American Power Group's (APGI) CEO Lyle Jensen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Power Group Corp. (OTCQB:APGI) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Charles Coppa - Chief Financial Officer

Lyle Jensen - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the American Power Group announces Second Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chuck Coppa, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles Coppa

Good morning. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's investor conference call. Our conference call is being held in concert with today's disclosure of our March 31, 2017 Q2 fiscal 2017 results that were distributed on all wire services and will be available later today on our website, included in the filing of our 10-Q, which will happen later today. I'll briefly read a short version of the safe harbor.

With the exception of the historical information described today in this call, the matters described herein today contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including but not limited to statements relating to new markets, development, introduction of new products and financial and operating projections. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risk and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein and cause actual results, events, performance that may differ materially from other forward-looking statements and opinions. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, it may speak only the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions of these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or reflected in the occurrence of unanticipated events.

With that said, I'll turn over to Lyle.

Lyle Jensen

Okay, thanks Chuck. Good morning, I appreciate everyone taking the time here in the call for our Company update. One of the difference that year makes, is we continue to take the necessary steps to move forward from the impact of the recent oil crisis and position the Company to emerge with our continued vision of being a high horsepower, alternative fuel market leader and capable of addressing markets with scalable, self-sustaining growth.

If we look back just the year ago to the second fiscal quarter of 2016, APG was facing the impact of $28 per barrel oil and we had very, very low diesel prices. That generated a situation where we had a record number of oil rigs being laid down which limited the number of dual rig conversions and the price between diesel and natural gas although was still favorable, it was not generating acceptable return from an investment set up for the highway truck fleets.

So if we fast forward to the second quarter just ended here in 2017, we see signs of support and recovery and those signs we believe will benefit APG's Dual Fuel business model. Oil prices reached the high $54 a barrel to retract to a high $40 range during the past few weeks, but if you take a look at many more of the oil and gas investors that are starting to be focused on the global metrics as appose to the U.S. metrics where global demand increased to 1.6 million barrels per day in 2016 and as forecast to demand increased another 1.4 million barrels per day in 2017.

This global demand combined with the opportunity for an extended OPEC cutback points to a net drop in global inventory. It's also being reported that oil and gas caps budgets have declined almost $1 trillion over the past three years. So you when you take a look at the combination of all these factors, many believe that we will be short on barrels as early as 2018, which is when some experts forecast that we will be some rather significant price increases.

But for APG, the positive signs in the U.S. markets have included recently a doubling the oil rigs being put back to work, some of which will require Dual Fuel conversions and diesel prices have increased 14% over this last year, which is not enough to create a great wave of on-road fleet opportunities, but we are seeing more and more fleets are considering alternative fuel solutions, because they now believe diesel is headed back over $3 a gallon which that would occur this next year if there was another 14% increase.

So to broaden our targets of opportunity at this time we increased the APG's SG&A expenditures, we hired the VP of Sales, we have hired VP of Government Affairs and Technical Marketing. We have engaged in federal and state lobbies activity, all that meant to focus and try to accelerate the Dual Fuel product initiatives so that we can reach that cash flow and profitability objectives with the higher volume. So I would like spend the rest of this thoughts here are coming in front of the highlights in update.

Let's start with our stationary oil and gas, which is by nearly a conversions, which is primarily oil and gas and emergency backup systems. In the oil and gas world as this post-oil crisis we are seeing more and more focus now on concern and focus on uptime and lowest cost of ownership, which will become the new market drivers and APG's performance I this areas has been recognized and rewarded with some follow-on orders and better prospects here for the future.

As we reported this morning, our fiscal 2017 second quarter revenue was 83% higher than prior year at $1.1 million, which is the highest reported quarterly revenue in almost two and a half years. Our major contributor in the second quarter was the positive industry reception of our [Stationary] (Ph) Turbocharged Natural Gas system, with its recently announced Variable Fuel Management upgrade, which has been selected by several, but at least one permanent contract drilling supplier has now gone public that it's a standard option on their next generation of rigs.

This software allows oil and gas drillers to adjust their specific sites calibrations to optimize performance for four different kinds of natural gas composition including CNG, LNG and two different levels of field gas based on BTU levels. Oil and gas customers that are using it now are experiencing up to 10% improved at average diesel displacement, which is improving their payback, even with today's continued volatile oil prices.

Several major drill suppliers have standardized on APG's new Dual Fuel technology for both their existing and future drill rig growth and here in May just a few weeks ago, we booked our first conversion using CNG or compressed natural gas on a drill site in the United States, and that was one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. And with this new Variable Management System it seems to be gaining a lot of attention and hopefully a lot of attraction. We believe our Stationary Dual Fuel Conversions for oil and gas industry and the Emergency Backup Generators will continue to be one of our core revenue building blocks as we go forward.

One of the newer markets that we believe will be the next wave of revenue growth is expected to come from our international marketing investments, specifically in Mexico and in Latin America. In January of 2017, the Mexican government eliminated certain fuel subsidies for diesel and gasoline resulting in a 15% to 20% increase in diesel prices, which is now generating a 50% favorable price spread between diesel and natural gas in Mexico.

