Macy's: It's Simply Not That Bad

When I listened to the Macy's (NYSE:M) conference call last week and compared it to the market reaction in the stock, it almost felt as if there were two different conference calls, the one I heard and the one Wall Street heard. The stock price declined over 19% in just two days, yet Macy's earnings and sales projections for the year were unchanged. Someone is wrong here. Either management is over promising, or Wall Street is so pessimistic that they simply don't care how cheap Macy's is and they will sell it at any price. I believe the market's "sell first, ask questions later" attitude doesn't make sense considering the fact that Macy's is now trading at a valuation that already has priced in nearly everything that can go wrong, short of Macy's failing. There are too many ways to win and not enough ways to lose with Macy's stock.

The first place that Wall Street looks first when a retailer reports sales and earnings is to their comparable sales. For Macy's, first quarter comparable sales were worse than expected at -4.6%, however guidance for the full year 2017 remained unchanged at -2% to -3%. Earnings guidance remains unchanged at around $3.00 per share, which excludes gains on the sale of real estate.

I could understand the market's reaction if Macy's was trading at a rich valuation to begin with. However, Macy's trades at roughly seven to eight times earnings, which is approximately one third of the valuation of the broader market. Macy's continues to generate solid earnings and cash flow, pays a greater than 6% dividend yield, and they are actively repurchasing debt with all excess free cash flow.

With regards to sales, Macy's clearly gave annual guidance that was much better than the first quarter numbers indicate. Going forward, the 100 stores that Macy's has closed are expected to improve comparable sales at the remaining nearby Macy's stores. In addition, Macy's has been testing various ideas and they are implementing the successful ones across the company. For example, Macy's has a new shoe department it has been testing, which is showing double digit comparable sales improvements where implemented. This initiative will roll out to all stores this year. Macy's is adding furniture and mattresses to stores, some of which will come from the closure of existing Macy's furniture and mattress stores. These sales will move into existing stores and aid comparable sales.

Macy's is also continuing to grow the Macy's Backstage brand, adding 19 more stores to the 26 that exist today. Blue Mercury, which Macy's acquired in 2015 is growing comparable sales at a double digit rate, and digital and online sales are also growing at a double digit rate.

Macy's also indicated that sales at its stores in the second half of the quarter were clearly better than the first half of the quarter. This matches the comments from Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) which reported earnings last week as well. Kohl's on their conference call indicated that while February sales were terrible, March sales were only slightly down and April sales were up. There is little an investor can do about Wall Street's opinion about a company, but it is refreshing to hear that Macy's management is clearly explaining why the first quarter is not representative of how the full year will be.

On the financial front, Macy's continued to generate solid cash flow. Their cash from operations was $234 million for the quarter. They used this cash to pay their dividend, as well as to repurchase $146 million of debt in the open market. The bonds they focused on were the 2037 issuance that carries a 6.375% interest rate. In addition, Macy's has a debt maturity this July for $300 million of 7.45% notes. They will repay this debt at maturity with cash on hand, and the combined annual interest savings between the first quarter open market purchases and the July maturity will exceed $31 million pre-tax. This is not insignificant considering total interest expense in Q1 was only $84 million.

On the real estate front, Wall Street continues to shrug off the moves Macy's is making. With each passing quarter Macy's is moving further along with the consolidation of stores and the monetization of excess real estate. This is evidenced by the announcement that Macy's will sell two more floors in its downtown Seattle location. This comes on top of the earlier sale of the top floors for $65 million. Of this $65 million purchase price, $57 million was booked as a gain, clearly highlighting the fact that Macy's real estate is quite undervalued as it sits on the balance sheet.

Macy's Seattle store.

Macy's also continues to work with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) on fifty locations and expects significant progress later this year with work commencing in 2018. Outside of the ownership of Herald Square, a building that is wholly owned and likely worth over half of Macy's current stock price, the partnership with Brookfield is by far the most exciting thing Macy's has going on with regards to its real estate strategy. It has all of the appeal that Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) had with regard to transforming their real estate, except for the key fact that Macy's actually generates tons of cash and can afford to transform its real estate. The fact that they are partnered with Brookfield should allow investors to rest assured that Macy's is working with some of the best in the industry on this initiative.

On a final note, the bonds of Macy's continue to trade at levels that simply make no sense. Today, an investor can achieve yields near 6% with purchases as low as 78 cents on the dollar for the 2043 bonds and 84 cents on the dollar for the 2042 bonds. Macy's first quarter repurchases of debt, combined with their July repayment of debt at maturity and continued expected repurchases of debt going forward are very credit positive. Judging from the lack of a reaction in the bond market to last week's earnings report, it appears the bond market is not any more worried about the solvency of Macy's today than they were prior to the earnings report, which is a good indicator for stock investors that the equity market likely overreacted to the earnings report.

Going forward, I am not sure what it will take for Wall Street to shake the extreme pessimism it has for Macy's, as well as nearly all retailers. In the meantime, a patient, long term oriented value investor can have a field day buying the stock and bonds of Macy's. A significant amount of return in these investments is already taken care of by the outsized dividends and yields you can achieve simply by buying and holding. As 2017 moves forward, it should be clear that Macy's is in no danger financially and the recent stock action was an overreaction. I expect Macy's stock and bond investors to do quite well going forward.

M data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Macy's bonds.