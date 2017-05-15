Buy AMD And Short Nvidia

As such, we believe AMD longs will be rewarded, whereas Nvidia provides a value-added hedge, and should be sold short.

Furthermore, AMD’s strategy seems more practical and carries much more long-term upside, skewing risk/reward in favor of AMD as opposed to Nvidia.

We’re not stating Nvidia is necessary a bad multi-year play, but near-term risks to valuation, and less sustainable growth comps makes it difficult to recommend in the current environment.

We believe there are multiple flaws to the Nvidia investor thesis, and would imagine that negative data points will continue to surface.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) continues to rebound from the low set at $10. The stock seems oversold, and we wouldn't be surprised if AMD were to sustain its rally following what has been a lukewarm Q1'17 earnings report. Attention has shifted to AMD's new product lines, which reasserts our pro-AMD stance and anti-NVDA/INTC stance.

Now, obviously, some of you haven't been huge fans of me as of late, especially on NVDA and AMD. Both stocks traded in the opposite direction in which I had anticipated. I've seen bad weeks, but this comes close to being one of my toughest moments as a Seeking Alpha Author. I've taken a huge hit in terms of subscription revenue, and many have questioned my integrity.

Of course, I'm still maintaining this stance, because I don't write articles to sustain popularity, but to provide the most insightful recommendations on SA. I want to clarify that my stance will not change despite what has been a roller coaster week for my coverage space.

Of course, I can acknowledge that Nvidia reported a strong quarter, whereas AMD's guidance could have been better. But, I'm less optimistic on the underlying narrative for why investors are buying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as opposed to AMD.

Why hasn't my stance changed on Nvidia?

Sure, Nvidia delivered a blowout report, and next quarter guidance was solid. However, the bulk of NVDA's gaming revenue growth was driven by ASP expansion, which was derived from the ultra-premium segment. We don't think Nvidia is positioned very well in the OEM channel, and we're also skeptical of Notebook GPU volume growth absent of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shipping Macs with NVDA cards, which is highly unlikely, as Final Cut Pro X is optimized for OpenCL as opposed to CUDA.

Furthermore, we're cognizant of the risks to shorting Nvidia or buying AMD. We haven't seen this much volatility in quite a while, but we still believe the underlying rationale for both an NVDA short and AMD long position remains unchanged.

Keep in mind, I've been bullish on NVDA since $18.30 per share before revising my recommendation to sell at around $100 per share. If you've followed me over the years, I've made some bold calls ahead of massive moves. So, I'm very familiar with the NVDA bullish narrative, and could argue it better than most "stock pundits" ever could. Yet, I've taken a more negative stance, despite Nvidia's stock performance over the past three years trending well beyond the SOX (PHLX Semiconductor Index).

Also, I've been recommending AMD since it's bottomed at $1.93 back in July from 2015. You can verify this here. This was well ahead of many other experts, sell-side analysts, and investment managers who have jumped on the AMD bandwagon.

So, if my stance hasn't changed, you've got to wonder why I'm so optimistic despite the "sky is falling" rhetoric from the bear camp.

When it pertains to NVDA and AMD coverage, I'm strictly long-term focused, and I won't allow short-term pricing events impact my recommendations whatsoever. Yes, I was wrong exiting the quarter, but I've been consistent with regards to the long-term narrative on both companies.

Due to the recent earnings report, Nvidia has been able to sustain stock price momentum, but we don't really believe price momentum is all that justified. The stock broke through major resistance at $120, but we're long overdue for a meaningful correction in stock price driven by market sentiment and diminished likelihood of sustained quarterly earnings/sales beats as we exit CY'1H'17.

From what we could gather, NVDA lost market share of appx. 5 percentage points based on our GPU industry model in the prior quarter, and the figures were partially inflated due to build-up in Nintendo Switch, which NVDA recognized the revenue for, which helped to offset the impact.

But, what we could gather from Romit Sha at Nomura Research is the increased likelihood of continued expectation misses on consumer gaming revenue, as analysts were overly optimistic on enthusiast GPU demand, mostly due to difficulty in comps, and loss of unit share despite the diminished competition at the high end of the GPU market.

