AMD Begins Its Fightback

The rebound, taken at its peak gives holders the opportunity to exit at maximum position equity, and traders the opportunity to take a short at reduced risk.

But Life is a battle. May we all be enabled to fight it well. - Charlotte Bronte

Rebound In The Near Term

After the vacuum drop which followed its Q1 results, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) lost $5.70 (36.7%) from its February 28, 2017 high. Now, near-term fundamentals and mean regression promise to recoup that ground before AMD thereafter falls substantially lower. This near-term correction will offer the opportunity to join the downtrend with asymmetrical risk if taken at its zenith.

The case for a rebound in the near term is compelling. Q1 numbers met consensus. Lowering of net operating loss and overall net loss, an 18% boost in revenue in all business segments, and forward guidance of 14-20% revenue growth in Q2 are not in themselves a basis for a pronounced decline in share price. It should be considered also that Q1 included just short of one month of Ryzen revenue.

Certainly, more positive forward guidance had been hoped for with so many rollouts scheduled for this year. This led to the stock falling markedly. Now, with nearly two weeks since the drop having passed, and with calm restored, some investors see AMD's current plateau as an opportunity to buy if they believe a continued uptrend is to follow.

Gain In Revenue And Market Share

Adding grist to the mill, AMD's Naples server processor is due for launch at the end of Q2. Currently, with only 1% of the server market, and in the likelihood that Naples will be both performance competitive with the Broadwell chip of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) and offered at a lower price, AMD should see both a gain in revenue and in market share in 2H17 produced by Naples.

Also Vega, due for roll out in Q2, will no doubt generate momentum for AMD. The company has indicated that Vega could outperform the high end GTX 1080 of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA). There are rumors abroad from credible sources that Vega may be launched at Computex, which runs from May 30 to June 2, 2017.

Another factor working for AMD is the possibility that Intel may strike a deal with the company regarding licensing of graphics IP to replace the expired $66 million per quarter agreement with Nvidia.

Three Standard Deviations

Operating in AMD's favor, short-term traders, who are believed to represent a large proportion of stock trades, will enter an upturn on shorter time frames as the stock shows signs of reversion to the mean. The vacuum drop represented three standard deviations from the mean, and therefore the short-term probability of a pullback to the mean or beyond is high.

Options traders are heavily weighted in favor of a return to a higher share price:

[AMD] shares are finding solid support from their 200-day moving average. And it certainly looks like options traders are betting on a rebound. - Schaeffer's Investment Research

In this vein, price has already broken through resistance on the two-hour chart and is headed upward, presaging the beginning of AMD's fightback. While some shy away from considering shorter time frames, trends first identifiable there, if correctly adjudged, may last weeks or even months. On May 10, 2017, AMD closed nearly 6% higher with increased volume.

AMD Transitions Into Fuller Downturn

In a June 30, 2016 article on Seeking Alpha, on which day AMD closed at $5.14, I gave a price target for AMD of $14.60 (284%). That target has now been met, and the historical level of resistance it was premised upon is presently triggering a longer-term downturn. See:

AMD may return to near, or even above, its February 2017 high of $15.55 in a fight of bulls against bears. The high point of this upturn will, however, represent an opportunity for current holders to cash out, and for traders to enter a short. This is because the fightback being mustered by AMD should be only an interim step before the stock transitions into a fuller downturn.

After the near-term fightback has run its course, the case for AMD thereafter being a short and transitioning into a fuller downturn is strong. The company's margins are a vulnerability, and are currently a roadblock to longer-term profitability. By contrast, Nvidia's gross margin is almost twice that of AMD's.

Correlation To Prevailing Macroeconomic Climate

AMD has twice closed below its 50-day moving average, a key metric for triggering sell orders in technical trading systems. Further, a pronounced negative divergence is yawning open to indicate a deeper fall.

AMD data by YCharts

Additionally, AMD's correlation to the prevailing macroeconomic climate, the stock market as a whole, and the semiconductor sector, as they weaken and transition into a downturn, will duly come to depress AMD's share price, as it becomes subsumed by greater trends acting on the environment in which it operates.

Conclusions

We are presently seeing the beginnings of an upturn as AMD fights back from the vacuum drop it experienced after Q1 results, and that upturn will likely take it back to, or even beyond, its late February highs.

The rebound, taken near its peak, will give current holders the opportunity to exit with maximum position equity, and will provide traders with the opportunity to take a short at reduced risk. This is because, after the upturn has run its course, it is anticipated that AMD will enter a longer term and substantial downtrend.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha by the same author:

Consider following this author. To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.