Caterpillar: Get In On It

Over the past 12 months, we have seen Caterpillar(NYSE:CAT) grow significantly and we believe this growth will continue in the next 3 years. The following article will discuss the three pillars that will drive the stock price in the long-term

Thesis 1: Focus on R&D

Caterpillar allocated over $2 billion per year on research and development (R&D) initiatives that allow the company to create products that are meeting changing customer demands. We believe this is very important in this sector as we have seen government regulations require more energy-efficient processes, and large suppliers such as Caterpillar may begin to specialize in offering efficient products that help clients meet government regulations. Currently, Caterpillar has 8 R&D centers across the world in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Caterpillar employs more than 11,000 engineers and over 350 PhD-level scientists and technology experts. This commitment to R&D has manifested in more than 15,000 active patents. Although the graph below shows a decrease in capital allocated to R&D, we would like to point out that there were significant revenue decreases for the company. In this case, we believe looking at the percentage of revenue allocated to R&D is more appropriate. Looking at historical data, the company has increased its commitment to developing new products as it has increased this ratio to 5% in 2016.

(Source: Capital IQ)



Thesis 2: Strong Production and Distribution Network

We have witnessed management improve Caterpillar's production capabilities which has resulted in more satisfied customers and higher revenue figures. The fact that the company has the capabilities to produce and distribute high quality products across the world has worked to make it a worldwide leader in manufacturing. Caterpillar distributes its products through a combination of direct channels as well as a wide variety of dealer networks. Currently, the company owns manufacturing facilities in the US, Brazil, Belgium, China, France, and many other countries. At the same time, the company has been adding third-party distributors, currently having 49 in the US and 123 in other countries. We are encouraged by the diversification of distribution methods as the company is taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities across the world. This means that the company has flexibility and cost reduction opportunities that have risen due to this method. As can be seen in the graph below, while revenue has sharply declined over the last few years, the company has been able to lower its SG&A to ensure that the ration remained under 10%.

(Source: Capital IQ)



This is rare to see as a lot of S&GA costs are comprised of store operation and merchandising costs. Due to the increased flexibility that was provided by this distribution network the company was able to drastically reduce its distribution operation costs, keeping margins healthy. We believe the company will continue to transition into using more third-party distributors which will increase margins and allow the company to quickly adapt to changes.

Thesis 3: Diversified Operations

One of the reasons we believe Caterpillar will be able to shield its revenues amidst tough market conditions is its diversified product portfolio. The company currently owns and operates 19 different brands including CAT, AsiaTrak, Anchor, and Perkins. Additionally, the company has become much more geographically diversified as can be seen below.

(Source: Capital IQ)

We see significant opportunity to expand in the Asia/Pacific market and are encouraged by new initiatives that the company has began. For example, Caterpillar recently established a new 200 person facility in Singapore. This initiative will increase its workshop space and capabilities, as well as enable Cat Medium speed engine training services for customers in the region. We view this as a positive that will continue to increase value within the firm. As operations and revenue continues to diversify across sectors and geographic locations the firm will become less susceptible to geopolitical and economic risks and will continue to be a safe, long-term investment.

Risks

We would like to point out the legal issues the company has been facing in the last 2 years as potential risks that may drive the stock price down. For example, RM Law has announced that a class action lawsuit was filed against caterpillar on March 9th. The reason for the lawsuit was that the company is accused of not complying with the U.S tax laws and financial reporting rule. This resulted in IRS agents receiving a search warrant to multiple caterpillar facilities and company filings. While we believe this issue will be shortly resolved and will only cause short-term stock volatility, we will be closely monitoring the situation and encourage all investors to do the same before taking a position in the stock.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is a strong long-term play with efficient production and distribution networks, strong R&D focus, and a diversified product portfolio that will continue to drive growth within the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.