Here were the key highlights from the Nomura report, which was released to clients of Nomura on May 10th, 2017:

Gaming (53% of revenue) missed expectations, declining 24% qoq to $1.03bn, versus consensus of $1.11bn. Excluding Nintendo Switch console, we estimate Core Gaming declined more than 30% qoq. Off this lower base, July quarter revenue guidance implies core gaming is seasonal at best. As such, we believe investors should be asking how much inventory is left to burn, whether lower margin Nintendo sales are cannibalizing gaming and if the strong ASP tailwinds from 2015 and 2016 are moderating. The performance within gaming dovetails with increases in inventories and accounts receivables. DOI +12 days' q/q to 95 days, well above 5-yr median of 72 days, and days of receivables +11 days q/q to 46 days, above 5-yr median of 36 days.

Keep in mind, AMD still added GPU share in the prior quarter, and has yet to release the high-end of its upcoming GPU line-up. The initial performance indications sound promising on a TFLOP per TFLOP comparison to Nvidia's current line-up, and we don't like the puts and takes of entering a long position in NVDA in the current environment given the discrepancy in competitive pressure, and dependence on core gaming revenues, that's contingent on NVDA sustaining GPU ASPs

Also, absent of material ASP expansion, we view the NVDA thesis as flawed. We're not saying ASPs will decelerate. But this is mostly driven by ramping demand for consumer PC gaming, which lifts the tide for both AMD and NVDA. But we still believe that recent price momentum is more difficult to justify in an environment of slower ASP expansion, and diminished visibility on GPU unit volume growth driven by channel build and difficulty with reducing inventories.

As such, when exiting the prior quarter and reviewing analyst day materials, we're not nearly as optimistic despite expectations of emerging categories contributing materially to top/bottom line impact.

The most bullish analyst, i.e. Toshiya Hari at Goldman Sachs reduced consumer gaming estimates, and reiterated his pro-Nvidia stance in his prior note released to clients of Goldman Sachs investment bank on May 9th:

Upside to estimates: We remain significantly above the Street, notably FY19 EPS ex SBC, where we are ~50% higher at $5.82. We believe the Street continues to underestimate the growth potential in DC and the positive mix shift it is expected to drive (note DC is ~30% of GM dollars in FY18, per GSe), 3) Why sell? Now that Gaming has corrected meaningfully and GM is proving to be more resilient in the face of the Intel royalty stream dissipating, we believe there are few reasons to stay cautious on the stock.

Now, obviously, the emerging categories have promising implications on revenue/earnings growth. But, lately we're concerned with autonomous revenue contribution, as we're still not yet certain as to whether TSLA can maintain a 2H'17 Model 3 ramp, which implies revenue growth from emerging categories gets pushed forward into 1H'18 diminishing the likelihood of material TSLA contribution. Furthermore, the contribution from AI and Machine Learning hovers at $200-$250 million in quarterly revenue (according to Nomura), which accounts for half of the datacenter segment revenues.

So, absent of material datacenter demand, the thesis is questionable at best, as datacenter spending tends to grow most in Q1' or Q4' of any given fiscal year, as enterprise demand is contingent on end of fiscal year budgeting, or initial fiscal year budgeting. Generating business wins in enterprise becomes more difficult in summer months, as there are very few justifiable cases for expanding budgeted spending on IT resources in the middle of any given fiscal year, except for retailers looking to build capacity ahead of holiday seasonality.

That being the case some analysts were quick to point out Nvidia's GPU revenue contribution from Notebook units, but here we're extremely skeptical.

Michael McConnell from Pacific Crest Securities released some commentary following NVDA's investor day to clients of Pacific Crest on May 10th, 2017:

Given improved GPU power efficiency, NVIDIA noted that notebooks have been expanding the gaming market. While traditional consumer notebooks have been in unit decline, gaming notebook units have increased sharply from an estimated 1 million in 2013 to 10 million in 2016. Out of the ~$2.6 billion gaming GPU revenue in F2016, ~85% was desktop while the remaining 15% was notebook. In F2017 however, notebooks increased to ~20% of the overall gaming GPU revenue of ~$3.8 billion.

