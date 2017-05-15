Wix.com - High, Wide And Handsome - Can The Company Sustain Its Growth Momentum?

Is there any stopping this company or perhaps more importantly its shares?

One of my goals as a columnist/investor on this site is to find new, less discovered names in the IT world. Names that I would never have otherwise known and companies that I might never have decided to look at. Somehow, while this is my initial article about Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), I can hardly claim to be discovering a dusty quarter or an unknown component of the enterprise software world. I wish I had seen it a few quarters ago - although at that time it might have appeared as a company that was seeing results that were regressing to the mean. That is no longer the case.

I can't quite bring myself to pull the trigger on Wix shares at its current valuation and the current valuation of IT shares in general. The run in the space since the first of the year has been remarkable and it is hard to believe that it will be sustainable. And if IT shares in general have been strong, the shares of WIX have been stronger still, although perhaps with some reasonable justification. I think it is reasonable to get to understand Wix, but for myself, I intend to wait for a less super-stressed entry point.

That being said, Wix, in terms of its operating numbers, has really seen a break-out run just these last two quarters with a material growth reacceleration and significant beat and raise quarters. To a greater or lesser extent, the break-out flat-footed many analysts who were not focused on the company's potential or who just couldn't believe in the company's re-accelerating growth. About the best I can say for myself is that I wasn't in that group because I wasn't even watching at the time.

In the quarter reported this past week, the company grew revenues by 50% year on year and it added 8% sequentially to its paid user base which has now reached 2.7 million. Its total user count reached 103 million, up another 6% sequentially.

The beat was a considerable surprise to many with both Raymond James and Cantor Fitzgerald dropping their ratings in front of earnings. Some brokerages had to increase their price targets which had recently been in the low $50 range at an exceptionally steep rate (RBC raised its price target from $59 to $83 while still maintaining a Sector Perform rating) and the mean price target has now reached the mid-$80/share.

Consensus earnings estimates, as reported to First Call have escalated sharply, rising from $.21 to $.34 for the current year and from $.86 to $1.03 for 2018. Those numbers probably are lagging behind the actual consensus which I believe will settle at EPS of $1.25 for 2018 and $1.90+ for 2019. Analyst ratings have been in flux as the shares have rocketed upward faster than estimates.

Wix has only been around for a decade, but it has already marked out its space as perhaps the "go-to" site for building a web site. It is best known as the "the flexible website builder." Its tools have given birth to something over 100 million web sites. What is even more amazing is that number has more than doubled just since 2014. It has become the leading player in the website builder landscape, and while headquartered in Israel, it also has a co-headquarters in a city called Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, from which it achieves noticeable economies in terms of development costs and its effective tax rate.

The company has attracted the attention of a professional short-seller on this site, so far without noticeable impact to its share price, which recently made a new high and is up 77% just this year to date. Over the past year, the shares have actually trebled as the company has made a decisive turn toward profitability and faster growth.

The report of the short-seller was issued prior to the last earnings report. The last earnings report basically made hash of many of the arguments presented about the primary metrics that were used to support the short thesis. It might have been informative to see some kind of update as to the assertions in the report in light of the actual results that WIX published last week.

One of the problems with this kind of report is that it is completely polemical in nature without any pretense of objectivity. Because of the operating/writing style of the authors, it can be difficult to objectively assess some of their assertions. That doesn't necessarily mean that all of the points of the authors are inaccurate. The space in which this company operates is crowded and no one would suggest that this company is without seemingly viable competitors.

That said, the associations of the company's CFO and auditors are perhaps troublesome and are not something that can be blithely dismissed. Still, the fact that VCs have sold their shares is not terribly surprising. In fact, most of them have charters that oblige them to do just that. And the company has dramatically escalated its spend on audit as suggested by the doubling of its general and administrative costs year on year last quarter.

Needless to say, with that kind of share price increases, readers might think at this point that valuation is probably stretched and that the shares have one of those hyper-valuations that are so unloved by many investors. The shares are certainly not cheap. On the other hand, the performance of the shares has basically kept valuations at levels comparable to other hyper-growth IT names. The 50% growth just reported was far from expected and share prices have responded accordingly.

