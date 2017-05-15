Stepan Company: An Unknown Opportunity

Thesis

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has a lot going for it. The company has displayed a solid history of growth and has increased its dividend for forty-nine years straight. I believe that Stepan Company remains a good opportunity going forward. If you are looking to add a mid cap stock to your portfolio, Stepan may fit the bill.

About The Company

Stepan Company produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals for use in various end products globally. The company operates in three segments: surfactants, polymers, and specialty products.

Surfactants are used as ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products. This includes detergents used to clean clothes, dishes, and floors, as well as shampoo and body wash. Surfactants represents 67% of sales for the company and about 48% of net income. It is the largest segment.

The polymers segment makes up 28% of sales and a whopping 47% of net income. It provides polyurethane polyols that are used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry. Other resins from this segment are used in construction materials and components of other consumer products.

Specialty products is the smallest segment. It makes up 5% of sales and 5% of net income. Offerings from this segment include flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers. These are used in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical industries.

Stepan carries a market cap of $1.88B and would be considered mid cap. The company trades in extremely low volume with an average of 80,000 shares per day. It is important to note that almost 13% of stock is held by insiders. The company was founded in 1932 by the Stepan family and two of the largest insiders are members of the Stepan family. The Stepan Company Profile is shown in Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: Stepan Company Profile

Figure 2: Stepan Company Profile Pt. II

Source: Stepan Company Great Lakes Presentation

What I Like

I believe Stepan has significant growth at a reasonable price. Current P/E is 21 and Forward P/E is an even more impressive 16. PEG comes in at 1.2 for the company which does bake in some growth. Valuation metrics are shown in Figure 3. You can see that Stepan carries a more attractive valuation than the average materials company.

Figure 3: Stepan Company Valuation Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Stepan has displayed a very strong history of growth. In Figures 1 and 2 you can see that the CAGR of adj. net income over 10 years is 22%. In the last three years adj. net income has increased over 70%. Analysts predict earnings will increase 18% next year. This is the growth that I believe more than justifies the company's valuation.

The company's performance metrics are also fairly good. Return on equity is 14.2% which is just under the materials industry average. Return on assets is 6.7% and exceeds industry average. Return on capital is 12% and is way ahead of the competition. Performance metrics are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Stepan Company Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

I believe the amount of debt Stepan has is very manageable. Current debt/equity is 47%. The company has almost $200M in cash and only $316M in debt. Both operating and levered free cash flow are very strong. It is worth noting that the company pays a dividend as well. Current yield is just under 1%, however, Stepan has increased its dividend every year for the past forty nine years. The payout ratio is only 20% meaning the dividend is safe and has room to grow.

Opportunities And Drivers

What I like most about Stepan is that 60% of annual net sales are tied to non-cyclical markets. This provides a stable baseline of revenue and is a major driver of long term success.

The company identifies the construction market, oilfield chemicals, and agricultural markets as growth opportunities. However, the one I would like to expand on is agricultural chemicals. The combination of rapid population growth and greater protein demand will result in increased yield from crops. Agricultural chemicals will be part of the solution. This is perhaps the largest opportunity for the surfactants segment, in my opinion.

The polymers segment has identified CASE expansion as a growth opportunity. CASE stands for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. The growth is expected to come from increased use in vehicle production.

The company has made cost reduction and asset utilization a major priority. In 2016, it saw $15M of benefits through efficiency. Stepan has also invested in growth. The company has opened two new R&D laboratories, one in China and one in Texas. It has made accretive acquisitions as well.

Risks

All investments have risks. The fact that 60% of sales are non-cyclical reduces a whole lot of risk for Stepan. Stepan does operate in a highly competitive market. The company depends on raw materials and commodities which can be volatile at times. Customer reformulations may decrease demand for Stepan's products. The company does have some debt, although I believe it to be manageable.

Reading through the company's 10-K I really couldn't find anything that jumped out at me. I suppose it is worth mentioning that the company is still run by the family that started it. It is up to you to determine if this is a risk or a good thing. I would highly recommend checking out the 10-K on your own before deciding to invest in Stepan.

Final Thoughts

There is a whole lot to like about Stepan Company. I believe they are an excellent example of growth at a reasonable price. I see the company as safe due to the non-cyclical nature of their sales. I also see opportunity for them to continue growing. Stepan also has an impressive history of increasing dividends. If you are looking for a safe, unknown mid cap, consider Stepan Company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.