In addition, the Mexican Environmental Authority began announcing mandated cutbacks in daily fuel deliveries to small [indiscernible] cities for fleets that have not invested in diesel-related emissions to meet these new regulation. So if a fleet doesn't comply, the daily deliveries to certain populous areas can be cut back by as much as 20% due to reduced operating hours. In late December 2016, the Mexican Ministry of the Environment officially announced that truck split BP-approved or CARB Certified solutions such as APG's Dual Fuel solution will allow the fleet to exempt themselves from this regulated delivery cut back.

With the Mexico primarily even in new vehicles, they usually select older engine technologies than brand new. So with APG having over 500 EPA approvals and we cover now 20 years of six different engine manufacturers from 1994 all the way up to 2015, we believe we have a significant market advantage in growing the Mexican Dual Fuel markets where officials report there is over million Class-8 trucks in operation.

As we announced we recently at the All Fuels Mexico 2017, well represented a lot of interest. They reported at that grouping, that the Mexican officials are to report a multibillion dollar investment is being made in expanding the natural gas pipeline infrastructure and adding 100s of natural gas fueling stations in the next few years. We believe that's true. From a standpoint, we saw two dozen different type of Mexican natural gas fueling companies that were [at booze] (Ph) or representing areas that they were expanding their natural gas capabilities.

This last year, we have been very active with multiple Mexican fleet evaluations, which are all coming to a positive conclusion and we do expect a steady ramp up in new orders will be announced during the balance of 2017 and going into 2018. But we are also halfway through our testing in Colombia with a fueling fleet and we are using our local dealer who happens to be the [indiscernible] dealer for Colombia, and that activity is moving along well and we expect that also to move from testing to production orders here in the second and in the next two quarters of 2017.

From there actually our neighbors to the north are also getting very active in Canada and we are working with local natural gas companies that have multiple APG Dual Fuel test fleets operating in British Columbia and Québec with provincial approvals in Ontario and Alberta coming up. Canadian fleets pull much heavier loads than the U.S. fleets, so the challenge of meeting power and torque is a key requirement that we believe makes our Dual Fuel solution one of the only viable natural gas solutions for them.

The province of Ontario is kicking off a clean diesel program this fall that will award over $100 million over the next four years for alternative fuel heavy-duty trucks, with APG's Dual Fuel Solution already identified by the Ontario Trucking Association as one of the preferred heavy-haul technologies to meet their logistic and environmental needs. Probably the test programs are scheduled to enter following production quantities in the next two quarters and last week, APG was invited to join the Canadian Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance to ensure our Dual Fuel Solution was understood and implemented to adhere to the greatest extent.

Going back to the United States and talk about our governmental affairs and talking about the non-economic side of our capability. Our diverse dual fuel product line transcends economics and also directly addresses an increasing awareness of the growing negative health impact of air pollution associated with diesel related emission.

Long-term studies by the University of Southern California, researchers point to higher rates of asthma, respiratory illnesses, autism, heart attacks, strokes, preterm birth and lung cancer for adult and children living in high smog areas or by busy roads and highways. The U.S. EPA reports that 40% or the 129 million of our U.S. citizens live in what is called poor ozone non-attainment regions with children, outside workers and the elderly being at the greatest risk.

So our prudent in our Dual Fuel technology that we have been able to pull through West Virginia University significantly reduces these oil-related emissions with such things called oxide or nitrogen, which is called NOx, and also [indiscernible] a particular matter which is the cornerstone of our efforts right now to seek adoption of Dual Fuel for emission reduction programs at both the state and federal levels where millions of dollars are now starting to be awarded.

To accomplish this initiative, we announced in April a multifaceted strategic communication and government relations initiative focused on significant alternative fuel and emission reduction programs being generated at the federal and state levels. We have retained Washington, D.C. based - the government relation. In California, we have hired the lobbying firm of Gonzalez, Quintana, Hunter & Cruz, both of these firms are helping to educate governmental and regulatory decision makers on the practical application, immediate air quality benefits of the APG's proven natural gas Dual Fuel Technology could provide.

Collectively our goal is to ensure that the federal and state officials bring about whatever changes that are necessary to acknowledge the APG's Dual Fuel Technology as an eligible and recognized standard for High Horsepower Alternative Fuel Solutions. From a standpoint of discussions to-date are very encouraging. APG has now been in Washington, D.C, and that was some of the top officials in the EPA, and we believe our benefits and requested change in eligibility criteria is being seriously considered and we hope to be able to report on that in the months to come.

We are also spending a lot of [engineering] in California that continue to face the worse air quality problems in the United States that may consume on an average, 39 million gallons of diesel fuel per year. The search for technological solutions to reduce this diesel consumption and the related emissions, particularly in the high horsepower engines, continues to be a search that right now they have not had a lot of solutions, except for APG's High Horsepower Dual Fuel System.

