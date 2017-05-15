Asian Pay Television Trust: Trading At An Attractive 12% Yield

APTT trades at a c.12% yield (based on management guidance of S$0.065 for FY17). We view that APTT can meet its guidance. Further sell-side coverage could catalyze share price.

Subscriber base expected to enjoy stronger growth in the near term due to the government's requirements to turn off analogue broadcasting and to provide digital set-top box.

Description

Listed on the SGX (S7OU) and also traded over the US OTC markets (OTCPK:APTTF), Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) is a business trust formed to acquire the business of the third largest cable TV operator in Taiwan (Taiwan Broadband Communications Group, thereinafter named as TBC). Via TBC, APTT operates paid basic and premium digital cable TV (OTCPK:CATV) in five franchise areas in Taiwan, namely South Taoyuan, North Miaoli, South Miaoli, Hsinchu County, and Taichung City. Notably, APTT has a monopoly in its franchise areas. In addition, APTT also engages in the provision broadband services for its subscribers.

Since its listing in 2013, APTT's subscriber base has remained rather stable, growing at a 2.5% CAGR, from c.1.04m in December 2012 to c.1.15m in December 2016. This has been primarily driven by the growth in its premium digital cable TV subscribers, which grew c.13% CAGR during the period.

Highlights

Regulations and current business economics present an extremely high barrier of entry

Regulations dictate the requirement for all cable TV players to reach a 30% network rollout before they can secure commercial license and, subsequently, 100% coverage in three years after their launch. Secondly, the government allows regional monopolies for CATV operators. The combination of the two factors results in an extremely high barrier of entry for new entrants.

Furthermore, basic CATV cap rates have been lowered multiple times by local governments, which has resulted in declining basic CATV Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for APTT. While declining ARPU is negative for APTT, it renders the business case for new entrants unfeasible. However, APTT intends to counteract the effects of its declining basic CATV ARPU via the upselling to premium CATV, which is not subjected to rate caps. With the government's requirement to fully digitize CATV in Taiwan (to be discussed in a later point), we believe that there are tailwinds which could support APTT's upselling efforts.

Considering the two factors above, we opine that APTT operates under a steady and benign competitive environment.

Multiple benefits of digital deployment and analogue switch off by 2017

The Taiwanese government required APTT to switch off all analogue broadcast as well as deploy digital set-top for all its subscribers by the end of 2017 as a condition to the renewal of its operating licenses. While this resulted in APTT incurring significant CAPEX (c.S$100m to S$110m) and partially caused its share price to fall, there are multiple benefits which APTT can derive in the next few years.

Firstly, its basic subscribers will likely enjoy comparatively stronger growth (compared to the 0.4% CAGR in basic subscribers from 2012 to 2016) in the next one year or so as illegal CATV users (accounted for 7-8% of total users previously) will likely be forced to subscribe for APTT's services due to the analogue switch-off. Signals are usually encrypted in modern digital cable systems and can only be decrypted and received via set-top boxes provided by the operators. Unlike its analog counterpart, the digital set-top box will not function until the operator activates it. Hence, this creates significant hurdles for the illegal users.

Secondly, this creates more upselling opportunities for APTT, which will increase blended ARPU. Previously, subscribers had to pay for digital installation and programming should they want to subscribe for digital CATV. We believe that this additional cost could have resulted in some reluctance of the adoption of digital CATV. Following the deployment, the incremental cost to upgrade from basic CATV to premium CATV has lowered. Since the commencement of the digital set-top box deployment, APTT's premium CATV subscribers grew c.26% in FY16, significantly higher than the c.9% CAGR recorded from FY12 to FY15.

Acquisition of APTT's Trustee-Manager as part of Foxconn's digital convergence plans

In April 2017, APTT's Trustee-Manager was sold to Dynami Vision, a company majority-owned by Mr. Lu Fang-Ming, the chairman of Taiwanese telecommunication operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). Foxconn owns a c.20% stake in Asia Pacific Telecom. In addition, Mr. Lu is a vice president in Foxconn. According to Mr. Lu, the acquisition is part of Foxconn's strategy to develop digital convergence services.

Specifically, for APTT, the acquisition could pave the way for further strategic tie-ups with APT/Foxconn, in line with Foxconn's vision to develop digital convergence services. There could potentially be bundling of TBC's cable channels with APT's mobile services, although we remain cognizant that TBC only has the licenses for five franchise areas.

Overview of APTT's capital structure

Besides APTT's operations, we have also reviewed financial debt as it will have an impact on its ability to realize its dividend guidance. APTT has guided for S$0.065 dividend in FY17 (implying a c.12% yield based on closing price of S$0.545 as of 12th May 2017).

