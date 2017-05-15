Sealed Air: Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Intact

On May 9th, 2017, Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) reported Q1 2017 earnings that Q1 EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.04 and revenue of $1.03B (+2.0% Y/Y) misses by $550M. SEE became the biggest Loser (Barron's, The Biggest Loser: Sealed Air Stumbles 8.9%) of the day.

Investors are concerned about SEE's flat top line, its compressed margin, and the new Sealed Air transition. A few factors complicated SEE's situation, including the unfavorable raw material (resin) pricing and several challenging international markets.

However, in my opinion, despite the short-term headwinds, SEE's long-term fundamentals remain intact. This article is to demonstrate my conviction on SEE's business durability and growth prospects in the long run.

Business Overview

SEE is the global No.1 leader in food packaging (Food Care segment, 10% market share in a $40 billion market) and product protective packaging (Product Care segment, 25% market share in a $6.5 billion market). As shown in the following chart, Food Care contributed to 64% of SEE revenues in 2016, and Product Care accounted for the rest of 36%. With 47% revenues from outside North America, SEE is truly a global player.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

SEE serves a diversified and sticky customer base. Customers included top processors (Tyson (NYSE:TSN), JBS (Pending:JBS), Smithfield, National Beef), food manufacturers (Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF), AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)), e-commerce and third party logistics (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)), Industrials (ABB (NYSE:ABB), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY)) and Electronics (Dell (NYSE:DVMT), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)), etc. In Food Care and Product Care, the fresh red meat and the e-commerce and 3PLs are the largest end markets, respectively.

Food Care of SEE, source: company presentation

Product Care of SEE, source: company presentation

SEE has an attractive razor-and-razorblade business model; recurring revenues account for 90%. SEE's customer contract is very sticky as its packaging solution is highly incorporated into clients' facilities.

SEE is currently trading at 16x NTM EPS, and 16x represents 2.5-turn lower than its historical average since Jerome Peribere became CEO on March 1st, 2013. Jerome is a 35-year veteran of The Dow Chemical Company and has led SEE through a really transformative journey.

SEE NTM P/E, source: FactSet

SEE's transformative journey since Jerome was on board, Source: FactSet

Investment Thesis #1: SEE's widening economic moat

When you buy a share of stock, you are buying a piece of a company. Instead of speculating on SEE's short-term performance in the upcoming Q2 or Q3, I would like to take a deep review on SEE's economic moat.

The following assessment is based on Morningstar's five-factor MOAT framework that consists five sustainable competitive advantages as follow: Intangible Assets; Switching Costs; Network Effect; Cost Advantage, and Efficient Scale.

Intangible Assets: 5-star

The 5-star is given considering SEE's strong brand recognition, customer relationship, and innovation capabilities.

SEE, as the creator of Bubble Wrap and the No.1 global leader in food packaging and protective product packaging, has a globally trusted brand that serves top customers and partners in the space. Because SEE's packaging solution is highly integrated into client facilities, it has a very sticky customer relationship that enables consistent collaboration between SEE and clients throughout one or two decades. At peak time, SEE's packaging equipment works in full capacity at clients' facilities. During down time, SEE is able to test new innovated products with clients.

In addition, SEE's innovation capability has been proved in its recent adoption of new products. New product sales % nearly doubled since its launch of "Change the Game" (15% sales from new products in 2016 vs. 8% in 2013). To customers from various end markets, packaging cost is really nothing as opposed to food waste costs, labor costs, and freight costs. Innovation became very meaningful because it will greatly increase the customer surplus at modest additional costs.

Switching Costs: 4-star

SEE is providing total solutions that might involve customized design and comprehensive tests before hand, thus I think switching costs are pretty high.

Considering the nature of SEE businesses, my rating for Food Care is 4.5-star and Product Care is 3.5-star because Food Care offers more sophisticated and integrated equipments than Product Care does.

In the past decade, I did not notice any reported loss of large customer accounts.

Network Effect: 2-star

SEE relies on the distribution network to sell a significant portion of its products. The distribution network consists all the primary distributors, which is indeed very strong. However, since network effect usually refers to those new economy players that enjoy strong two-sided network or extremely strong one-side network, SEE is definitely not a network play.

Cost Advantage: 4-star

SEE has superior cost advantages.

