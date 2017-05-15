Patience Leads To Great Dividend Growth

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Wondering if you should invest in the indexes?

I would wait. With the market being at all-time highs, now isn't the time where I would be comfortable investing in ETFs. I've been compiling a watch list of ETFs because once there is a market panic I'll be investing part of my portfolio at the right price points. For now, my main purpose in writings about the ETFs I look into is so you know their strategy and holdings. I'm hoping with this knowledge you can compile your own "watch list" and stay away from mediocre ETFs. It's helpful to evaluate investments before their price hits a buy zone, so you understand the design of the index and the components selected by that design. If the market does drop a material amount I'll be able to reference back to the ETFs and state a good buying price.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is an interesting fund to take a look at. It's only been around since 2014, so there's no history for performance during a major correction. However, we can look into the strategy and companies that are held. DGRO is run by BlackRock Fund Advisors which goes by BFA in its prospectus. DGRO seeks to track the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, which selects companies based on consistent history of growing dividends. From iShares prospectus this is how the funds are chosen:

Eligible companies must pay a qualified dividend, must have at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth and their earnings payout ratio must be less than 75%. Companies that are in the top decile based on dividend yield are excluded from the Underlying Index prior to the dividend growth and payout ratio screens."

Here's its management approach:

BFA uses a 'passive' or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to 'beat' the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued."

Expenses

The expense ratio is .08% which is good for a frugal investor. DGRO would be a reasonable choice as long as an investor was happy with the characteristics of the portfolio. I would stress it's not the best time to invest with the market at record valuations when there have only been slight improvements in the economic picture. The S&P right now is insanely expensive and this ETF, like many others, has a strong correlation in total returns.

Yield

The yield is at 2.14% currently and isn't very far ahead of the S&P 500. This is important because a materially higher dividend can be a great safety net in the event of a market decline. This is a fund I would be interested in at the right valuation.

Good growth?

Total returns since June 12, 2014, are 32.5% compared to SPY at 31.5%. The next two growth charts and sector chart are from iShares' website:

Wait! That's the benchmark; Where's the fund? The two are actually really close together and iShares didn't do the best job showing it on this chart. Let's take a look at the latest gains:

As you can tell, the fund does its job and follows its benchmark very closely. It has had slightly higher gains than the S&P 500 but is also extremely highly correlated to it thus far. To be fair, it didn't do very well on this chart either but at least you can mouse-over the graph and get values.

Sector weight

Here are the sector weights:

DGRO is a dividend fund with a low yield relatively. The allocation to communication services and energy is low. If you're trying to be diversified there's the option of picking up these two sectors in another fund or just picking individual stocks based on your taste. You're also getting a lot of technology stock at the cost of consumer staples. Without a higher yield or consumer staples, this fund is liable to fall just as far as the S&P 500 in a market panic.

Here are the top 30 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation (NASDAQ:AAPL) APPLE INC 3.26% (NASDAQ:MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 3.14% (NYSE:XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP 3.02% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.77% (NYSE:PFE) PFIZER INC 2.70% (NYSE:PG) PROCTER & GAMBLE 2.59% (NYSE:JPM) JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 2.57% (NYSE:WFC) WELLS FARGO 2.54% (NYSE:KO) COCA-COLA 2.21% (NASDAQ:CSCO) CISCO SYSTEMS INC 2.05% (NYSE:MRK) MERCK & CO INC 1.96% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 1.75% (NYSE:ABBV) ABBVIE INC 1.66% (NYSE:IBM) INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CO 1.61% (NYSE:HD) HOME DEPOT INC 1.42% (NYSE:MCD) MCDONALD'S CORP 1.37% (NYSE:BA) BOEING 1.31% (NYSE:WMT) WAL-MART STORES INC 1.31% (NASDAQ:AMGN) AMGEN INC 1.23% (NASDAQ:QCOM) QUALCOMM INC 1.18% (NYSE:MMM) 3M 1.15% (NASDAQ:CMCSA) COMCAST A CORP 1.08% (NYSE:BMY) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 1.00% (NYSE:UNH) UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 0.97% (NYSE:MDT) MEDTRONIC PLC 0.94% (NYSE:UPS) UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC CLASS B 0.91% (NYSE:DIS) WALT DISNEY 0.91% (NYSE:UTX) UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP 0.85% (NYSE:HON) HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 0.83% (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 0.81%

Simulate your own Portfolio

For the investor who likes to simulate the returns on an ETF or just like to pick certain companies, I've taken the top 30 holdings and used a tool to show you what it would look like.

Here are the results simulating the top 30 holdings scaling the weights proportionally to reach 100%:

I'm also able to take these allocations and based on their weighting show their individual income comparatively. Here's what it looks like:

Both of these charts were created using the best dividend portfolio tracker.

Conclusion

DGRO has had some great returns since inception. However, it is a relatively new fund and so far has shown to be highly correlated to the S&P 500. There isn't a significant yield despite being a fund that aims at dividend companies which have shown years of dividend increases. This ETF will go on my "watch carefully list" because of these risks. It's always important to know how individual stocks or funds handle massive market swings. However, after looking at the underlying companies and strategy, I believe this ETF is a great choice for a long-term investor. Equity indexes are currently too high for me to consider buying. If during the next market panic this ETF declines by about 15%, I would definitely be considering the investment.

