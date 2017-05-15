Yep, Disney Has Issues

Image credit

What seems like ages ago, I was once a steadfast Disney (NYSE:DIS) bull. However, since ESPN has come to the foreground in terms of the battle over Disney's direction, some cracks in the armor have appeared that have made me neutral instead of bullish. Indeed, one glance at the chart below shows that for the past two years, the stock has bounced around a bunch but hasn't actually made any ground. And after the Q2 report that shows us basically the same sorts of things we've become accustomed to, I'm not entirely sure what's going to get Disney out of its funk.

Revenue was up three percent in Q2 as the Parks segment - once again - carried the rest of the business. We all know about the struggles of the Media business - which is still Disney's largest - and in bucking with what has become tradition, the Studio business actually posted a diminutive decline in total revenue. Disney's revenue challenges have been well documented and its various businesses are moving in completely different directions. Revenue growth on the whole was acceptable but not great, as the Parks business wasn't quite enough to offset relative weakness elsewhere.

On the margin front, ESPN reared its ugly head once more. Media operating profits were down 3% despite a similarly-sized gain in revenue, indicating further margin deterioration. This has been going on for some time and while DIS always has a reason - this time it was College Football Playoff timing as well as NBA contract cost increases - there always seems to be something in the way. We're all aware of the ever-rising cost to carry these events as more and more competitors spring up all over the place looking to broadcast live sporting events, there is no reason to think things will improve anytime soon. DIS is still the best at broadcasting live events in my view as a consumer of this content, but it seems to be getting to the point where it may become prohibitively expensive to continue. At some point, costs are going to outstrip benefits from being the go-to sports broadcaster and while that is years away, something has to give. DIS relies very heavily on its ESPN business and while diversifying away from it is working - Disney Channels and Freeform continue to work - it just hasn't been enough.

The Parks business continues to absolutely fly and Disney is rightly investing in that business for the future. I could easily argue that Disney runs the best parks and resorts in the world and I think the numbers bear that out. The Studio business is also very attractive - obviously - with the endless slate of animated films as well as superhero stories and spinoffs that are coming. While Studio was down a bit in Q2, I'm not concerned at all as that business relies upon release dates for features and thus, its revenue is lumpy. On the whole, however, Disney looks pretty strong minus its Media business.

The problem is that the Media business is huge and even a relatively small drag is going to have outsized consequences and that is the main reason why the stock hasn't budged for years. I'd also caution that given the fact that the Shanghai park is going to begin to show slowing growth in the coming quarters as it isn't brand new any longer, I'm wondering just how Disney will get to its rather healthy growth expectations. Analysts are looking for 6% revenue growth and 14% EPS growth next year after a rather pedestrian 2017. That could happen with the Parks business booming and the Studio segment providing its normal infusion of operating income but I still worry about the Media business. ESPN is a bigger problem than I originally thought and even if Disney can find a way to stem the tide of declining subscribers for the long term, it still has to grapple with immense content costs. ESPN was once a great business when it essentially had a monopoly on the biggest sporting events but with traditional competitors as well as tech companies broadcasting sporting events, costs aren't going to fall anytime soon. I'm still in favor of Disney looking to spin off its Media business but that is a long shot to say the least.

Given these factors, I think Disney is probably about fairly valued here at 18 times this year's earnings. It has a really tremendous business outside of ESPN but that one is big enough that it is creating a drag for everything else. Content costs scare me as ESPN is already locked into enormous, long term contracts and what happens when those expire? ESPN can't simply stop bidding on sports contracts because they are too expensive; that is its entire business. This problem can only get worse in my view and with a declining subscriber base, the long term outlook isn't good. I like Disney other than its Media business but unfortunately, that's a big enough detractor that I'm still going to stick to the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.