First, SEE is among the largest buyer of resins, which accounts for 30%-35% of SEE COGS. SEE purchased nearly 1,200 million lbs of polyethylene (NYSE:PE) on an annual basis. To hedge raw material costs, SEE adopts pass-through formula-based pricing for a majority of resin-based products. Despite the pass-through has a lag of 2-4 months, resin price fluctuation has a minimal impact to SEE's margin levels in the long run.

Second, SEE has achieved operational efficiency through a 3-yr campaign called "Get Fit". Currently EBITDA margin ~20%, which I think is impressive for an industrial company.

Efficient Scale: 4-star

SEE has a strong bargaining power on both supplier side and customer side, which I believe is attributable to its efficient scale.

In summary, I think SEE's economic moat is widening on top of its attractive assets and scaled operations.

Investment Thesis #2: Bullish on the new pure play Sealed Air post Diversey sale

I am bullish on the new pure play SEE for three reasons: 1) Management execution; 2) Multiple expansions; 3) Shares repurchase

A quick recap on the Diversey story. In 2011, Sealed Air acquired Diversey at $4.3 billion (pre-synergy 9.7x adjusted LTM EBITDA). However, one year later, SEE took a $1.2 billion impairment charge. The rationale behind this deal included: 1) similar razor-and-razorblade business model; 2) a significantly overlapping customer base.

When Jerome took office, two initiatives were launched: Change the game and Get fit. Very quickly, the "get-fit" story played out for Food Care and Product Care. However, the improvement of Diversey has been limited. Management acknowledged that cleaning chemicals and packaging businesses are not a proved fit.

In 2016, SEE announced a tax free spin-off plan of Diversey, and in March 2017, the definitive agreement turned out to be selling Diversey at $3.5 billion to Bain Capital.

I believe SEE management could execute very well after this deal given its track record during 2013-2015. As shown in the following chart, SEE share price had doubled from 2013 to 2015, as driven by significantly improved operations.

SEE Improvement 2012-2016, source: company presentation

Furthermore, management compensation is aligned as well. According to SEE 2017 Proxy Statement, Mr. Peribere's employment term has been extended to end of 2017 with two PSU awards. One was time-based award for his continued service through December 31, 2017, and the other one was 75,000 shares based on relative TSR and stock price goals for the period 2016-2017. The incentive for Mr. Peribere is $3.75 million (assuming share price $50) if the SEE share price performance is on or above target by end of 2017.

In addition, the annual performance for management is also properly designed: 50% in adjusted EBITDA, 25% in improvement in ratio of support expense to gross profit, 25% in improvement in ratio of working capital to net trade sales.

Management compensation structure of SEE, source: SEE proxy statement

Net proceeds from Diversey sale are ~$2.5 billion after subtracting cash taxes, pension liability, accelerated comp, deal fees, and other items from the $3.5 billion offer price. Adjusting for those expenses, the deal represents 9x after-tax EV/EBITDA.

Currently, SEE is trading at 10.5x NTM EV/EBITDA. SEE's best comparable in food packaging I think is Winpak (WPK-CA) (OTC:WIPKF), 13x NTM EV/EBITDA. As SEE continues to execute and deliver, the trading multiple could at least be in line with Winpak.

With the proceeds, SEE is going to pay down debt, buy back shares ($2.2 billion authorized share repurchase), and invest in bolt-on acquisitions.

In the valuation section, I took multiple expansion and share repurchase into account.

Investment Thesis #3: SEE has multiple growth drivers

Looking at SEE's flat top line this year, I understood the biggest concern from investors would be, where is the growth?

In my opinion, SEE has multiple growth drivers, the mega-trend of food waste reduction, the secular growth of e-Commerce and Omni-channel, new market penetration, large customer win in existing customers, new partners, and accelerated commercial process, etc. This section will be focusing on the growth prospects of the overall markets, SEE's own innovation, and huge potentials in global markets.

One of the best things about SEE is its exceptionally strong value proposition: 1) Food Care: Extending shelf life; 2) Product Care: resolving the over-packaging issue of e-commerce. SEE products are highly demanded by the market.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for fresh meat packaging is fragmented with top 10 companies, Amoco Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., DuPont (NYSE:DD), Bemis (NYSE:BMS), Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY), Winpak, Mondi (OTC:MONDF), Bollore (OTC:BOLRF), KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., and Coveris Holdings S.A., accounting for only 25% of the overall market. The global market for meat packaging is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%, from $1.92 billion in 2015 to $2.47 billion by 2026.