Keep in mind, Nvidia's growth rate is contingent on the Windows 10 Notebook ecosystem, which tends to skew towards lower-end GPUs. Notebook revenues likely increased at the extreme high end, but the OEM channel for high-end GPUs tends to skew towards Apple MacBook as opposed to Dell's XPS line-up, Alienware, and so forth. Based on our price elasticity study, we believe that Nvidia's market presence is quite limited in the high end of the Notebook segment with modest contribution from AIB (add-in-board) attach rates.

The biggest culprit is Nvidia's mix-down to Ultrabooks as opposed to more expensive gaming laptops (weighing more than 5 pounds). We think NVDA's ASP contribution from Notebooks helped to offset the continual decline of high-end Windows notebooks, as implied by OEM channel share.

This implies that even if Nvidia's presence in Notebooks were to improve, it wouldn't contribute very meaningfully to sales/earnings as ASPs from the low end/low-TDP segment of the Notebook market carries ASPs less than $70. This diminishes the argument in favor of Nvidia, because it doesn't have comprehensive driver support for Apple's ecosystem, and quite frankly, that's what's contributing to less meaningful high-end volume growth in the Notebook segment, as Apple's market share for PCs priced above $1,200 is north of 90% currently, based on our price elasticity model and shipment figures released at Gartner.

As such, when basing it strictly on OEM channel, and core consumer gaming, Nvidia's sustained record of beating on sales/earnings should be questioned. Furthermore, we're skeptical of meaningful auto revenue contribution in the current fiscal year, and we're also less convinced by ML/AI workloads given the implied TAM figures assumes NVDA will take meaningful share despite Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) comprehensive suite of datacenter accelerators, FPGAs, and Xeon-series optimization for parallel workloads, and transition towards software defined networking architecture.

The SDN component increases the likelihood of offloading on premise workloads towards Intel-defined datacenters that optimizes for peak utilization that have a blend of hardware. It's also worth noting that it's more probable that AI algorithms will become more mature, and will transition towards ASICs or FPGAs given enough time. But, given current development of machine learning and AI is more open-ended with a requisite of flexibility in workloads, the accelerators have taken on a much larger role in high performance computing lately.

Given the transition towards semantic web or web 3.0, we're certain Nvidia has near-term upside to these sorts of developments, but the multi-year trajectory is still questionable from a technical standpoint, as optimization is a natural corollary once we get past experimental development.

That being the case, we'd imagine FPGAs becoming more optimized to handle workloads pertaining to ML/AI, and the scope of advantages conferred to hardware accelerators are transitory rather than a sustained narrative of continued performance/energy efficiency. As such, we're expecting Nvidia's accelerators to be a transition technology as opposed to a sustained staple of ML/AI workloads from a lifetime value perspective.

Why am I still optimistic on AMD?

The MPU market is far more substantial, market share gains seem consistent, and AMD has yet to launch its low-end Ryzen series into the OEM channel. The contribution of low-end share still implies ASP lift, and cannot be thwarted by Intel given Intel's dependence on gross margins of 60% to 63%, which is unsustainable if Intel's ASPs were to decline more materially in this environment.

Furthermore, AMD has some interesting products in the pipeline for MPUs, GPUs and semi-custom that makes the investment thesis more palpable over a multi-year trajectory. Sure, the valuation is as inflated as Nvidia if not more so, but the multi-year prognosis is far more sustainable and still suggests that the stock has multi-bagger potential as opposed to Nvidia.

Also, we're more defensive in this environment given how overweight investors seem to be in technology, and the diminished sentiment going into summer months. Given the prognosis of weakening sentiment for momentum-tech except for some isolated incidences we're limiting the scope of recommendations to stocks with a multi-year growth thesis that suggests a value discount despite broad market multiples trending towards unseen territory.

Furthermore, we're cognizant of risk/reward here, and believe the recent rally in AMD can be sustained given the investor/analyst day scheduled on May 16th, 2017. We believe management will provide an update to back-half results that's more definitive yet low enough to remain attainable/beatable. We believe AMD's management will offer outlook of 25% y/y revenue growth for FY'17, but will likely deliver above these expectations as analysts reset models to price-in a quicker rev/margin ramp.

