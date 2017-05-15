EPAM Systems: Does Being Best-Of-Breed Mean Investors Should Buy?

I've dabbled occasionally in the IT consulting space, having owned premiere Indian outsourcing firm Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) profitably for some time before cutting it for greener pastures. Syntel was well-regarded, particularly against other local peers like Wipro (NYSE:WIT), but for investors that want to own the true cream of the crop in the space, EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is the way to go. The company is a leading provider of software product development and digital engineering, building custom tailored products for Fortune 500 companies, many times from scratch. This isn't outsourcing of repetitive tasks or tweaking minor bits of code on simple programs - EPAM Systems is providing customers with solutions that they cannot source internally from their current workforce. That aspect is what makes EPAM Systems different, as services provided are not centered around labor cost arbitrage (e.g., Indian IT firms), but providing true turnkey solutions that can't be found elsewhere. Firm reputation in its verticals is incredibly strong, and the company arguably holds a higher reputation than even other quality companies in this space like Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) or HCL Technologies (OTC:HCTHY). Like usual, quality doesn't come cheap, but the company remains a nice little niche company with a history of market-beating returns.

Business Overview

Anyone that has worked in Corporate America is likely all too aware that many of the nation's leading companies are still operating on legacy IT platforms, some of which have been around for decades. This unfortunate circumstance has come around for many reasons: straight up cost, transition or integration issues, weak internal knowledge base, etc. EPAM Systems tries to solve these issues as best it can, providing strategy consulting and design services in order to help bridge the gap between thinking about a new a system implementation and actually putting it into place. This is radically different than most other companies in this space, which instead focus on either cutting costs on current legacy programs, or (at best) plugging holes or building off of a client's legacy IT infrastructure.

Financial Services remains a key vertical, with UBS (NYSE:UBS) being the only client responsible for more than 10% of revenue in fiscal 2016; now below 10% this fiscal year, where it will likely stay. Revenue diversification has been seeing steady results across clients (now at highest levels ever) and verticals, with Financial Services share falling from 29.5% to 25.2% of total revenues y/y. On a nominal dollar growth basis, outsourcing to software/tech companies has been the strongest, and the company continues to build compelling Healthcare/Life Sciences and Media/Entertainment businesses as well. Investors are likely to be surprised by the strength in media, but demand is quite high for digital transformation and software development, leading to revenues that were up 50% y/y in Q1 2017 within that business. Overall, consolidated revenue growth has been above 20% for several years (five-year revenue CAGR of 28%), and current fiscal 2017 guidance calls for more of the same, with revenue set to top $1,400M.

What I find most interesting (and compelling) about the EPAM Systems story is that a substantial portion of revenue growth has come from clients increasing their vendor arrangements each year, calling for more and more involvement from the company, rather than simply new client acquisition. In any given year, less than half of organic growth comes from new clients, with the majority coming from existing clients expanding existing contracts. That fact, coupled with excellent client retention, make the company very compelling. The top ten clients have been with EPAM Systems for nearly a decade; remember that this was a company with less than $150M in revenue in 2009. At the same time, I would caution on taking EPAM System's statements of this revenue be "recurring" in nature with a grain of salt. While customer retention has historically been good and they generally come back year/year, most contracts are based on time-and-materials and are singular in nature. A customer that spends $20M in one year may spend $5M the next - or none at all. These are not long-term commitments. There are perks to the time-and-materials contract structure, as this gives EPAM Systems very strict control over the margin structure:

Gross margin has remained relatively stable, largely between 36-37% over the past four years, due to contract structure. Foreign exchange has been the primary driver of gross margin compression lately, and the volatility in EBITDA results above has almost entirely come from foreign exchange fluctuation and some SG&A pressure. During 2016, 36% of revenue and 40% of operating expenses were denominated in currencies other than the USD. Revenue has exposure to the Euro and the Pound (one third of revenues generated in European region), and expenses have exposure to Forints, Rubles, and Zlotys (Hungary, Russia, Poland - a sizeable part of IT staff is located in Eastern Europe, particularly in what was once part of the Soviet Union). EPAM Systems does not hedge via derivatives - either currency or interest rate swaps on its debt - so there will continue to be a razor focus from investors on currency impact.

Valuation, Takeaway

At 23.5x fiscal 2018 earnings estimates, EPAM Systems trades well above levels of the S&P 500. Earnings quality when it comes to cash conversion, however, make EPAM Systems more attractive. Free cash flow on a trailing basis is around 3.5% yield, and assuming steady margins and projected revenue growth, the company should post $200M in free cash flow in fiscal 2018. That would push free cash flow yield above 5%, what I have found to be a fairly normalized yield for low growth companies in the current environment. If EPAM Systems can continue its current execution over the next several years, the company could prove to be solid value, even trading near fifty-two week (and all-time) highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.