While certainly not cheap, the shares are certainly not outliers either given the rapid growth of the company's revenues. The world is inexorably moving to the web with regards to commerce and business interaction, and this is a company solidly athwart the trend.

The article will consider the company's valuation in more depth later on. But the current market cap metric based on about 45 million shares outstanding and Friday's closing price per share of $78.30 is $3.5 billion. The company has $160 million of cash as of the end of its last reporting period and has become cash flow positive, mainly due to the company's very rapid increase in deferred revenues. So, with an enterprise value of $3.4 billion, and revenues forecast by the company to be $422 million for this year, which would be growth in the 45%-46% range, the EV/S is 8X. Is it reasonable to recommend shares with an EV/S of 8X? It is a very fraught question for this writer and frankly there is an element of unease in trying to justify that metric even though all too many hyper-growth IT companies have such a valuation

This company forecasts free cash flow. As part of that forecast, it is important to understand that its collections range significantly above expected recognized revenues. Its newly revised forecast for free cash flow is now $68 million for the current year. At that level, the free cash flow yield on the company's current market cap would be over 2%, again certainly not in bargain territory but not a substantial outlier amongst its comps, either.

I do not think that anyone buying these shares at this time is doing so because of how they screen on traditional valuation metrics. Most analysts, to support their recommendations, are doing so based on some multiple of 2018 numbers. And more than a few throw in 2019 numbers just to prove their points. I confess my own view of 2019 at this point is that of distant shore, dimly perceived.

That is not all that unusual to be sure these days with the calendar in May, and most estimates on 2018 numbers are based on some kind of reversion to the mean, but the exercise of assuming 35%+ growth simply to get to a price target a few percent about current levels is not a comfortable set of assumptions for this writer. Investors in WIX, as is the case with other hyper-growth names, are there for the growth and not much more than the growth. In this case, they get a bit of cash flow and reported earnings, but not nearly enough to make a viable purchase case at current valuation for the shares.

The 24% YTD rise in IT shares cited earlier is more than a bit remarkable. There are many possible explanations for that kind of performance. Some commentators have suggested that growth stocks are back in style because the Trump Trade, as it relates to basic economy stocks, is no longer considered to be a sure thing. One thing that is happening for sure is that there has been a trade that relates to sale of shares in traditional retail related companies in favor of buying shares in companies which are growing fat on the carcass of what is considered a withering part of the economy. Shortage of rapid growth names, poor financial performance of retail companies, strong current operational performance from many IT vendors and some interesting pieces of technology such as Big Data and AI which are accelerating future CAGRs in a noticeable fashion are all likely suspects in the aggressive share price increases most recently seen in the space.

The index that best encapsulates the trend, the IGV, has appreciated by 7% in the last month and by 11% in the last quarter. That is simply not a sustainable cadence, and while certainly the correlation between WIX and the IGV is not anywhere close to perfect, it seems likely that as the appreciation potential of the IGV decreases over the short term, the same will be true for WIX shares as well.

Naturally, I would like to see a bit of a pullback and less general approbation of so many names in the space. But I think I have to be on the lookout for Wix with the hope of being able to acquire it on any kind of visible pullback.

Wix is well known for having spent an incredible amount of money getting itself known during the last several Super Bowls. This year's little vignette, featuring Jason Statham and Gal Gadot was all about sex, violence, the trashing of what looked like a decent restaurant and a young clean cut chef creating a web site using the tool set offered by Wix - all in 120 seconds. Presumably, these things work as this is the third time Wix has been to the festivities.

