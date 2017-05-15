Fortinet Just Completed Its Bottom - What's Next?

If you're looking to add a technology stock to add to your portfolio you may want to consider Fortinet Incorporated (NASDAQ:FTNT). FTNT is completing a long-term bottom and is poised to make a run at its all-time high. It has substantial room to move up and a lot of profit potential.

Fortinet is a Cyber Security Company

Fortinet makes cyber security products for server and enterprise applications. There's certainly a lot of demand for effective products in this field. High profile hacks of Yahoo, LinkedIn, and even the Democratic National Committee have demonstrated just how vulnerable our data is. To meet this threat, Fortinet's products combine "Security Processors, an intuitive operating system, and applied threat intelligence." It creates security products for networks, data centers, and cloud applications. Its signature products are ForiGate firewalls, which come in several different configurations to meet different needs.

Fortinet's Charts

But is it a good time to invest in FTNT? Let's look at the stock charts and see what they tell us. The weekly chart shows that FTNT is recovering from a steep downtrend that started in 2015. The stock ran up too quickly that year and had to correct back down. Since then it's worked on completing a long-term bottom. It completed that bottom earlier this year and is moving sideways at the moment. Strong red volume dominated the downtrend in 2016 as sellers controlled the stock. But buyers have taken more control recently as green volume has become more prevalent. High Frequency Traders also like to jump into this stock after news releases. They gapped the stock down in October 2016 and gapped it back up in February 2017. That's an important consideration when holding this stock long term.

Figure 1: Weekly chart of FTNT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart shows that FTNT continues to move sideways at the bottom completion level. It's slowly angling up however as it makes higher highs and higher lows. Volume has been a bit lower during the sideways action, but it picked up a bit recently with some larger green candles dominating. The daily chart also shows that this stock likes to gap around a lot, which can make entries and exits a bit challenging.

Figure 2: Daily chart of FTNT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

A quick check of a few indicators is warranted to confirm how the stock is trending. Wilder's Relative Strength Index looks choppy, which is unusual. This may be due to some indecisiveness in the price action. It's also formed some higher highs and lows over the past few months which shows the strengthening of the price action in the longer term. Right now, however, it's headed down and looking a little weak. Stochastics shows a similar trend. It has formed higher highs and lows in the past few months as well, but has moved down over the past few weeks. Overall the indicators show the upward trend strengthened over the past few months but it weakened recently.

Figure 3: Indicators for FTNT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

In summary, FTNT is currently moving out of a bottom but it looks a little weak in the near term. It has plenty of room to move up though before it hits its all-time high of $50.31 from August of 2015. A good place to enter would be at around the $40.7 level when the stock moves out of its current sideways pattern. Right now the stock is a very low-risk entry, as stop losses can be placed below the lows of the current sideways pattern at about $36. But the indicators show that the stock is a little weak at the moment, so we need confirmation that it has moved out of current sideways pattern before moving in. The stock likes to gap a lot though, so care must be taken when entering the stock and setting stop losses.

Fortinet's Fundamentals Continue to Improve

We also need to see, however, if Fortinet's fundamentals make it a worthwhile investment. So let's check on the company's financials. Fortinet's revenues climbed for four straight quarters, but then fell in the first quarter of 2017. The first quarter revenues did rise year over year, however. Earnings showed a similar trend, rising for two straight quarters but then falling in the first quarter. Earnings did rise year over year for the first quarter as well, and both earnings and revenues beat analyst's estimates. Costs have remained flat overall but rose a bit last quarter.

Figure 4: Income statement for FTNT. Data provided by Google Finance.

Fortinet has no long-term debt, but the current ratio is only about 1.9 which is a bit on the low side.

Figure 5: Balance sheet for FTNT. Data provided by Google Finance.

So is the revenue and earnings drop in the last quarter just an anomaly? Or does it signal a reversal of trend for the company's financials? Tech companies often have their weakest earnings in the first quarter, and that may be the case here. The latest earnings report can give us some clues.

CEO Ken Xie was very bullish in the first quarter earnings report. He stated, "In the first quarter, Fortinet delivered billings and revenue growth that exceeded our guidance and continued to outgrow the market. The Fortinet Security Fabric is gaining significant traction with customers as demonstrated by the strength in large, multi-product deals and our continued expansion into the largest enterprises around the world." It sounds like Fortinet management expects the company to continue growing strongly through 2017, and they back that up with some strong guidance. Fortinet expects second quarter revenues of $357-$363 million, which an increase quarter over quarter and year over year. The Earnings Whispers website shows that analysts expect revenues of $359.7 million, right in the middle of the company's range. Analysts also expect earnings per share of $0.08, which is also an increase year over year and quarter over quarter. The company should issue their next earnings report around July 27th. Fortinet also expects total 2017 revenues of $1.485-$1.495 billion, which is about a 16-17% increase over 2016's revenues of 1.275 billion. Clearly, this company is poised to grow strongly over the coming year.

Conclusion

FTNT just moved out of its recent bottom, however, it's stagnating a bit right now. But its financials are set to grow strongly this year. It's servicing an area with a lot of demand right now. All types of organizations want better security for their computers and cloud services. This stock could very well move up to and beyond its 2015 all-time high, as long as it continues to meet or beat its earnings projections. It's moving a bit slow right now, but it's worth considering for a long-term hold. Just make sure to take care when entering or exiting this stock, though, as the charts show that it likes to gap a lot.