Regarding protective packaging, the global market is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 5.2%, up from $25 billion in 2015 to $42 billion by 2026. Furthermore, I think SEE is able to outpace the market growth because of its upgraded innovation. E-commerce, which now accounted for 8% of retail sales, is the space that can drive accelerated growth. Serving the e-commerce clients, SEE goes far beyond selling consumables; instead, it opted for a strategic partnership to maximize value creation for customers. For example, under the strategic partnership with Box on Demand and Panotec, SEE has the exclusive right to place Box on Demand equipment with customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and thereby greatly enhanced SEE's position in automated, on-demand, right-sized product packaging. Its acquired B+ Equipment - including I-Pack, e-Cube, and Ultipack, and its proprietary platform such as FloWrap and PriorityPak are greatly complemented to a full-suite automated e-commerce fulfillment solution. 90% e-commerce retailers have a wide array of products and order configurations that demand a higher degree of packaging automation and customization. Accordingly, DIM Pricing (dimensional weight pricing) furthered customer adoption.

SEE is a global leader, 47% revenues are generated from international markets in 2016.

Source: Company presentation

Admittedly, international markets contributed to part of the volatility. Certain international markets are in a tough situation, and currency headwinds can never be eliminated. However, the question is, as an investor, how much you want to penalize a company with global reach?

The Australian cattle industry is in its downward trend. The beef cattle herd has declined from 26.5 million in 2013 to 23.3 million in 2016 due to drought conditions and high prices leading to high cattle turn-off rates.

Cattle slaughters decreased by 1,200 head or 0.2% for March 2017 when compared with February 2017 and there was a year-on-year decrease of 60,300 head or 9.4%.

The number of calves slaughtered in March 2017 decreased by 969 or 3.2% month on month. Compared to this period last year, there was a decrease of 16,400 head or 35.5%.

The beef cycle in Australia, source: Australia Bureau of Statistics

According to an ANZ report on Australia's beef sector, "Australia is faced with a critical choice between rebuilding herds to meet growing global beef demand or continuing to sell to capitalize on historically strong beef prices."

In Brazil, beef exports have been pretty strong. According to the recent report of Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC), beef exports register growth of 22% in revenues and 20% in volume in March. Meanwhile, comparing with the currency rate during December 2016 and January 2017, currency started to stabilize.

BRL currency, source: XE currency chart

On a flip side, a beef scandal was recently reported in Brazil. Federal Police in Brazil has accused more than 100 inspectors with taking bribes in exchange for clearing rancid meat for export with all the necessary paperwork. JBS SA and BRF SA remain among the targets of the investigation. Food Safety News reported this investigation "Operation Weak Flesh" by Federal Police has led to the suspension of six meat processing plants (out of 21 being targeted by Federal Police and health authorities). The other 15 plants are not allowed to export.

Beef and veal export volume in Brazil and Australia, source: Statista

For industrial companies like SEE that normally grows at a GDP-like rate, economic and currency headwinds in global markets represent a burden to SEE's financial performance. However, on a flip side, the growth potential of the markets such as Brazil and Australia could never be denied. Global markets are like double-sided coins that offer you not only unique volatility but also potentially significant upside. An agricultural insights report 'Cattle Call' outlines a potential upside of AU$7 billion growth opportunity by 2025, if the nation's herd size can be increased significantly.

The above analysis is based on the supply side of beef. I would not go to any more details on the demand side but one thing: China will start importing U.S. beef by mid-July 2017, which I believe is going to boost the already-strong beef industry in US.

Beef consumption in China, source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Valuation:

In my opinion, SEE will be able to achieve a CAGR of 4% during 2017E to 2021E. Based on my below assumptions, my valuation shows 18M share price as $52.

My assumptions:

The new Sealed Air could trade in line with Winpak on EV/EBITDA basis 8 million shares are repurchased by 2018 SEE pay down debt of $1,100 million by 2018

Source: My valuation based on EV/EBITDA

In addition, I did sensitivity analysis on segment growth rate, EV/EBITDA vs. share repurchase. This analysis shows that multiple expansion and share repurchase are more important value drivers than top line growth rate.

Source: My sensitivity analysis

Source: My sensitivity analysis

In a nutshell, I believe SEE is a durable business with a widening economic moat. Under the mega-trend of sustainability and the secular growth of e-commerce, SEE is clearly a big beneficiary. Its short-term pressure to me looks like an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.