Wix is often compared to Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and of course, there are similarities between the platforms and points at which they compete. Wix has its Online Shop which is a competitor of SHOP's service. I think it is fair to say that at this writing and based on the preponderance of reviews I have seen, if a user is serious about developing a significant e-commerce presence, the choice is SHOP. If a user wants to develop a web site with lots of basic appeal and wants tools designed for non-IT savvy entrepreneurs, Wix is the probably the better fit. The pricing between the two rivals is such that anyone looking to conduct a reasonable volume of e-commerce will wind up paying about the same, even though at the moment, Wix does not charge transaction fees. The link shown above actually finds Wix "better" than SHOP, but it is one of many and I threw it in because it displays nicely.

But clearly, just given the numbers, SHOP and WIX currently address two different markets and fill two quite different roles on the Web. Will the future see these two companies converge? Probably. Should that concern investors? Not particularly. These are big spaces and for years will have different vendors with different approaches to similar problems. Just how big? That is another question that needs to be addressed in this article.

Some of the latest data suggest that new website birth continues at a prodigious rate. The link above shows many statistics that all reach the same conclusion. There are lots of new web sites and they have to be designed. These days, apparently, about 70% of new websites are designed by professionals while the balance of new designs use DIY tools such as those sold by WIX.

There are various complications that are important in considering the potential CAGR of Wix. If nothing else, the company offers 5 different service levels from free to Elite. I think looking at the CAGR potential is a good place to start a dive into the investment merits of this company.

WIX - A Freemium Model within an enormous category

Just how large is the business opportunity that WIX addresses and where does it stand competitively? These are two of the factors that are necessary to establish in trying to develop a longer term CAGR expectation for the company. This article is about whether or not to invest in Wix and is not intended to provide a guide as to which website builder to choose. Given what Wix does and who is its intended customer base, there will, no doubt, be plenty of readers who have both personal experience with the product and their own evaluation of how it stacks up competitively.

But for what it is worth, as seen in the link here, and frankly on other sites as well, Wix gets the top marks across basically all of the major categories. Its closest competitors in the space are said to be Squarespace and Weebly and ratings drop very sharply below these three.

Another competitor to look at is WordPress. WordPress is the ultimate "do-it-yourself" experience for creating web sites. As such, it is cheaper than Wix. I have linked to a rather in-depth review here if anyone has interest. In general, Wix will be more acceptable for the mass of users who want to create a website that is quick to build and easy to deploy.

Unfortunately, none of the reports cited in these links really answer the question as to what the market might be for the tools that Wix and its competitors sell. Given that registered users are growing rapidly, with no signs of a slowdown, I think it is reasonable to conclude that the market opportunity for DIY website tools remains far from saturated.

But there is the issue of trying to determine how much of the market is based on professionals designing websites for users under contracts, how much of it is from enterprises which have their own IT efforts and need to pivot to online presentations and how much of the market is DIY. And while Shopify doesn't directly compete with Wix, they are both, most often, included in the same bucket when it comes to market research analysis.

As an investor, I really only care about determining if the market places constraints on the available growth rate for Wix. As best as I can tell, it really doesn't. The linked article here is a bit old, but I think the points it makes about the size of the available market for the DIY approach and just how nascent the space is suggest that the runway for Wix ought to be more than enough to support hyper-growth for some years to come. Trying to present anything more precise at this point would be gross misrepresentation.

Wix is supposed to achieve 36% growth next year to achieve the consensus forecast. Indeed, I would argue that it has to grow a bit faster than 36% in order to support its now-current valuation. That is, no doubt, a hefty number. But so far as I can determine, the available market is certainly large enough and growing fast enough and Wix has a more than adequate competitive position to achieve that kind of growth rate for the next couple of years. Indeed, the recent addition of Wix Video into the mix probably increases the chances of the company achieving top line targets. Video is becoming such a key consideration in the design of websites and their appeal to users. The introduction of tools to add video to Wix powered websites is likely to have a noticeable impact on demand, I believe, and it has yet to become a major factor in the consensus growth forecast. A couple of quarters ago, the company launched a tool that uses artificial intelligence to create websites. That initiative may be one of the reasons behind the re-accelerating growth. It is a unique property that has yet to be incorporated by the company's competitors.

