Look Who Is Selling IBM Shares Now!

First it was the insiders who should know better than anyone else what the prospects are for the future of the company.

The company has completely reinvented itself more than once over its stories history and is in the middle of its latest attempt to transform from a moth to a beautiful butterfly. So far investors have continued to retain the belief that the company can pull it off again. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been losing revenue year after year for some time now. Management has been repositioning the company to develop its businesses with greater growth potential. So far the verdict is still out on how the latest remaking of IBM will turn out.

Insiders selling

Over the last twelve months insiders have been net sellers of IBM shares. Over that time there have been 11 insider buys and 43 sales of company stock. The net number of shares sold was only 67,219 shares (127,496 less 60,277). Over the past three months there has been only one transaction reported by an insider, an executive sold about half of his options recently exercised (2,866 shares), probably to pay for the remaining shares from the options execution. This means that his net position in shares will have increased.

Looking at the rest of the numbers it would be reasonable to suspect that this is the likely reality of most of the insider trades. But the lack of additional purchases does seem to cause us concern that the commitment of management and the board is not overwhelmingly positive at this point.

Verdict: inconclusive.

Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has long been the largest single IBM shareholder and Mr. Buffett has long touted his praise for IBM. Over the first two quarters of 2017 Berkshire has sold 31 million of its original 81 million share position in IBM. When asked why the company had sold more than a third of its shares a spokesperson answered:

"The reason for the IBM sell-off: He's "revalued it somewhat downward" from six years ago, when he first bought into the company, as "big strong competitors" continue to take wind out of the tech titan's sails. He says he sold when the stock crested $180, but has stopped selling now that it's around $160."

According to Markets Insider Berkshire lost approximately $787 million on the sale of its IBM shares which was originally initiated in 2011. Of course, this analysis did not take dividends into consideration which would reduce the amount. But still, this does not seem to be a show a continuance of support from Mr. Buffett for IBM. Will he change his tune when speaking publicly? Probably not since his company still owns a significant position. At any rate, the large sale seems troubling to us and would indicate that the Oracle has lost a significant amount of his faith in future prospects for the company.

Verdict: negative

IBM Pension Plan

And now for the final straw that could break the proverbial camel's back: the IBM pension plan has sold 75 percent of its shares held in IBM. One could argue that the pension plan has decided that greater diversification would be a prudent path to reduce risk. One would be correct. However, it would also seem that those running the pension fund could potentially be in a position to have access to non-public information. Thus, one could assume that the immediate prospects for IBM may be less than stellar. If expectation for the company were exuberant within the confines of the company management it would seem that the pension plan would be aware and want to hold onto those shares.

Verdict: negative

Conclusion

If insiders were especially confident that the company would soon be posting positive results that would significantly beat street expectations those same insiders would be buying with both hands. But that activity is not happening.

If Warren Buffett still held the view that IBM would turn the corner and start showing the kind of improvements he has been prophesying about since 2011 he would not be selling over a third of his IBM shares.

If the pension plan management were confident in the future results of the company would soon be improving it would most likely hold onto all its shares and possibly buy more. Instead it has sold 75 percent of its holdings.

The share price of IBM is down 11.7 percent over the past 12 months but up today. We are not sure who is buying shares but can only surmise that the nearly four percent dividend appears just too tempting to those seeking yield or that some investors see value and future prospects that the company management does not. We will remain on the sidelines until we see real, measurable improvements in free cash flow and revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.