Furthermore, Xbox One Scorpio will be inclusive of both AMD's next-gen MPU/GPU architecture, and would represent a major transition in Microsoft's gaming segment strategy, as it continues to unfold project Helix, which is implicit of shorter refresh windows, and incremental hardware refresh that mirrors the PC gaming market.

As such, we expect semi-custom revenues to materially contribute to sales/earnings comps this year, as we grow more accustomed to more cyclical patterns in the console market given shortened refresh for newer console generations, and emphasis towards backward/forward compatibility with variances in graphic settings as opposed to platform compatibility. This is a net positive for the gaming ecosystem, and we believe implied expectations from GameStop (NYSE:GME) suggests a far better environment for unit volume growth and ASPs.

It's also worth noting that AMD is transitioning towards higher core counts at the high-end of the Ryzen series with a different desktop platform that seems comparable to Intel's 12-core+ Core i7 extreme line-up. Given the impact of 32 threads, the additional core counts waves a red flag in front of Intel's low-volume HEDT (high-end desktop) strategy where they've remained dominant among professional creatives.

I also want to mention that AMD's Vega line-up is expecting additions to its line-up that diminishes the scope of Nvidia's dominance in the space.

Keep in mind, we're talking about cards that are projected to deliver 12.5 TFLOPs of performance, which is quite startling.

Here's an excerpt from the Games Debate report, which was the most cited new article on AMD recently, according to Google News:

AMD Radeon RX Vega is will be built on the 14nm Vega 10 XT architecture, with 4 Shader Engines and 4096 Stream Processors. Alongside that, Vega will have 256 Texture Mapping Units and 64 Render Output Units (ROPs) as well as 8GB HBM2 on a 2048-Bit memory interface. The leaks suggest it can provide a staggering 12.5 TFLOPS performance. A comparison with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti indicates AMD's effort has the upper hand thanks to a greater number of shaders, as well as more texture mapping units. The GTX 1080 Ti provides around 11.3 TFLOPS, which is a shade lower than this upcoming variant from AMD if these specifications are considered true. However, benchmark and gaming performance could differ drastically from the back of the box specs.

The Radeon RX Vega is expected to have a modest edge in sheer computational power, though some games are less optimized for Open CL, and Radeon drivers. However, we can easily imagine the dual RX Vega with 25 TFLOPs of performance, which is a much higher performance bar for Nvidia to beat, and it's likely that Nvidia can't compete purely on price and would need to deliver an outsized performance improvement with its impending Volta line-up to sustain its market position at ASPs above $300. Hence, we're very skeptical of Nvidia's recent streak of delivering results, notwithstanding promising performance figures from initial leaks.

As such, we continue to like AMD's relative market position in its core categories, and expect investors to price in the more conservative/reasonable growth narrative of AMD when compared to Nvidia (given enough time).

Final thoughts

We continue to emphasize AMD as the better tech/growth momentum play. Yes, we can acknowledge Nvidia's recent beat on sales/earnings, but we're concerned by the near-term impact of channel overfill, and the dependence on ASPs paired with diminished exposure to the high end of the PC OEM channel.

I also want to mention that investment managers are starting to become more defensive and we're not likely to witness another record run that's comparable to NVDA's 2015 and 2016 stock rally, as the scope of gains from the development of new technologies, expansion into new adjacent categories seems near perfectly priced in.

As such, we've advised our subscribers to avoid momentum unless there's a multi-year growth narrative paired with multi-bagger potential. Given the potential overvaluation in stocks currently, and likelihood of a summer correction, or at least an August month correction, we'd avoid buying stocks that hover at near perfect valuations.

As such, we continue to reiterate our $80 price target on Nvidia and $19.53 price target on AMD. We maintain our high conviction buy recommendation on AMD, and sell-short recommendation on Nvidia.

We think Nvidia provides value as a hedge to long exposure to AMD, and expect performance of AMD to skew favorably as we exit transitionary quarters.

