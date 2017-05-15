Vivendi Is One Step Closer To Acquire Ubisoft

According to Reuters, Vivendi is finally going to acquire Ubisoft in the upcoming months and the stock has all the chances to rise higher.

It's been nearly a year, since one of the biggest European conglomerates Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF)(OTCPK:VIVHY) acquired 100% ownership stake in French-based mobile gaming developer Gameloft. The buyout was part of a hostile takeover, which was to oust the Guillemot family from the control of a company and open new opportunities for Vivendi in the gaming sector.

In addition to that, Vivendi is currently fighting another battle with the same Guillemot family, but for a far more lucrative company - Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY)(OTC:UBSFF). Unlike its previous target, Ubisoft presents a mix of assets in the gaming publishing business, a strong retail and ecommerce distribution system, a wide amount of best-selling franchises and more than 30 in-house production and development studios worldwide. Since the start of the battle in late 2015, Ubisoft stock has more than doubled and is currently at its all-time heights:

I personally invested in the company in late 2016, when the stock made a downside move, and a lot of investors thought that hostile takeover was not going to happen. However, in December, Vivendi announced that it increased its stake in the company to 25% and that it is still in talks to acquire it. Then, two weeks ago, Reuters published an article, which stated that Vivendi is even closer to a takeover, as one source said:

Vivendi is moving to the second phase, everything will take place this year

At the same time, GameBiz in its recent article quoted Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, who previously said:

We're going to fight to preserve our independence. We should not let this situation - nor any future actions by Vivendi or others - distract us from our goals. Our best defence is to stay focused on what we have always done best - deliver the most original and memorable gaming experiences.

My Take

If we look at the history, we will find out that shares of the companies that were part of a hostile takeover have a tendency to quickly appreciate in value and make great returns for investors in a short period of time. This is what's happening with Ubisoft right now and, if you want to commit to this hostile takeover play, then you might still have a chance to make a great return on it. Vivendi's 25% stake in the company won't help it to achieve its goals, so we might suggest that the European conglomerate is either in talks with third parties to acquire their holdings in Ubisoft or either it buys as much shares as it can directly on the market on the OTC and Paris exchanges and will disclose its newly stake later on. If you think that it's enough information for you to make a bullish investment decision, then I would suggest that you act fast, before it's too late.

At the same time, if takeover fails, there are still a lot of value in Ubisoft, especially if you want to add the gaming company that has a great potential in the long run to your portfolio. Since 2015, Ubisoft constantly makes a positive net income and its cash and cash equivalents outweigh the debt that is currently sitting on the books. Its return on investment capital is 10.73% and its operating and net margin of 11.16% and 6.98%, respectively, are better in comparison with the gaming industry's average.

Source: gurufocus.com

On Tuesday, Ubisoft will announce its fiscal 2017 earnings results. Previously, the company lowered its sales outlook for the year and scheduled major gaming releases for the fourth quarter, so that it could achieve its goals and have an overall great financial year. This should help the stock to at least stay at its current levels, before the possible takeover news will come out, and this could be a good starting point for those, who want to invest in it for the long-term.

Conclusion

At the moment, I see two different plays on Ubisoft, both of which I described above.

The first play is based on the notion that Vivendi has a great chance to acquire Ubsoft in the upcoming months and investors should receive premium price for their holdings in the company, if the deal goes through. Considering recent news and rumors, we might suggest that Vivendi is going to win this battle and make investors money in the upcoming months.

The second play is based on the long-term approach, and by looking at the company's financials and its perspectives, you could see that there's a lot of value in this business. Right now, Ubisoft has numerous assets worldwide and its list of exclusive franchises will help it to stay at the top of the gaming publishing business in the upcoming years. If you're really interested in this play, I suggest that you listen to the Tuesday's conference call and then make a decision about investing in the company.

I also should note that because the company is traded primarily in European and OTC markets, there's a higher risk in investing in it in comparison with the companies that trade on major American exchanges.

I'm long Ubisoft.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBSFY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.