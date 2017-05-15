United States Steel: New CEO, Old Problems

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is seeing a leadership change this June with the current CEO, Mario Longhi, stepping down. This change in leadership has been long expected ever since United Steel's horrible first quarter earnings, but the question now is if it's too late to change anything. Despite improving steel prices and a fresh face as the new CEO, it is likely that US Steel will continue to underperform versus its peers in the industry. This CEO change is long overdue and would be a horrible reason to buy the stock. The CEO change will not do anything to fix the fundamental problems United States Steel faces.

US Steel announced on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer, Mario Longhi, would be retiring in June and that David Burrit would be replacing him. Longhi has been CEO for 4 years and will stay on the board of directors and help the transition of power go smoothly.

This change in leadership comes after they reported an atrocious quarterly report, which caused US Steel shares to lose over a quarter of their value. I think it is no coincidence that Longhi decided to step down after the horrible quarter; he was most likely getting pressure to resign. Now that he is leaving the picture, I doubt that anything will improve. If anything, things could get worse.

Let's look at the fundamental problems US Steel faces first. US Steel has outdated facilities, especially steel burners. The upgrades they need are extremely important in order to remain competitive with companies like Nucor (NYSE:NUE), which upgraded their facilities early on. US Steel expects to spend around $300 million this year alone on their asset revitalization program and even more in the following years. Not only is the program expensive, but it hampers their opportunity to capitalize on rising steel prices.

If president Trump does approve an infrastructure spending bill, US Steel will be unable to capitalize on it and produce as much steel as its competition. Currently, US Steel is already missing out on rising steel prices. There is virtually nothing Burrit can do to change the horribly timed and expensive revitalization program. Unless he finds a magic way to make costs go down while speeding up the process, shareholders should still expect the program to continue to be an anchor on US Steel.

What mainly caused the first quarter earnings miss was the unexpected and drastic decline in steel shipments from its US flatrolled steel making operations. The decline in production caused the company to miss both EPS and revenue estimates last quarter. United States Steel reported an -$0.83 EPS while analysts were expecting a positive EPS of $0.32, revenue also underperformed expectations coming in at $2.73 billion versus expectations of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

US Steel also cut their guidance for the year suggesting that, even with the rising steel prices, they will still not perform in line with their previous expectations. If US Steel is unable to perform well in an environment with rising steel prices, then shareholders will feel a lot more pain if steel prices go down.

It is also very arguable if Longhi's replacement, Burrit, is a better fit for the job or not. Burrit is inexperienced in the steel industry; he has only been the CFO of United States Steel for 4 years. Prior to this position, he worked at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) for over 32 years and served as a CFO there. He has also served on the board of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Burrit has only served 4 years in the steel industry; his experience so far as the CFO for US Steel is the only experience he has in the steel industry.

I was surprised that the board voted for a person with only 4 years of experience in the steel industry to lead US Steel. They should have picked a person more familiar with the technical aspects of the company; someone who was experienced in the process of steel making.

US Steel is going through an extensive revitalization program; it would have been a better idea to pick someone who knows about the operating aspect of the company to lead the process. Their recent quarter reflects the fact that they are not going through this process very well, Burrit will need to somehow speed the process up while reducing the expensive price tag. Something that Longhi could not do.

In my opinion, I think that the change in leadership was definitely due to the missed earnings report and not because Longhi wanted to retire. There is no doubt that there was internal pressure for a change in leadership, however; having Burrit in charge instead will not change much. Burrit is inheriting a company with very old steel mills and a revitalization program that has been a mess for shareholders, he somehow needs to do what Longhi could not do. With Burrit's inexperience in the Steel industry, I am not sure if he is the man fit for the job. This move by US Steel might backfire in the end. I advise people to stay away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.