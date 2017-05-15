PZC: Hey Pal - Why The High Premium?

Dividend sustainability metrics are not particularly robust so we do not find risk/reward in staying long PZC appealing.

We analyze PZC relative to other funds in the sector and do not find justification for the high premium.

The PIMCO California Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) takes the award for the highest premium-to-NAV Municipal fund - we suppose third time's the charm!

In this article we dig into the premium of this fund, look at potential risks and rewards and see if there are more appealing alternatives. Our conclusion is that under no plausible narrative is the current 25% premium justified and we think investors should look elsewhere for solid Muni returns.

PZC Background

The PZC investment objective is to allocate at least 90% of net assets to bonds free of federal, California tax as well as AMT. The fund has gross assets of $388m as of April month end with the bulk allocated to State/Local General Obligation and Hospital Revenue bonds.

Relative to the rest of the sector PZC:

Has leverage of 42% vs. to 32% sector-average

Has 5.7% 12-month distribution yield vs. 5.2% sector-average

Has 25% premium vs. 2.9% discount sector-average

PZC Premium

Plotting the premium of the fund since its inception we see that, with the exception of the GFC period, the premium has ranged typically from -5% to just under 20%. It has recently exploded reaching 29.7% though it has recently backed off.

The premium frequency plot gives us another view of this dynamic. The premium median is 6.8% with the distribution spreading fairly tightly around that level.

These two views of the historic patterns tell us that current pricing is highly unusual and should give us pause.

Is PZC special and does it warrant the unusually high premium? To answer this question we approach it from two different angles. First we analyze funds that are closely correlated with PZC and secondly, we analyze the Municipal sector in aggregate in terms of overall NAV performance, adjusted by volatility and leverage to gauge whether PZC has sufficient alpha to justify its premium.

Nearest Fund Analysis

We look through the entire sector and pick the top 10 funds with the highest pairwise NAV correlation to PZC. Perhaps not surprisingly two of the top three funds are PIMCO funds (with suitably high premiums themselves), however we also see the following non-PIMCO funds:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities (NYSE:PMO)

Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NYSE:NEV)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

These non-PIMCO funds are trading at a discount or a low premium with comparable distribution rates as PZC. The high NAV correlations across the top 10 funds suggest to us that there is nothing absolutely unique about PZC.

Aggregate Sector Alpha Analysis

For our second stab at gauging whether there is anything particularly special about PZC we look through the entire Municipal sector and calculate different measures of Gross NAV Returns which at the end of the day is just about all that matters for a buy-and-hold investor.

The funds are ranked by the average of 1-year and 3-year Gross NAV Returns adjusted by NAV volatility and leverage. By this metric PZC comes out 25th out of 170 funds.

We admit that this metric is not the most intuitive and so in the following columns show the simple Gross NAV Return and the same adjusted separately by NAV volatility and by Fund leverage. According to these metrics PZC looks very good but certainly not the best in the sector.

Our tentative conclusion from the two analyses above is that PZC does not deserve the very high premium it currently enjoys. While PZC looks significantly better than the average Muni closed-end fund, its performance relative to the rest of the sector does not justify the extreme current valuation.

Dividend Sustainability Risk

One of the biggest risks facing a closed-end fund investor is a dividend cut since the price action following a cut is usually brutal. In this section we look across three different metrics to see whether PZC is in any danger. This is especially relevant for PZC as high premium funds that suffer dividend cuts have typically outsize price falls.

We want to stress that none of these metrics is able to give us incontrovertible proof one way or the other on whether the current distribution is sustainable but they can at least give us some guidance.

Coverage Ratios

A fund coverage ratio is calculated as the cumulative sum of Net Investment Income divided by the cumulative regular distribution per share over a given period. Three-month coverage ratios do not give us enough information as many assets pay on a semi-annual basis, however the six-month figure is usually more solid.

Looking across the PIMCO Municipal funds we see that PZC is in the worst position with the lowest six-month coverage ratio.

Excess NII Yield

Another useful metric on distribution sustainability is Excess NII Yield. This is calculated as the Regular Distribution less Net Interest Income over a six-month or twelve-month basis. All else equal, a positive figure is more comforting than a negative one however we do want to be careful as a negative figure does not suggest an imminent distribution cut as funds have ways of generating distributions from other sources than NII. The good people at CEFAnalyzer collate this figure across the entire universe of funds. The current PZC excess NII yield is -0.56%.

UNII and Earnings Trend

Another gauge of distribution sustainability is the UNII and Earnings Trend put together by the team at CEFData. A falling UNII and Earnings metric suggests that the fund's earnings are decreasing and that the distribution may need to be cut in order to achieve sustainable payouts. While the Earnings trend for PZC is flat, the UNII trend is down.

The three metrics above: Coverage Ratio, Excess NII Yield and UNII + Earnings Trends are all pointing in the same direction - to a distribution that is possibly too high relative to earnings. We do, however, have to be careful here as PIMCO fund allocations can be highly complex and not always amenable to simple statistical or financial statement analysis.

Conclusion

We believe that PZC is trading too rich judging by the simple historical analysis, relative value vs the Municipal sector and a dividend sustainability analysis. Investors should look to other funds for Municipal exposure as the current risk/reward in PZC is not favorable.