The company has intimated that it has other substantive product announcements coming shortly, but what these might be and what their impact could be on numbers is unknowable at this point.

In the wake of the results achieved last quarter and the broad-based strength the company is seeing, it is hard to make the case that the company has problems with its market space, its competitive positioning, its product mix or its overall sales execution.

Wix - A raft of numbers that are mainly investor friendly

In this era of massive quantification, Wix, like its peers, presents many numbers which analysts hang on. I won't purport to try to comment on all of them, but I will touch a few of the highlights just to address the issue of relevant trends. I think the guts of the Wix story when it comes to financial progress can be seen in the chart the company presented as part of its deck of financial performance slides.

Over the last 12 months, the company has increased the number of its registered users by 25%, it has been able to add to the base of paid subscriptions by 38% and the paying customers have increased their spend on Wix by 51%. Within those numbers, deferred revenues are rising slightly faster than reported revenues due to more users choosing longer-term, prepaid subscriptions.

Why is that happening? I think the simplest answer is that the market space continues strong; the web has long since become the go-to home for entrepreneurs and Wix has become the go-to home for those designing websites themselves and not focused on creating an e-commerce store.

There remains a tremendous market opportunity for Wix to convert its installed base which totals over 100 million registered users as compared to 2.7 million currently paid subscriptions. And there is significant opportunity to increase revenues that are coming from new subscriptions. That number has increased 10% in the last year alone and is one reason for the company's growth in cash flow.

The company has seen modest improvements in GAAP expense ratios, although not yet at a rate that will lead to an end to GAAP losses. Last quarter, gross margins increased by 150 bps year on year. Last quarter, general and administrative costs doubled on a GAAP basis, while research and development rose by one-third and sales and marketing rose just short of 40%. It's expensive to hire Jason Statham and Gal Gadot for a Super Bowl commercial experience. Overall, opex growth was 39% compared to revenue growth of 51%. So, the GAAP loss margins fell from 32% to 22%.

The company's operating leverage has been greater than the performance seen by many other hyper-growth companies. Given that the company spends more than 1/3rd of its revenues on research and development and an elevated 59% of revenues on sales and marketing, there are huge targets for further improvement. The math suggests that it was costing more in Q1 to acquire premium users than in the year earlier period, but that was more than offset by the increased spending of the new users. It is a reasonable trade, and one that is a positive and not a negative for investors. As mentioned, one professional short seller presented a case that the company's sub-headline numbers showed deteriorating metrics. At least in the eyes of this observer, those trends are simply not visible.

Valuation

How does one rationally value a company like this. Given the growth rate and the revised guidance, the shares are not outrageously expensive on a relative basis. But given what has happened in the world of IT shares thus far this year, it is hard to make the case that valuations are anything but stretched - not for this company specifically, but in the space as a whole. Rather than reprise the specific metrics of which I am fond, none of which are really flashing some kind of buy indication at this point, I will simply make a few observations about what might convert me to a lover from a friend as the lyrics of that song go.

The company has several product initiatives, two announced (AI and now video) and one scheduled for release in June. Will they be enough to move the growth needle? By how much and how long?

The company reported a decent set of numbers with regards to expense management. It is still growing opex swiftly, but at a rate noticeably less than revenue. Can it improve the efficiency of those spend ratios significantly over the next couple of quarters?

The companies deferred revenue balance growth continues to outpace the growth in revenues. How long can that continue? And the virtuous cycle in which active user growth exceeds total user growth and in which average revenue per active user continues to rise is strong medicine. How much of it is possible to forecast?

Sometimes the prudent thing to do is to say, "I need more data points." I like Wix. I like what it does and I like the moat it is building and I like the model. Unfortunately, it is no dusty corner. If growth rates compress next year, which is the published consensus, then the shares are a bit rich for my taste. And if the new product initiatives create more value than the consensus forecast, there is still some - but not huge positive alpha up ahead. I would like to conclude with a buy recommendation. But I simply haven't enough confidence that growth will not compress to get to that point at this time.