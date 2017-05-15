Disney's ESPN Headache Set To Continue For Now, Despite Its Clear Value

Despite this, it remains a compelling business with means by which to survive and thrive amongst these changes.

ESPN has overshadowed the impressive performance of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) for some time now. The "Worldwide leader in Sports" as ESPN has described themselves has not been suffering through a decline in interest in sports. Instead, it has been suffering from a malaise familiar to other content creators: a transforming environment in how the consumer consumes their content.

ESPN has, therefore, been seeing its subscriber numbers consistently fall for some time now. Although the pace of subscriber declines has slowed down in the last couple of years, they still remain striking (Data sources: Nielsen data via Disney Annual Reports and Fierce Cable):

That means that since September 2010, subscription numbers for the channel have fallen cumulatively over 12%:

Now, justifiably, Disney has argued that "Nielsen Media Research estimates … only capture traditional MVPD [multichannel video programming distributor] subscriber counts and do not include digital MVPD subscribers." Yet the reality is that subscriber numbers are under pressure in their traditional stronghold.

Of course, this is a potentially serious issue. The Media networks business-of which ESPN represents the lion's share-remains by far the most significant part of Disney's business. From an operating profit perspective, it dwarfs the next largest contributor (Parks & Resorts) at nearly twice the figure:

Yet perhaps the most important part of the business's contribution to total company revenue is the fact that it is reliable, subscriber based income. Media Networks and, in particular, its core ESPN business therefore are important for their size and stability to Disney's overall results. It is for this reason that subscriber declines and the broader pressure on the sector has attracted so much attention amongst investors.

ESPN: Continuing Appeal

Nonetheless, ESPN continues to hold an immense amount of market appeal. Its dominance of sports programming has ensured that it continues to control this important programming niche. Nonetheless, the economics of it is seemingly getting more and more imbalanced. As The Economist explained (Source:The Economist):

In a cruel twist…the cost of rights to live games has shot up even though sport is attracting fewer viewers. This is because the decline in ratings for scripted dramas and comedies on cable has been still more calamitous. Viewers at home are watching their favourite shows on catch-up instead of when they air originally, or they are watching such entertainment on Netflix-like services. Networks and advertisers see live sports as one of the few examples of "appointment viewing" that still draws substantial audiences.

Prices have certainly been rising. ESPN paid $15.2 billion for their NFL rights in 2011 at $1.9 billion per year (up from $1.1 billion under the previous contract). These are expected to rise again in 2021 when they come up for renewal.

With consumer viewing becoming increasingly splintered across space and time, however, ESPN's "appointment viewing" nature has allowed it to charge higher and higher affiliate fees. This is what has fed the continued apparent subscription-defying top and bottom line performance of the ESPN business. Yet this is growing increasingly troubled. Disney explained at Q2 2017 results time that:

The [revenue] decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth.

Adding that:

Affiliate revenue growth was due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers.

Advertising revenue growth was also courtesy of rate hikes rather than a necessarily stronger offering to advertisers. In other words, ESPN's economic moat is holding water a little better than other programmers. Yet it is still losing water. The reality is that extent to which affiliate and advertising growth is offsetting higher programming costs and subscriber decline is becoming more and more "partial."

Overpowered Pricing Power?

Nonetheless, this continued "appointment viewing" appeal has made ESPN's offering even more precious in the television environment. Consequently, ESPN is increasingly streaking ahead of its rivals in terms of the monthly per-subscriber amount they request from affiliates (Source: Bloomberg):

Looking at the average amongst the other 1-million-plus channels fees, it becomes abundantly clear just how well Disney has done in extracting the most from ESPN's market position:

What is more, ESPN has seen their charges soar in recent years (Data source: SNL Kagan via Business Insider and Chicago Tribune):

The question is just how far can this keep going? A genuine worry is that this has, indeed, been taken as far as is possible. This is especially true as cable companies and other content distributors are increasingly looking for "skinny" bundles to keep customers on board in the face of growing charges.

As it happens, today ESPN has also got a dominant space within these new, skinny bundles being offered to consumers. ESPN features heavily on the likes of Hulu, YouTube TV and more. Yet for bundles to get skinnier still for consumers, pay-TV providers may well be looking (ironically) to drop sports. The likes of ESPN with their striking fee premium over non-sports channels are increasingly looking like price weights for pay-TV distributors looking to slow cable-cutting by becoming more competitively priced.

Programmers like AMC (NYSE:AMC), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Viacom (NYSE:VIA) with limited sports exposure in their channel network have apparently been discussing the possibility of doing just this. As sport-focused channels attract the highest charges, this means that they could do so with a more attractively priced $20 a month bundle.

