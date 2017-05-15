GlassBridge Enterprises' (GLA) Interim CEO Danny Zheng on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:GLA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Danny Zheng – Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Strauss – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Eric Landry – BMO Capital Markets

Danny Zheng

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. I am your host for today's call and I'm joined by GlassBridge's Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Strauss. We will review our first quarter result and provide an update on our ongoing strategic activities.

Before that, I would like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on the call that does not relate to historical information might be deemed to be forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from any projected results. Risks factors that could cause results to differ are outlined in the press release issued today, as well as our files with the SEC.

I will also like to remind everyone that nothing said on this call constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities in any investment vehicle managing by GlassBridge. Any offer or solicitation might only be made pursuant to Confidential Private Offering Memorandum which are provided only to qualified investors and which should be carefully reviewed prior to investing.

With that I will turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Strauss

Daniel Strauss

Thank you Danny and good morning everyone. I would like to take this opportunity to update you on the recent progress we've made in executing on the Company's strategic vision and business plan. We will cover a number of topics including development within our asset management business, holding company initiative and legal development related to our legacy business.

For those of you who missed our last call, we have completed our rebranding from Imation Corp. to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. and our ticker symbol is now GLA. This name change was an important step in realizing our vision of becoming a publicly traded asset management company. Our stated goal has been to develop a generation 2.0 investment platform and over the past quarters, we've continued to put in place infrastructure, investment solutions and business plans and allow us to execute our strategy.

Our first initiative within the asset management space, include both our technology-driven quantitative strategy and our private equity venture. As we've explained over the past several months, thanks to support of our shareholders in approving the Clinton strategic transaction. We are now positioned to jumpstart our asset management business.

Over the past quarter, we have moved from the planning stage to the execution phase. We have completed preparations to launch investment vehicles that provide a credited hedge fund investors with consistent competitive risk-adjusted return opportunities.

In order to position ourselves to manage client capital, GlassBridge conducted discussion with a number of strategic investors over the past month to co-invest alongside our own capital. These initial potential investors are allocators and hedge fund investors such as family offices, foundations and endowments and high net worth individuals.

Our conversations have been very positive. Several of these investors have expressed interest in becoming investors and they are at different stages of their respective due diligence processes on our investment opportunities. We have engagement with over 100 potential investors and we continue to develop and grow our relevant target list and investor pool. This is why we expect to be in a position to manage client capital in GlassBridge branded investment vehicles starting in Q2.

We are presently working to gather firm commitments from our target lists and will continue to harvest commitments from our existing target list as our funds grow. As these strategic feeds are secured over the coming months, the marketing effort will broaden to include larger institutional investors such as pension funds, consultants and fund-of-funds that sometimes require longer lead times to close.

Consistent with our business plans, we will continue to grow the asset management business in a measured way over the coming quarter. This is a typical time line and sequencing for launching an alternative investment management platform, and we look forward to moving to the next stage of our business plan.

We will continue to raise our profile with plans for participation of certain key hedge fund conferences and events. We are building our investment vehicle platform with institutional quality infrastructure and service providers including BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Deloitte. GlassBridge Asset Management continues to adhere to the standard of governance laid out in our policies and practices and as we scale up, we will continue to design our compliance and oversight functions to meet our governance and transparency objective.

I would now like to provide an update on our private equity business. As we announced earlier, this year we entered into a strategic partnership called ARRIVE with Primary Venture and Roc Nation, a global sports and entertainment management organization. The ARRIVE transaction provides GlassBridge shareholders exposures to the fast-growing venture capital business. These two experienced partners should provide unique value proposition to potential portfolio companies.

This partnership already has led to number of interesting business opportunities and transactions with potential to add substantial value to GlassBridge which we are continuing to evaluate. Both the Clinton and ARRIVE transactions offer clients and investors of GlassBridge a differentiated product offering within some of the most attractive areas of the asset management industry. We are pleased to share with you that our various announcements earlier this year have provided significant visibility for GlassBridge, this resulted in deals flow and investment opportunities.

