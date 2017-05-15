Airbus' April Order And Delivery Report: A350 Order Inflow

In 2016, I covered orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. In 2017, I will continue this coverage as it provides us with an idea of current performance, as well as an ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is in an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of April. The March report can be found here.

Source: Airbus.com

Orders

Figure 1: Orders April 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In March, Airbus booked 22 orders, which marked the second month with order inflow for the European jet maker. In April, order inflow increased a bit more and Airbus ended up adding 25 gross orders:

Avianca converted an order for 5 A319neo airframes to the bigger A320neo.

CALC ordered 2 Airbus A320neo and 1 A320ceo.

Nile Air converted an order for 2 Airbus A321ceo aircraft to neo airframes.

Iberia ordered a single Airbus A330-200.

Air Asia ordered 3 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 10 Airbus A350-900s.

In April, we saw Airbus adding wide body jets to the order mix again. Cancellations increased from 20 to 8, where all cancellations can be attributed to the Airbus A320neo. In terms of ordered units, April order inflow decreased by 60 units year-over-year. It has to be taken into account that Airbus saw big orders last year in April coming from Delta (DAL) (37) and China Eastern Airlines (20).

In the first 4 months of 2017, Airbus booked 51 orders and received 28 cancellations leaving the jet maker with 23 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 117 orders in the first 3 months and received 25 cancellations leaving the jet maker with 92 net orders. So, the first 4 months reflect a naturally weak start of the year and timing of aircraft orders. For Airbus, it remains to be seen whether order inflow will show strong improvement in the months to come. A first sign could come from the Paris Air Show, for which Airbus is likely saving up order announcements.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries April 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In April, Airbus delivered 46 aircraft, divided between 10 wide bodies and 36 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 4 A350 aircraft, slightly lower than the averaged expected number 6-7 deliveries.

Six Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with expectations.

No Airbus A380 aircraft were delivered.

A total of 36 A320 aircraft was delivered, which is below the average expected number of deliveries.

With 46 deliveries, the number of deliveries was considerably lower than the average required number of 65 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year deliveries decreased units, reflecting lower narrow body deliveries.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In April, Airbus booked 25 and delivered 46 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.48. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .28, showing some month over month improvement in the book-to-bill figure.

Customer spotlight

Source: Home

In this month’s spotlight, we have Nile Air. Nile Air is an Egyptian carrier that founded in 2006 and commenced operations in 2011. The airline is owned for 60% by Egyptian parties and for 40% by the former president of the Al Tayyar Group, which is a travel agency in Saudi Arabia.

The airline currently serves 22 destinations from its hubs in Cairo with 5 domestic destinations, 10 in Saudi Arabia and the remaining in Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait and UAE. The airline currently operates no scheduled flights to Europe. In 2007, the airline ordered a total of 7 A321 jets. This order was later reduced to 2 units and has now been converted to an order for the Airbus A321neo, which are scheduled for delivery in 2018. The airline already operates 1 A321ceo and 5 A320ceo aircraft.

Conclusion

While the first 3 months looked similar year over year, the 4 month changed things a bit. Net orders stand at 23 units vs. 92 unit in the first 4 months last year. It needs to be pointed out that last year Airbus saw order inflow from Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines, airlines that placed relatively big orders. In the coming month or months, Delta Airlines will be adding 30 units to the Airbus order book, while a Chinese carrier has committed to the Airbus A350.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market where wide-body aircraft orders will be under pressure. For Airbus, 2017 likely will be a year with a book to bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009. One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo deliveries.

