxon and continue its long-term outperformance over Exxon.

After Q1's results, the opinions of all of us may turn out to be "poppycock." I say this because Chevron is emerging from its Australian LNG mega-projects in a competitively strong position. The company has announced several significant non-core asset sales that will improve the balance sheet, streamline operations, and enable the company to focus on its key assets. Meantime, the production growth profile for full-year 2017 is excellent.

Chevron's Q1 EPS report is exhibit #1 and the numbers speak for themselves:

Note that net income per share covered the $1.08/share quarterly dividend by $0.33/share as revenue jumped 37%. Exxon also delivered a strong Q1 EPS report, earning $4 billion in net income versus $1.8 billion in Q1 of 2016. And while Exxon's $4 billion in net income was much greater than Chevron's $2.7 billion, note that on a per diluted share basis CVX wins $1.41/share to Exxon's $0.95/share. And that highlights one of Chevron's big advantages as compared to Exxon: the much smaller share count: Chevron has 1.9 billion shares outstanding versus Exxon's 4.2 billion.

Source: Q1 Presentation

And while it is true that Chevron's CFO failed to cover cap-ex plus dividends by $1.4 billion dollars, a very considerable amount that is not easily overlooked, Chevron has a huge inventory of assets it can market in order make up for the shortfall until production from the LNG mega projects ramp up to full capacity. Meantime, Chevron's debt ratio was only 23.6% at the end of the quarter. Hardly a sign of desperation - the balance sheet is clean.

Q1 production of 2.676 million boe/d was up 3% as compared to full-year 2016 average daily production while Exxon's production was down 4%. And while Gorgon accounted for 78,000 boe/d of production growth as compared to 2016, the project has only reached about half of its full-capacity (over 200,000 boe/d):

That's good for Exxon too, but better for Chevron. I say this because Chevron is the operator of Gorgon and owns a 47.3% stake versus Exxon's 25% interest in the project. In addition, Chevron owns a 64.14% interest in the Wheatstone LNG project while Exxon is not participating in that project. Wheatstone Train 1 is scheduled to start-up mid-year with Train 2 following by an estimated 6-8 months. As a result, and combined with its Permian ramp-up, Chevron's 2017 production growth profile is excellent, and dependent on asset sales is expected to grow in a range of 4-9%:

At the same time, the company has made a huge improvement in becoming more cost-efficient. In 2016, operating costs were down $2.5 billion as compared to 2015. That more than covers a full-quarter of dividends (~$2 billion). In addition, despite the expected big increase in production this year, Chevron reported in April that it expects cap-ex to fall near the bottom of its $17-$22 billion guidance.

Asset Sales

In Q1, Chevron completed the $2.1 billion sale of its geothermal business in Indonesia. Since then, the company has announced asset sales in Bangladesh (estimated at $2 billion), South Africa, and Canada (estimated $1.6 billion). The sale of the downstream Canadian fuel business is expected to close in Q4.

Summary and Conclusion

Chevron's much smaller outstanding share count and its excellent production growth outlook are big advantages as compared to Exxon. During the O&G price down-cycle, Exxon has benefited from larger downstream operations in refining and petrochemicals. And Exxon recently announced an acquisition in Singapore which will build on that advantage in Asia. But Chevron appears to have the superior production growth profile and is ahead of Exxon in the Permian. I wouldn't count Chevron out this year. Chevron is expected to earn $4.30 this year, and $6 in 2018 (given $65/bbl oil - which may be a stretch). Given the uncertainty of oil prices going forward, Chevron's plan to transition from mega-projects to short-cycle Permian drilling is a welcome development.

CVX has out-performed Exxon for the past 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods (see the 10-year stock price comparison below). Meantime, just like today, Chevron has consistently paid a higher dividend (current annual dividend: CVX=$4.32 versus XOM=$3.08). While the performance of both companies have been awful in comparison with the S&P500 and DJIA, it is notable that Exxon's stock has gone absolutely nowhere over the past 10-years. That fact should make investors question Exxon management's over-emphasis on stock-buybacks during the good times (see "Exxon - Dividend Light, Buyback Heavy"). As a result of all these factors, Chevron looks set to outperform Exxon again this year despite Exxon's downstream advantage. That said, looking at Exxon's 10-year performance, it wouldn't take much to do so.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.