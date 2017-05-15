The Importance Of Monitoring Natural Gas Fundamentals On A Daily Basis

Ever-Changing Fundamentals

It's remarkable how unstable natural gas fundamentals are and how fast the market can change. The price of natural gas is up 20 cents over the course of four trading sessions. However, you might recall that last week actually started on a very bearish note, with the natural gas prompt-month contract losing almost 10 cents (or 2.88% in value) on Monday. Indeed, in the early morning on May 8, we downgraded our mid-term trading risk indicator for natural gas from neutral to mildly bearish (we later wrote about it in this article). Daily changes in fundamentals on that specific day were bearish and near-term storage forecast was revised higher. Furthermore, we observed some improvements in dry natural gas production. However, our end-of-season storage index on that day was still at the lower bound of market expectations, so we kept our long-term trading risk indicator at mildly bullish.

The very next day, on May 9, it became clear that lower forward spreads coupled with the latest weather forecast return significantly more natural gas consumption during summer months. Our end-of-season storage index plunged by 53 bcf to just 3,610 bcf (206 bcf below the five-year average). So we had no choice but to upgrade our trading risk indicator to moderately bullish again. This situation illustrates the important of following the changes in natural gas fundamentals on a daily basis.

Production and Storage Forecast

While we expect dry gas production to recover, the pace is clearly not fast enough to satisfy projected consumption under the latest CFSv2 model. So far, despite the rising number of rigs, rising prices and growing oil production, natural gas output has remained virtually flat for almost a year now.

Source: EIA, GeckoiCapital calculations

Given the latest long-range weather forecasts and assuming that the production growth rate stays unchanged, our models indicate that storage could fall below the five-year average in mid-August and below the five-year minimum by mid-November. As shown in the chart below, in the nearest future, we do not anticipate a single storage injection to be above the five-year average (yellow bars). And this projection does not take into account possible disruptions to supply during the hurricane season. Fortunately, for the bears, this Atlantic storm season is forecast to be weaker than average.

Source: GeckoiCapital calculations

However, there is another risk. According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, international climate models have reduced the likelihood of El Nino this year (compared to indications from last month). Looking further ahead, if we do not get El Nino this year, we are less likely to witness a warm winter. This, in turn, means that an adequate supply of natural gas becomes even more critical.

Our very long-term forecast models show that under normal weather conditions and assuming that the production growth rate stays unchanged, storage could fall under 700 bcf by the end of March 2018. To avoid this scenario, production must rise faster -- or else natural gas price may spike toward $5 or even $6 per mmbtu during the winter, as was the case in February 2014. Note that, however, that is a very long-term storage forecast and is therefore very volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.