We've been able to call up on the full resources of Clinton to support the evaluation of opportunities as they present themselves. We will continue to leverage Clinton's infrastructure as we build our business and evaluate these opportunities. We hope to share some information on these initiatives and our pipeline when it's appropriate.

Our top priorities in 2017 remain building out our platform and growing the asset management business by raising third party assets and executing select accretive transactions. The asset management team will continue to drive our business forward. We completed the name change and reverse stock split in February. Our initial investment vehicle infrastructure has been created and we intend to be in a position to manage third party capital beginning June 1.

The incremental overhead for the asset management business is significantly lower than our peers as we will continue to leverage Clinton's resources in various areas.

Last bridge is designing a flexible platform intended to monitor both sub-advisory relationships and in-house portfolios and investment vehicles. This will result in a single source of data and analytics for both investment categories and allow for streamline migration to full service investment platform, providing front and middle and back office operations.

We have developed and implemented institutional quality investment policies and procedures including guidelines for asset allocation, portfolio construction risk management and ongoing monitoring. We have also developed a detailed talent acquisition strategy. A rigorous and consistent process for vetting and hiring teams under portfolio managers, governors that strategy.

We have already been vetting teams over the past few months and will provide additional updates on our progress at the appropriate time. I'll now turn the call back over to Danny to take you through the financial results. Danny?

Danny Zheng

Thanks Daniel. Our Board and management team remain 100% behind our strategy to invest and grow the asset management business. Our competitive advantage includes proven track record of Clinton investment strategies, no overhead, extensive connection in the investment communities including China, where we see tremendous growth opportunity in the asset management sectors, as the wealth been accumulated exponentially in the last few decades.

Recently I visited several potential qualified investors and partners in Beijing and Shanghai with our executive team and our local advisors. We recall that corporations and wealthy individuals are eager to diversify their assets into international financial markets, preferable in the United States. We intend to explore and capture such opportunities by partnering with local asset management companies and working directing with investors. We will update you on our progress in China when it's appropriate.

Now let me review the financial results in detail. The following financial results are for continuing operations including our asset management partnering on computer storage business and a corporate holding company, for the current and prior periods unless otherwise indicated.

Net revenue for Q1 2017 was $9.6 million, down 10.3% from Q1 2016. This was largely due to increased order processing time, because of operating expense reductions, partially offset by increases in certain product channels. Our asset management business did not generate revenue in Q1 as expected.

Gross margin for Q1 2017 was 45.8%, a 4.7% increase from Q1 2017. The improvement was primarily driven by production cost improvement, price optimization programs and product mix changes.

Selling, general and administrative expense in Q1 2017, were $8.8 million, down $1.8 million or 17% compared to $10.6 million in Q1 2016. The decrease was primarily related to 61.4% corporate cost reductions offset by asset management business start-up cost.

Research and development expenses in Q1 2017 were $2.5 million compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2016, primarily due to favorable currency translations for our R&D facility in U.K. and Canada.

Special charges were $0.5 million in Q1 2017 compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2016. Special charges in Q1 2017 were primarily related to severance cost. In Q1 2016, they were related to restructuring, consulting fees and pension settlement cost.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $7.4 million in Q1 2017 compared to a loss of $16.4 million in Q1 2016. The income tax was a benefit of $0.1 million in Q1 2017 compared to a $1.6 million benefit in Q1 2016.

Discontinued operations had a loss after tax in Q1 2017 of $2 million compared to loss of $76.4 million after tax in Q1 2016. The loss was primarily related to increased legal expense accrual in Q1 2017. Discontinued operations include a result of IronKey business which was divested and legacy storage business which we exited.

Loss per share from continued operations attributable to GlassBridge common stockholders was $1.41 in Q1 2017 compared to loss per share of $3.97 in Q1 2016, based on the weighted average shares outstanding of 4.1 million and 3.7 million adjusted to give effect to February in 2017 one to 10 reverse stock split.

Cash and short-term investments balance was $23.1 million as of March 31, 2017, down $8.9 million during Q1 2017. The key drivers for the changes are, first a $4 million investment in a startup incubator; second, holding company expense of $1.7 million which declined by 61% from prior year; third, discontinued operations, litigation and other costs of $2 million. The litigation cost was related to IO engine case and CMC cases. Finally, severance cost of $0.5 million for formal employees.

