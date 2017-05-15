Snap: What Facebook Taught Us About Speculating

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are two very different companies. Comparing the them on fundamentals doesn't really work.

That said, a company and a stock are two very different things too. Stocks are driven by sentiment and positioning as well as fundamentals.

Consequently, stocks can behave in very similar ways when certain conditions are present. This is evident in SNAP and FB. Despite the differences in the companies, the stock action following their IPOs is remarkably similar:

Both stocks sold off heavily soon after the IPO, found support, but broke down again following their first earnings release.

The question is, what drivers make these two stocks act so similarly, and could the similarities continue?

When IPOs Go Wrong

I still remember the Facebook IPO. Bears (like me) quite smugly thought "I told you so" when we saw prices crash from $45 down to the $17s. FB was too hyped, too overvalued, and the IPO was little more than a way to fleece investors.

In case you forgot the details of the IPO saga, this CNN article "Facebook IPO: What the %$#! happened?" will refresh your memory. The title says it all really.

Facebook was valued at $104bn, which many thought crazy. It was, after all, 100 times trailing earnings. Even worse, there were some signs of slowing growth. This CNN analyst gave us "5 reasons not to like Facebook's IPO," including slowing growth, rising expenses, and falling sales.

And he wasn't "wrong" to report this, perhaps just short sighted.

Source: Facebook Annual Report 2012

With all the doubts aired before the IPO, and with the stock price plunging, Facebook's first quarterly earnings as a public company were a sucker punch. Q2 reported EPS of -$0.08, when estimates were $0.09, causing a gap to new lows.

It all looked a bit hopeless, and very few people anticipated what would come next.

A little over a month later, FB bottomed and never looked back.

Snap!

Snap IPO'd at $17 in March and was up 44% on the first day of trading before collapsing in the same way as Facebook. The $28bn valuation was again the main concern in relation to revenues, with slowing user growth and competition from Facebook contributing to the woes.

Concerns were amplified on Snap's first earnings release. A large bottom line miss, lower than expected revenues and slower user growth caused the stock to sell off 20%.

I can certainly see why investors are disappointed and why sentiment is at rock bottom. But things always look bad at the lows.

As analysts are downgrading left right and center I wonder if they are being myopic.

Facebook missed bottom line estimates for its first three earnings as a publicly trade company. It posted losses in its first two earnings. Analysts were busy downgrading and slashing price forecasts, even when prices were reversing right under their noses.

This is from Venture Beat from August 31st 2012:

Yesterday, we reported that analysts at eMarketer had lowered their revenue forecast for Facebook's 2012 income by a solid billion dollars - and they weren't alone. Wedbush Securities had also lowered its forecast by an even larger figure for a 28 percent decreased forecast. Once projected at around $6 billion or better, Facebook's 2012 revenue was now pegged closer to $5 billion by three major firms. This news was the partial cause of heavy after-hours trading, making Facebook one of the most-traded stocks by volume overnight. The market closed with stock trading at just a few cents more than $19 per share. By the time the opening bell rang, Facebook stock was trading around $18.60. Then more bad news hit the wire. This morning, we learned that Bank of America and other major financial institutions had dropped their price targets for Facebook stock. BOA lowered its target from $35 to $23, a 34 percent decrease. Bank of Montreal slashed its target for Facebook shares from $25 to $15, down 40 percent overall.

What I love about that article is that Facebook bottomed the very next session. And it wasn't because of earnings or a fundamental change; they came later. Quite simply, the stock price got low enough for investors to take a gamble on the future.

Snapchat is a similar gamble. That is why fundamentals may take a back seat for now and the stock may bottom on extreme positioning and sentiment.

Trading Strategy

Speculators use techniques like technical analysis and measured moves to get an idea when cycles of selling or buying are likely to conclude.

Facebook made a measured move (more on this here) from the post IPO high and projected a low at $15.86. I have observed price often reverses slightly early at the 90% projection, and this was the case with FB as it bottomed a few cents below this measurement.

A similar measured move in SNAP projects a low of $13.85, with a 90% measurement at $14.91.

I expect SNAP to bottom in this region in the next 1-3 months.

Whether any recovery is as impressive as Facebook's remains to be seen. Sentiment and positioning can take a stock only so far without fundamental justification. The idea here is to buy low before the improvements and the upgrades arrive. If you wait for the herd you could be buying 100% higher.

Conclusions

Analyzing SNAP on current fundamentals is very difficult and I suspect many are making the same mistakes they did with Facebook at the 2012 lows. Certainly the sentiment and positioning must be similar as this is reflected in the price patterns.

Using Facebook and price cycles as a guide I believe SNAP can bottom in the $13.85-$14.91 region as speculators step in to buy.