APTT's NT$32bn term loan was refinanced in October 2016 with a NT$28bn facility. In addition, APTT secured a S$125m term loan as well as a revolving loan facility (up to S$125m) to be used for its refinancing as well as for its CAPEX requirements for the next few years. As of March 2017, APTT has total loans of c. S$1.4bn outstanding, resulting in a 6.7x net debt/EBITDA and c.48% gearing ratio.

For the NT$28bn (c.S$1.3bn) loan, there will be no principal amortization for the first three years after the loan disbursement. As for the S$ loans, there will be principal amortization, and the loan will be repaid/refinanced by 2019. In addition, APTT uses interest rate swaps to fix its interest rates (effective annual rate of c.4.2% as of March 2017). Cumulatively, we believe that the lack of a principal amortization in the near term as well as fixed interest rates will support APTT in meeting its dividend guidance. Furthermore, we believe that APTT has benefited from the clout of Mr. Lu/Foxconn as the interest margin of its NT$28bn loan has been lowered by 30 basis points, from TAIBOR (Taiwan's three-month Taipei Interbank Offered Rate)+ 2.6% to TAIBOR + 2.3%, post-acquisition by Mr. Lu. Going forward, the presence of Foxconn will likely support APTT's continued access to the bank market, which will benefit its refinancing in the next few years.

Select Risks

Regulatory risk

APTT is susceptible to regulatory risk in multiple forms.

Firstly, rates of basic CATV are subjected to caps by the government. The national rate cap is set by the NCC, and local governments will review and readjust (if necessary) the basic CATV rates annually (although it cannot exceed the national rate cap), depending on economic conditions, operating costs, and a myriad of other factors. Worryingly, for APTT, the basic CATV rate caps have been declining for four out of its five franchise areas. Considering that basic CATV accounts for c.66% of APTT subscribers (as of March 2017), further rate cap cuts will result in revenue declines. However, as explained above, APTT's upselling strategy will mitigate the impact of declining basic ARPU.

Secondly, the Taiwanese government necessitated APTT to switch off all analogue broadcast as well as deploy digital set-top for all its subscribers as a condition to the renewal of its operating licenses (which had originally been scheduled in 2017/2018 but has since then been pushed back due to APTT's compliance with the new regulations). As a result, APTT had to incur CAPEX of S$100m to S$110m within two years, which was originally planned to be spread over >5 years. This had partially triggered the de-rating of APTT's share price. While APTT is not expected to incur significant expansion CAPEX post FY17, this event does reflect the vulnerability of APTT to regulatory requirements.

Threat from IPTV and OTT content

A significant majority of the content on the basic CATV is locally produced content, which is well-received by the Taiwanese population. These highly rated shows are readily available on most CATV channels but rarely available on IPTV and OTT. Given the entrenchment of locally produced content in the market, we expect the dominance of CATV operators to be maintained in the next few years.

Depreciation of NT$ versus S$

The operations of TBC (APTT main operating asset) are based in Taiwan, and its revenues and costs are denominated in NT$. In addition, APTT has S$139m in financial debt. Hence, a weakening NT$ versus S$ would affect dividends as more NT$ has to be used for interest payments. Furthermore, net asset values will be lower in S$ when NT$ weakens.

Illegal CATV connections

Illegal cable TV users present lost revenue opportunities for APTT. However, we believe that this risk will be significantly lowered once the analogue broadcast has been switched off in 2017.

Conclusion

If we assume management guidance of S$0.065 dividend can be met, APTT would trade at a c.12% dividend yield. Hence, the key issue is evaluating the near-term dividend sustainability. Considering the favorable outlook in the next two years, including growing basic CATV subscribers, potentially increasing blended ARPU, and entry of Foxconn/APT as a strategic partner, we think that it is achievable. This is further supported by lower interest margins starting from 2Q17 as well as the recent strengthening of the NT$ against S$. In 1Q17, APTT has declared a S$0.01625 dividend and is on track to meet its full year guidance. Considering the above, we do believe that there is a relatively strong probability of APTT meeting its guidance.

In addition, the stock has remained under-covered in the past few years as the declining ARPU and significant CAPEX required for FY16-FY17 led to poor share price performance and subsequently lower coverage. In April 2017, however, we have seen brokerage RHB initiating coverage on APTT. Going forward, rebounding sell-side analysts' attention on the counter could potentially catalyze the share price.

If we assume that APTT trades at a c.10% yield (still higher than many other Singapore-listed REITs), it implies a price of S$0.65 which is c.19% higher than its current share price. Coupled with a c.12% yield, we view APTT as an interesting opportunity.

