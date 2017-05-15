Select Harvests: A Healthy Way To Invest In A Healthy Food

Select Harvests is a well run almond grower and processor that will grow production significantly over time.

Although prices for almonds have come down significantly they appear to have bottomed.

Select Harvests (OTC:SHVTF) is an Australian grower, processor, and marketer of almonds and almond based food products. In addition to supplying the Australian market the company has been making forays into various export markets such as China, India, and the Middle East.

Almonds are an interesting agricultural product to consider investing in as they are in large demand. The demand is large due to the real and perceived health benefits of consuming almonds. For example, almonds are the most nutritional dense nut.

A one ounce serving contains nearly 13 grams of unsaturated fat and 3.4 grams of fiber (that's about 14% of the daily recommended value). What's more, almonds are a good source of potassium, calcium, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorous, and iron.

In addition, almonds are used to make almond milk which is an alternative for those that are lactose intolerant or are vegan.

There is also research that shows that regular consumption of almonds can have benefits to heart health.

Most of the world's almonds, around 80%, are grown in California. I became acquainted with Select Harvests a couple years ago during the California drought. My investment thesis then was that the drought would force up almond prices and Select Harvests would benefit. Things did not quite work out that way as the almond harvest in California swelled even in the face of the drought and almond prices declined.

The price of Select Harvest's stock declined in line with the price of almonds. Nevertheless, Select Harvests remained profitable and continues to manage their almond business with the long term in mind.

When investing in agriculture it is important to keep a long term perspective. There are going to be ups and downs in agricultural product pricing year to year. However a well managed operation will be able to navigate the down cycles and prosper greatly in the up cycles.

If one is wise it may be prudent to buy into well run agricultural operations that are producing an in demand product when prices are low and wait for the inevitable rebound in prices.

The world demand for calories is increasing along with world population. As people become wealthier they demand higher cost calories like meat and nuts. Demand for almonds is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR between 2015-2020 according to Mintel Research.

I believe that almonds fit the bill. One of the things I like about Select Harvests is that between 2016-2025 the company will see almond production growth go from 14,200 tons to a projected 23,120 tons. This will be around 63% projected production growth.

Even though the price realized by Select Harvests for almonds decreased y-o-y from A$11.45/kg in 2015 to A$8.08/kg in 2016 the company still managed to earn A$33.7 million or A$.46 per share. The company had A$92.8 million in cashflow.

The management, in the annual report, has outlined its plans to continue to lower costs and increase productivity. This includes better nutrition plan for its trees, a biomass plant (run on almond husks, shells, and branches) that will lower power costs, and various marketing initiatives for its processed food unit.

In summary, Select Harvest's results will vary year to year based on almond market fundamentals (dominated by what happens in California). Nevertheless, the ability to significantly grow production while consistently increasing productivity and lowering costs should yield a nice return over time. The company also consistently pays a dividend and the current yield is nearly 9%.

I am long Select Harvests as a long term investment in agriculture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHVTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.