How far any such proposal could go is unclear. After all, companies like Disney and 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)-both of which have strong sports presences-have constructed current contracts with distributors in order to cut short any thoughts in this direction.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) felt the full force of this in-built defence mechanism back in April 2015 when they proposed Custom TV which moved many traditionally foundational cable channels (including ESPN) into optional add-on packages to the basic bundle which would cost $55 a month. Disney moved quickly by suing Verizon for breach of contract and eventually Verizon provided a far less customizable product. Although Disney's pushback prevented Verizon from following through with its original plans, the reality is that it highlights just how vulnerable ESPN is becoming in this new consumer media landscape. Once the keystone to any pay-TV bundle it is increasingly seen by some as a millstone to keeping some customers on board.

OTT ESPN?

The changing consumer environment does also offer ESPN opportunities. The current ESPN President, John Skipper, who took over the role in 2012 has sought to refocus the ESPN universe on their digital offering.

Later this year they expect to see their own ESPN-branded streaming service go live after Disney purchased the Major League Baseball's streaming business, BAMTech, in 2016. With its focus upon subscription models again, this could well be seen as a potential way of adapting in the new media landscape. After all, ESPN and sports programming continues to hold immense consumer appeal.

Yet this could cut both ways. It may well be that it cannibalizes their current traditional TV subscriber base even further. Yet pushing into the OTT content world may require cheaper bundles to be offered, thus meaning in the shorter term investors could see revenue and operating profit continue to decline. Companies like ESPN bring with them a lot of operating leverage, should scale diminish with this move profitability in particular will become increasingly pressured.

Right now, however, they plan to focus on the sports assets they currently own but do not televise. As Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, explained at their Q3 2016 results:

[The ESPN streaming service] will include content that BAMTech has already licensed for Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, and we will add content that ESPN has licensed like college sports, football and basketball, tennis, rugby, cricket, et cetera. The goal is not to take product off ESPN's current channels but to use sports and product that ESPN has already licensed that's not appearing on the channels. And so we view this as a complementary service to what ESPN is already providing as part of their multichannel package. Obviously in an over-the-top, direct-to-consumer fashion.

In other words, to begin with it will be a means to further monetize assets that it has but so far has been unable to fully benefit from. For investors worried about the amount they are paying for rights, this is certainly a positive in offering opportunities for at least extracting as much value as possible from them today.

What is more, in time should ESPN's traditional business and subscriber base continue to deteriorate they will be well placed to migrate more top-drawer content over to their streaming service. Being able to do this over to a more mature, established platform clearly has a lot of benefits in terms of reducing the necessary disruption this switch would cause.

Nonetheless, ESPN has had to respond to the challenges today as well as planning for the future. After 300 lay-off in October 2015, April 2017 saw a further 100 jobs axed. These more recent ones caught the attention a little more as they involved a lot of camera- and microphone-facing names in contrast to the earlier behind the scenes job losses.

Conclusion

The situation at ESPN is clearly challenging. The reality is, however, that ESPN remains a cash cow for Disney. There is now reason to doubt that this will continue to be the case until at least the current sports rights contract auction come up again at the start of the next decade. The current trend of growing costs, rapidly rising affiliate fees and declining subscriber numbers is not, however, a sustainable one. Radical changes will likely be required to turn ESPN back into a growth machine which is growing through sustainable means.

ESPN like so many media assets has a high level of operating leverage. The more customers they can get the greater the effect on profitability this has. Yet the inverse is, naturally, equally true. Whilst the current model continues to hold itself together and Disney's other more cyclical segments continue to power growth ahead things are fine. Yet long-term investors will clearly remain jittery about the future prospects for the company's important ESPN assets. It is a powerful brand in what remains an area that continues to have long-term appeal to consumers: sports.

Yet ESPN's historically rock-solid growth foundations feel a lot more insecure than they have been for many years. That is particularly true as the market appeal of sports rights are increasingly pulling in players with pockets as deep (or even deeper) than Disney's own such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and their bid for access to some games for their Prime service. That is clearly not great news for Disney or their shareholders.

Despite this, ESPN still has plenty of levers to pull to get back to across-the-board, sustainable long-term growth. What we can't say at this stage, however, is how successful they will be in pulling the rights ones at the right time and just how painful it may be in the short term to do so. For me, I remain of the mind that they will manage to reposition for long-term growth in the rapidly changing media environment. Nonetheless, over the short- and medium-term there is clearly going to be more disruption to come which investors will need to be prepared for. Patience will, therefore, likely be required for those watching ESPN's progress for some time still.