We recently announced that we are developing a next-generation Dual Fuel System that will have addressed California's what is called low NOx or no NOx objectives and we believe again, with these CARB approvals and EPA approvals, we believe that we have got a game changing technology, just for the network key piece of the puzzle that we have a solution for the 13 liter and higher engines that today there is no natural gas or alternative fuel solutions that retains power and torque.

From there, let's move on to the NGL for capture services. Here at any place where the wholesale price has changed the market dynamics both in the United States and the [Bakken] (Ph). As we take a look for the right place to deploy our equipment, the dynamics of change, in that a record number of new - what was called drilled and uncompleted recall in prior calls, I called this ducts drilled and uncompleted wells.

We are seeing a dramatic number of those coming into production all at the same time and as you may know, there is a acronym called IP, initial production where the flare volume in the first 50 days is very significant as you tap in and put a drill in production, and then they have what they call a degradation factor that pulls where that volume automatically goes down overtime.

So we have a very high concentration of IPs, very, very high-volume and we also have - the other reality is oil and gas guys have dramatically improved their proficiencies and their production improvements and they are creating much larger production at well sites with much larger volumes per day what I would call super producing wells and to so the cumulative effect of those two activities currently, we are seeing flare capture needs on a per day basis three to seven times higher than the daily capacity of the three systems that we have.

So where our three systems are in the one million to one and a half million cubic feet per day. A larger who is customer right now in the current scenario are saying that APG we need three million, to five million, to seven million per day, maybe by the end of the summer into the fall, and as we get through the IP rates, we will see that fall down in some of the sites [indiscernible].

So we have that to work with, we are also having to adjust our marketing investment - better capabilities that we are looking now at lot smaller E&P companies that are now putting in the super well site and then we have two more weeks here, we have our next meeting with the [indiscernible] in the Bakken on their flare capture needs, which they have not implemented, the same level of flare capture as the state has and we believe they should.

So we are back in front of consul, we do remember we have our what is called Ontario flare capture license, so we are legal to the other reservation to do the flare capture capabilities and we are coming back to readdress trying to get them to increase their flare capture and which would open up some opportunities, probably in the middle of the Bakken.

In addition to that, we do have some new markets that we are starting to take a look at, that our people now are coming to us again saying would you consider getting into new Dual Fuel opportunities. For example, we have submitted multiple quotes in the past few months to design and bid on dual fuel conversions for the mining industry that includes the larger mine haul trucks and the supporting diesel generators that are at the mine site working closely with natural gas fueling suppliers to potentially in some cases amortize the cost of our equipment into a multi-year fueling contract that seems to have a lot of interest, we have visited mines, been on the sites in Mexico and in Colombia. We have Canadian requests starting to come in, so we believe this can become a very large addressable market that we are taking a look at.

We are also have been involved in initial discussions with several groups regarding converting marine engines in the United States from the coastal and inland waterway to Dual Fuel. The marine side of the business is getting to a point where they have new cleaner Dual Fuel requirements. They have been able to use bunker oil in the past, which has much, much higher commissions than diesel fuel and they are being regulated to minimize that and start to at least get to a low sulfur diesel fuel, so there is a cost associated with that, that causes people to look for other alternative fuel sources.

And then secondly, most of all marine applications will be LNG, because of the volume of natural gas that they need. To give you an example, the tugboat or push vote on the Mississippi river will have two diesel power plants and they consume 3,300 gallons a day to do their job and that compares to a Class-8 truck that maybe uses 15,000 gallons per year. So it's 700 gallons a day. So it's one that potentially is going to have a good looking payback as we try to take a look at where we would steer the alternative fuel, the LNG storage on these push boats and tugboats.

So in summary, again, we hope that our investors see that we are taking the right steps in this post-oil crisis, so we trying to broaden our product lines. We are strong believers that there still is long-term economic benefits to pushing this natural gas solution. We are seeing this year, a dramatic increase on the environmental benefits of the domestic - look what is a domestic and abundant source of natural gas here.

We see federal and state and local emission regulations being supportive of with more incentives to move from diesel to natural gas. So we see this as a significant opportunity for us to be a key piece of the puzzle in providing our solution for most diesel engine operators as well as hoping the regulators address these harmful air quality issues that are upon the citizens and the kids and the older people of the United States.

So we continue to look forward in building our business model based on these market growth initiatives and believe that we are through the worst part of this downturn and the next two, three, four quarters should continue to see increases in backlog, which once we get the increase in backlog that will [indiscernible] subsequent quarter, with material lead times, we will get increase in revenues and we will see it again our result continue to improve and hopefully can take this first, second quarter improvements that we have seen here, which should be build [indiscernible] quarters.

So with that, I will turn it back over to our moderator to begin our Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And at this time, there are no questions. I would like to turn the thing over back to Mr. Jensen for any additional or closing remarks.

Lyle Jensen

Okay, well, thank you. And again, thanks for everybody participating, and watching the progress that we are making and plan on making here in the quarters to come, and we look forward to keeping you up-to-date with both our press releases and our next conference call. Thank you.

Operator

And that will conclude today's conference. We do thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.