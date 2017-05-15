Gilead Sciences: For The Enterprising Investor

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) revenues have been declining every quarter for some time now. As long term and recent shareholders are well aware, this has had a very negative impact on the share price. Over this same time period there has been a similar downward trend in cash flow from operations.

Source: Morningstar

This drop in revenue is partly caused by the effectiveness of Gilead's Hepatitis C (HCV) treatments which cure patients, and increased competition in recent years. Gilead is not a diversified biopharmaceutical company compared to some of the other major companies in the sector. They are heavily focused on the two diseases HCV and HIV. In the latest quarter, HCV accounted for over 40% of sales while HIV and HBV accounted for about 51% of sales. This means that less than nine percent of sales came from other products. This lack of diversification and being in what have become very competitive areas is what has caused the slide in Gilead shares.

GILD data by YCharts

Total HCV product sales were down 40% in the first quarter of 2017 from the first quarter of 2016. In Gilead's first quarter presentation, the company noted that HCV diagnosis rates in the U.S. have actually increased substantially since the launch of Sovaldi in December in 2013 (~150,000 in 2015). Despite this, revenues continue to decline due to heavy competition from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and others. In the past few days there have been many reports on soaring Hepatitis C cases in the U.S associated with a spike in heroin use. The Reuters article states that HCV cases rose nearly 300% from 2010 to 2015 despite the availability of cures for the liver disease.

In the past couple of years many value investors may have been enticed to invest in Gilead. The reason for this is that simply focusing on the financial statements and ratios makes Gilead look very attractive. However, further digging into the reasons for this such as the lack of diversification may indicate that the trend may be hard to reverse. Gilead still has a strong financial condition and is generating positive earnings and cash flow every quarter despite a constant downward trend. The ratios provided below show that Gilead is trading at a much lower valuation compared to its peers based on almost every metric.

Source: Reuters

As a result of the declining stock price, Gilead now also provides an increased dividend yield of 3.15% with a low payout ratio of 20.00%. The mean estimate for 2018 earnings for Gilead is $7.43 per share which equates to a PE of less than 9 based on the current quote. The low valuation is due to the low growth estimates. The average of analyst estimates for the company's long term growth rate is negative 5.6%. One should note that analysts have vastly different views on the long term growth rate with estimates ranging from 6.8% to -16.40%.

Part of the reason for this broad range in analyst estimates is that there have been many rumors about possible acquisitions which could drastically change the company's outlook going forward. Thus far the company has been hesitant to use its cash for an acquisition. On their recent earnings conference call the CEO, John Milligan, noted their recent efforts on broadening their team and exploring different opportunities regarding partnerships and acquisitions. There recent investments in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NASH) were also mentioned. This involved acquiring and building upon compounds which the CEO stated they may be doing more of. We took it as a positive sign that different avenues for growth were being explored which was mentioned numerous times in the earnings call. One instance of this came in the CEO's response to an analyst's question regarding the strategic vision for the company: "And so I feel very good that we've got a number of different ways to accelerate growth for the company into the future so that a decade from now we're a very different company, having reinvented ourselves beyond antivirals into a really multi-therapeutic area company."

Given that the pace of sales declines in HCV and HIV may already be factored into the share price, now is a good time for investors to acquire shares in the company. This requires that an investor believes that the company will be successful in identifying opportunities to diversify itself and find new avenues to grow revenues going forward. If there is no action taken in regard to acquisitions, partnerships, or investments in different growth areas then cash flows will continue to decline along with the share price.

GILD data by YCharts

Options

Options can be used for investors interested in Gilead that have different views on the timing of a trend reversal. In this case we recommend looking at the different put options that can be sold for Gilead. Selling put options allows a potential investor to get paid while waiting to buy the shares at a specified price. If an investor is comfortable buying the shares at the current price, they could sell the June 2, 2017 put option and receive a premium of 1.03 per share. This would mean that if Gilead shares drop below $66 by June 2, the investor would buy 100 shares at $66 and receive a $103 premium at the time the option is sold. This is not that attractive to us given that it only saves about 1.5% compared to simply buying 100 shares at the current price. An option we like better is the described in the table below.

The table above takes a look at the put option expiring on 8/18/17. It does not consider standard brokerage fees for buying and selling options and shares. Your numbers will be slightly different depending on the fees charged by your brokerage. The investor selling this put option would receive $160 for each contract sold (premium = $1.6/share). You would only buy the 100 shares if the share price declines by 5.39% by the expiration date. If you have to buy the shares you would save over 7% compared to buying the same 100 shares at the current price. If the option expires worthless, you would simply keep the $160 which equates to an annualized return of over 9% given the holding period of 3.19 months. If you are very confident in Gilead's future and do not want to risk that you will not acquire the shares, then selling put options is not the right strategy for you and you may just want to acquire the shares.

Final Thoughts

While there have been a many articles on Gilead, we wanted to provide a high level, long term view on the company and describe an interesting alternative to buying the shares, selling cash-secured puts. We believe that Gilead is worth an investment at the current price level and that the negative sentiment has provided a buying opportunity. Despite declining revenues from HCV sales, we believe that the company will eventually succeed in diversifying itself and finding new revenue streams. This may come in the form of an acquisition or through the internal R&D investments that the company is making. We also think that selling cash-secured puts is a more conservative way to invest in the company. If an investor does not want to risk not buying the shares and missing potential upside, they should simply acquire the shares. Finally, we want to note that Gilead is not an investment for a truly defensive investor given its current lack of diversification and declining revenue. Rather, Gilead is more of interest to an enterprising investor that believes a turnaround will occur and that the recent difficult environment has provided an opportunity to invest while the shares are depressed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.