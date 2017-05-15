GNC: Good Brand. And Trade Idea.

thesis: GNC (NYSE:GNC)

Analysis of current situation as an investment and as a trade. Buyout interest provides an interesting risk/ reward for more speculative accounts. Possibly a good fit for Amazon.

Overview:

GNC Holdings, is a leading global specialty retailer of health and wellness products, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplement products, sports nutrition products and diet products,

Has a multi-channel business model through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, and third party contract manufacturing.

The company now has 5M Loyalty Members of it's My GNC Rewards Program

GNC Market Cap data by YCharts

Analysis for investors:

GNC data by YCharts

Debt:

The debt is a major issue for the company. It presents a risk to the shareholders, since the business has been slowing for some time. Slowing same store sales and earnings amplify the risk for shareholders.

Industry Issues:

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reported weak earnings last week. In addition to an extremely weak retail sector, the health and wellness space is incredibly competitive now. Competition from drugstores (NASDAQ:WBA) and warehouse retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) have hurt the industry.

VSI 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Earnings:

Weak Earnings, But better than some had expected

Same store sales decreased 3.9% in domestic company-owned stores (including GNC.com sales) in the first quarter of 2017.

in domestic company-owned stores (including GNC.com sales) in the first quarter of 2017. In domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 4.6%.

For the first quarter of 2017, the Company reported net income of $23.9 million compared with $50.8 million in the prior year quarter.

in the prior year quarter. adjusted EPS was $0.37 and $0.69 in the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The deterioration of earnings is an issue. Obviously, the nutrition category is extremely competitive.

On the positive side, estimates have the company profitable in 2018 at $1.32 a share (Marketsmith).

As we will see, the large losses at Vitamin Shoppes spooked investors and GNC has traded down in sympathy. Unfortunately, GNC has a shrinking margin of safety for investors.

Shrinking margin of safety:

Dividends and Share Repurchases:

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) announces that it will suspend its dividend. The company says the dividend suspension is part of a broader plan to use free cash to reduce debt. GNC intends to reallocate ~$55M of cash annually, primarily to reduce debt through the pay-down of its revolver.

No dividend:

The Board of Directors has approved management's recommendation to suspend the Company's quarterly dividend. The dividend suspension is part of a broader plan to utilize a greater portion of the Company's free cash to reduce debt. By suspending what has been a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, the Company intends to reallocate approximately $55 million of cash annually, primarily to reduce debt through the pay-down of its revolver.

End of Buyback:

During 2016, the Company repurchased 7.9 million shares of the Company's stock for $229.2 million. No shares were repurchased by the Company under its share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The remaining $197.8 million authorized under the current program is not expected to be utilized during fiscal 2017.

Good Fit: (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon: General Nutrition Centers offers Amazon a good strategic fit for it's current initiatives.

Access to growing sector: health and wellness.

Natural fit with Amazon's branded products , