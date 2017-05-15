Revisiting Inflation's Peak And Why I Am Still Long TLT

Disinflation is not yet a consensus opinion, but it will become one in the next 2-3 months as inflation continues to decelerate.

Overview:

On March 31st, I penned an article titled "Forecasting Inflation's Peak, The Next Federal Reserve Mistake & The Case For Bonds."

Inflation did in fact peak, and the Federal Reserve is still on track to make a huge mistake in raising rates into decelerating growth and inflation. Bonds have not performed how I would have expected but I think the call for bonds was more early than wrong, but in markets, I suppose those are the same thing.

I want to update my forecast on inflation and reiterate the case for bonds as a core holding, in addition to some defensive equity exposure as I believe a balance of both will outperform a fully invested equity exposure. The easiest way to express a bond position is through the ETF TLT.

Inflation's peak and subsequent disinflation will be mainstream in the next 2-3 months, and bonds should perform well as historically disinflation is the best environment for any fixed payment instrument.

All data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Revisiting My Last Inflation Call:

Two months ago, I predicted inflation's peak based on two main factors; the rollover in commodities and harder comparative periods in inflation itself.

Here is a chart from my article two months ago using the comparative periods to pinpoint inflation's peak. As the chart shows, the red bars starting in April is when inflation should have begun to decelerate and that is in fact what happened.

I know these charts are noisy but it should be fairly clear that when the comparative period is increasing (red box with red arrow), inflation decelerates, and when the comparative period is decreasing (green box with green arrow), inflation accelerates.

Updating the chart to the current month shows a deceleration in CPI. What is important to note now that the peak in inflation is already behind us is the steepening of the comparative period in the months to come.

The increasing difficulty of the comparative periods will not only cause inflation to continue to decelerate, but it will also decelerate at an increasing pace. By the end on 2017, it is entirely possible that year over year inflation will be negative. That would be an alarming drop coming from almost 3% inflation during some months of the first quarter.

The correlation between the commodities basket and CPI was another tool used to forecast the peak in inflation. I overlaid ETF DBC, a basket of commodities with the y/y CPI reading, and the correlation is very strong and predictive.

The chart used two months ago is below:

Inflation rolled over almost exactly as this chart suggested it would.

Updating the chart shows that inflation will continue to decelerate and, as the above charts show as well, decelerate at a steeper pace. Here is a look at the updated chart:

A 90% correlation is very strong, and if this continues to hold, headline CPI will be under 1% by July 2017.

This means that the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates for a fourth time, bringing the short-end of the curve up to 1% while inflation crashes from 3% to 1% in a matter of months. Not only is this a mistake, but it will amplify the disinflation as rate increases are a disinflationary policy.

The Fed is only looking at the current rate of inflation, which is above its target of 2%. It is not looking ahead, and this will prove to be a mistake in due time.

The bond market, in my opinion, has sniffed this out. It was conventional wisdom that as the Fed raises interest rates, bond yields would rise. That did not turn out to be the case. In December 2015, when the rate increases began, the 10-year interest rate was around 2.25%. Here we are over a year later and three rate increases, soon to be four under our belt, and the 10-year interest rate is 2.39%, a whopping 14 basis points higher.

As disinflation or outright deflation become a consensus opinion, the 10-year interest rate will fall and be lower than when it began raising interest rates. This is one of the main reasons why I am sticking to my long TLT call.

When I first made my long TLT call, the price was 120.71. Today, it is 121.39, a return of 0.56% (not including dividends). Of course, this is not the return I was looking for, but no money has been lost either. I thought disinflation would be more prevalent, not in the numbers because it is but in the prevailing sentiment of market participants. I think I'll have to wait another few months for the real gains of this position to be realized.

Many bond critics are nervous of the Fed tightening policy, but as I mentioned above, the Fed has been tightening policy and raising rates for over a year, and bonds have not gone down (net of some volatility).

The new criticism around bonds is the Fed talking about reducing the size of the balance sheet. First of all, I do not think it will get that far, and the next rate rise will likely be the last one, but going back over time, the 10-year bond yield rose during every period of Fed QE and fell during periods of non-QE, contrary to what most people believe.

The following chart shows periods of QE and the 10-year bond:

This chart shows that during periods of QE, when the Fed was a purchaser of bonds, the yields on balance rose, and when the Fed was not buying bonds (aside from interest re-investment), yields went down.

Why is this? The bond market is complex, but yields, for the most part, trade on nominal growth (Growth & Inflation). Growth has been very weak since 2009, so the growth side of the equation pushes yields down. Inflation expectations rise when the Fed is printing money, causing yields to rise. When the Fed is tightening (or not easing), inflation expectations fall and yields drop.

With the combination of inflation rolling over and likely to fall sub-1% in the coming months and the Fed tightening, as a bond bull, I say bring on the tightening.

