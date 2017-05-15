Acushnet: Despite The 10% Bounce, Short Thesis Remains Intact

On March 21, 2017, I wrote my first article about shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:GOLF), the parent company of the famous golf brand, Titleist. At the time of publication, share were trading at $18, and my recommendation then was to scale into a short position in the stock, as I was negative on GOLF's fundamentals, but recognized that the stock was oversold, hence the words "scale into". This past Friday, Acushnet reported its Q1 2017 results. Today's piece is an update, where I review Q1 results. For readers interested in where I am going, despite the recent 10% bounce ahead of earnings on the back of Callaway Golf Company's (NYSE:ELY) better than expected results, my core thesis is still intact and I would continue scale into a short position.

Although GOLF's results were essentially in line with consensus estimates. Surprisingly, golf ball sales grew 2.9% YoY, which is remarkable given the promotional activity and emergence of off brand under prices of 50%-60% less than Titleist's famous Pro V1 brand.

However, I would argue, part of this Q1 golf ball strength is a function of initial sell ins as golf purveyor purchase their initial inventories to gear up for a new golf season. A much more important statistic will be "sell through" figures, as this will capture true end demand. Also, note how Titleist ran this promotional ball sale to goose sales to its more loyal customers. Although people unfamiliar with golf may think that a buy three dozen, yet one dozen free marketing event isn't a big deal, Titleist rarely, if ever, discounts it product, especially at the start of a new golf season. If you think about it, this sale pulled forward demand, as a 25% off sale must have enticed some golfers to stock up on golf balls for the start of the season.

On the Q1 2017 conference call, CEO, Wally Uihlein, said the following about golf ball sales: "Despite 600 fewer doors to sell to".

Also, on the conference call, Wally mentioned, a few times, that Acushnet has been monitoring aggressively promotional activity for golf balls, in Q1, which is earlier than in years past.

See the following commentary on promotional activity:

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Exhibit C

Speaking of existing Nike inventory that needs to be cleared, I received this email, this past weekend, from Golfdiscount.com.

To remind readers, major golfer retailer, Golfsmith filed for bankruptcy in September 2016 (see article). As the Bloomberg article reminds readers, golf's popularity peaked in the early to mid 2000s, riding the Tiger Woods wave. However, per Bloomberg, after peaking at nearly 31 million participants, the latest figures are now closer to 24 million.

Nike has announced that it will no longer sell golf equipment or golf balls and instead focus on its core apparel and footwear businesses. In fact, just this week, Addidas, finally, completed the sale of its golf business, to private equity firm, KPS Capital Partners, for $425 million (see here). Now, Adidas doesn't have the lucrative market share in golf balls, but until this year, its drivers and fairway woods were #1 on tour (Callaway past them this year), so there is still plenty of golf equipment competition. Also, given the quality of new equipment, as it can last for years, many golfers have been burned by the rapid price depreciation, as in years past companies like Taylor Made keep flooding the market with new drivers. For example, it is possible that a golfer paid $500 for the latest and greatest new driver, only to learned that 12 to 18 months later, that driver is worth $150, as the newest, latest, and greatest new driver debuts. By the way, Titleist pointed to weaker Q1 2017 driver sales.

If we turn back to my core thesis, I would argue the following:

A) It will be difficult to grow Adjusted EBITDA and Revenue given the industry headwinds.

B) With 74.25 million shares outstanding x $19.65 (Friday's closing price), GOLF has a market capitalization of $1.459 billion and $437 million in long term debt, so we are looking at an enterprise value of $1.9 billion. That is fairly prices, especially if core profitability seem shaky. Titleist said on the call that they will try to combat this by offering more national demo days, where people can fitted and tested on launch monitors to find the right product that is optimized to their golf swing characteristics.

C) Outside of Korea, there isn't a lot surging popularity for golf.

D) There is way too much competition in the lucrative golf ball space from traditional competitors like Callaway, Taylor Made, and Bridgestone, but the real threat is that pesky upstarts like Vice, Snell, and MG Golf create a perception in golfer's minds that playing $48 per dozen is way too expensive, when you can buy similar quality golf balls, for 50% less.

Takeaway

My core thesis is intact. The game of golf isn't really growing, it's too expensive, and too time consuming for too many people. Broadly speaking, the younger millennials are too busy and hooked to their smartphones to invest the time and money to learn the challenging game of golf. I remain steadfast in my bearish thesis, as initial golf ball sell ins aren't indicative of underlying demand. The increasing awareness and popularity of competitors' golf balls, that test as well as Pro V1s and at half the price, are a formidable force and major threat to Acushnet's FY17 earnings.

Please note, if you do decide to get short using put options, be very selective and set limit orders, as the liquidity in GOLF's options is low and the bid/ask spreads a mile wide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GOLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.