Our liquidity leads for the remaining half year including the following; corporate expenses are $4 million to $5 million; payments of potential legacy business liability of between $2 million to $10 million; asset management startup cost up to $1 million, pension funding of $0.5 million to $1 million.

We expect that our cash and the short-term investment will provide liquidity sufficient to lead the obligations will become due in next 12 months. Beyond 12 months, we expect that profit generated from our asset management business will offset the corporate operating expense. At the right time, we might raise additional capital and monetize certain assets. However and there will be no assurance, such initiative will be successful.

I will not turn it back over to Daniel for closing remarks. Daniel.

Daniel Strauss

Thanks Danny. I hope today's call serve to articulate our progress and expect to drive shareholder value, our asset management efforts and our capital deployment strategy. The Board and the management team remain pleased with our progress to-date and the velocity which our team continues to move.

Well now take any questions you might have, operator.

Eric Landry

Good morning.

Danny Zheng

Hey Eric, good morning.

Eric Landry

Is there any way you could give any type of an indication as to what the revenue run rate was for Nexsan either throughout the quarter or maybe exiting the quarter? So, to get some idea of how Nexsan is doing right now?

Danny Zheng

Eric, Nexsan $9.6 million in Q1, so historically in Q1 it's the lowest quarter, just the seasonality within the year, so we expect that the Q2 numbers should be in a relative higher than Q1. I don't have specific information as Nexsan's revenue, they have very heavy weighted in month of June. So, it's premature to provide such information at this time.

Eric Landry

Okay and what was the comment about difficulty in processing orders. Is there – I don't understand, what is behind that?

Danny Zheng

So, we did certain integration with Nexsan operation for example and they have a several operation office in California and U.K. We try to be more efficient and consolidate business together. We saw large order coming in during the quarter and in Q1. In the past, we probably were able to ship those order on time, and this quarter because of the integration, we could not. However, those orders will be shipped in Q2. So, we did not lose the order, just the timing issue here.

Eric Landry

Okay, so I got you. Okay, so how is that convertible bond accounted for in your statements and where is it at?

Danny Zheng

So, think we still consolidate Nexsan result. All those notes receivable, convertible are eliminated for this reporting purpose. So, when you see our balance sheet does not show because elimination.

Eric Landry

Got you. If that thing were to be fully converted, what would your ownership in Nexsan – what was your ownership stake in Nexsan be, would it be above 50%?

Danny Zheng

So, we own common share on acquisition company called NSFN [ph] we have a 50% common stock on that and we will be able to convert in certain conditions. However, the cash and liquidation is different, the organization structure, there is certain preference for Nexsan initial investment on that. So, after $25 million, we will see some upsides, but the different formulas go into that.

Eric Landry

So, will you own, if you fully – if you convert that convertible, will you own more than 50% or I don't understand how that works?

Danny Zheng

Sure, so there's a certain preference. Eric, maybe you and I can talk after this call. It's a quite complex on the arrangement. And you know for example, in any liquidity event, we will receive our $25 million first as a priority and after that, the net investment from our partner and they investing to prefer stocks, they will receive their portion of that and then they have a certain right to convert up to X amount and we have option to convert in the other amounts. So this is more on the preferred stock conversion than the common stock structure in terms of liquidation event. It gets what you are asking for.

Eric Landry

Not quite, but we can go over that later.

Danny Zheng

Sure.

Eric Landry

So, it seems you guys were in there buying stock. Have you run through the full authorization of 0.5 million shares?

Danny Zheng

We have not. We did some purchasing in last year, but we have – we still have remaining for stock repurchases.

Eric Landry

So, how did you get down to 4.1 million shares?

Danny Zheng

4.1 million is the weighted average, so the outstanding share at the yearend was the 4.9 million shares.

Eric Landry

Okay. I got you. Okay, thanks. Alright, that's it for now. Thank you.

Daniel Strauss

Thank you everybody for taking the time. And we look forward to speaking again soon.

