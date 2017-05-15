Silver Wheaton: I Don't Care

It has been a tough time to be in the precious metals sector for nearly five years. That said, 2016 was a good time to be back in the sector. Here in 2017 we have been mostly sideways. One of my top picks in the sector has been and will continue to be my beloved Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW), which effective last week is now known as Wheaton Precious Metals. The name change reflects the diversification away from just silver. For example, more than half of attributable sales are now from gold, not silver. But let's be real, I don't care about the name. I care about performance. And that is something that has had me a bit concerned as we move into the latter half of the present decade.

Let us be clear. Silver prices drive the action in SLW. So as metal prices are pressured, so has SLW been pressured. But the trend is longer-term as well. What do I mean? Look at the last few quarters here for silver prices. In Q3 2015, average prices fell. They were an average $15.03 per ounce of silver sold. Of course, Q4 2015 was not much better and the price fell almost another quarter, averaging $14.75 per ounce. In Q1 2016, it fell again to $14.70. Then 2016 turned a bit positive. The Q2 2016 price came in at $17.18, rising sharply quarter-over-quarter and up 5% year-over-year. Then the average selling price spiked to $19.53 per ounce last quarter. For Q4 2016, they were lower, in fact they were substantially lower, coming in at $16.95 on average. But here in the just reported Q1 2017, silver there was a bit of a rebound as average selling prices were $17.45. But I will tell you it was a volatile quarter for prices. Still even with this positive news, it was not the best quarter.

Before delving further, I want to once again caution you that all of these financial numbers should be interpreted with caution in light of the volatility in silver prices. In other words, the company is operating just fine, but it is pressured by the pricing of metals tremendously, even with the average price of silver rising on a yearly trend basis over the last two-three years. Still, I will tell you that the company missed on the top line, but was in line with earnings estimates. Revenue came in at $197.95 million, which missed estimates by $16.2 million. These revenues were also up just 5.6% year-over-year. The net earnings per share came in at $61 million or $0.14 per share versus $41 million last year, or $0.10 per share. These earnings were in line, but the year-over-year rise is welcome. And of course, the good news is the company did cover with ease its $0.07dividend. I feel very confident its newly hiked payout will continue to be safe.

Slightly more gold ounces were sold year-over-year, though less silver ounces were sold. The company saw silver equivalent sales volume in Q1 2017 of 11.4 million ounces compared with 12.7 million silver equivalent ounces in Q1 2016, representing a decrease of 10.2%. Actual silver ounces sold were 5.2 million and 88,400 ounces of gold were sold. This compares to 7.6 million silver ounces and 65,300 gold ounces last year being sold. I was very pleased with this result. It follows a Q4 that saw record sales however. Production saw the same trajectory as sales. Silver equivalent production in Q1 2017 was 12.5 million ounces (6.5 million ounces of silver and 84,900 ounces of gold), compared with 12.6 million ounces in Q1 2016. While production and sales were a bit lower, I maintain that with a little help from pricing, margins could explode higher.

The company also managed to keep expenses level to down. Average cash costs were just $4.54 per ounce. This is down $0.05 from last quarter's $4.59 per silver equivalent ounce. This resulted in a cash operating margin of $12.91 per silver equivalent ounce. This is a rise of 22% year-over-year. This was a direct result of higher silver prices. Operating cash flow came in at $120 million or $0.27 per share, up from $114 million last year which is an improvement.

Looking ahead to 2017, attributable production is forecast to be 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold. The estimated annual production over the next five years will be in line with 2017 numbers, with perhaps a bump to silver numbers. What is important to realize is that this guidance doesn't forecast any new streams and better metal prices. I see new streams coming on the next five years. While no one can forecast metal prices, I think the risk is to the upside. As for the name change, I don't really care about the name. I care about growing revenues and earnings.

