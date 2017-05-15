The Lessons From Buffett's Investment In IBM

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) recently disclosed that it sold about 1/3 of its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). In addition, Buffett admitted that he was wrong in his thesis for the stock. And while the Oracle of Omaha always learns his lessons from his investing experiences, investors should make sure that they too learn some key points from this case. In this article, I will analyze what lessons investors should learn from this case in order to avoid similar mistakes.

First of all, it is important to understand the magnitude of the error of Buffett and the reason for his poor investment decision. Buffett initiated a stake in IBM in Q3-2011 at an average entry point around $170. IBM has lost 12% since then while S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) has essentially doubled, the stock has dramatically underperformed the market since Buffett purchased it. This is impressive, particularly given the exceptional record the company had exhibited before Buffett purchased its shares.

Buffett had always abstained from tech stocks because he did not understand them well and because competition was always fierce in that sector, as the most brilliant minds of this world competed with each other to deliver the next big thing. Therefore, it was surprising that Buffett bought a large stake in IBM. However, he broke his rules thanks to the exceptionally consistent growth of the company and its seemingly cheap valuation. To be sure, when Buffett bought IBM, the stock was trading at a markedly low P/E ratio, around 10. Even better, the company was executing aggressive share repurchases, which seemed to be very efficient thanks to the cheap valuation of the stock. To make a long story short, the excellent record of IBM, its remarkably low P/E ratio and its aggressive share buybacks, all of which were constituents for investing success according to the experience of Buffett, led him purchase the stock even though he did not understand its business very well.

While the above features of the stock were essential guarantees for great profits in the past, things have dramatically changed during the last decade. More specifically, the market has become much smarter in recent years and often has good reasons for valuing stocks cheaply. To be sure, while Buffett outperformed S&P for 18 consecutive years, from 1981 to 1998, he has underperformed the index in 5 out of the last 7 years. This trend reversal confirms that the market has become much smarter than it used to be.

The wisdom of the market was confirmed in the case of IBM as well. While Buffett was attracted by the seemingly cheap valuation of the stalwart, the market had very good reasons for valuing the stock so cheaply. Indeed the competition in the tech sector has heated to the extreme while the business landscape has been changing so fast that the company has been divesting assets at a significant rate. Consequently, the revenues and the earnings of the company have been falling during the last 5 years. Even worse, although the company spent about $13 B per year on share repurchases during 2012-2014, when its stock traded at much higher levels, it is now spending only about $4 B per year on buybacks. As a result, the share repurchases of the last 5 years have hardly enhanced shareholder value. All in all, investors should realize that Buffett cannot outperform the market as easily as he did in the past and hence investors should perform their own due diligence before following him in his investment decisions.

It is also remarkable that the investing community criticized Buffett for his poor investment in IBM but he always refused to admit his mistake. Instead he maintained his thesis and actually stated that he liked the fact that the stock was performing poorly. "The longer the stock performs poorly the greater the benefit from the share repurchases", he stated. At this point investors should realize how different their perspective is from Buffett. More specifically, Buffett can take many poor investing decisions but his living standard will not be affected at all because he has much more money than he needs to fulfill his spending habits. On the contrary, the living standard of most investors strongly depends on the performance of their portfolio. Therefore, investors should take this fact into account before they decide to follow the moves of Buffett.

As a side note, I have been a great admirer of Buffett and have read several books that analyze his investing philosophy. In addition, I always read his annual letters and his quarterly disclosures for his purchases and sales of stocks. However, I was greatly disappointed by the above statement he made because it was a statement full of arrogance. More specifically, the Oracle is well aware that the vast majority of investors cannot be happy when their stock dramatically underperforms the market. Therefore, when he makes a statement for a major holding of his, in which many of his admirers have followed him, he should not ignore the position of his followers in such an arrogant way.

To sum up, investors should take some precious lessons from Buffett's poor investment in IBM. First of all, whenever they encounter a stock that is remarkably cheap in terms of the conventional metrics, such as the P/E ratio, they should keep in mind that the market always has a good reason for valuing stocks cheaply. Therefore, they should perform their own due diligence and make sure they understand the exact cause of the cheap valuation. If they believe that this cause is likely to prove short-lived, then they may consider purchasing the stock. Another lesson is that Buffett has stopped outperforming the market and hence his investing decisions are not as significant as they used to be. Finally, investors should realize that they may have a much shorter investing horizon than Buffett and much thinner margin for error than him, as his living standard is not affected by his investing decisions. Therefore, they should not follow him blindly.

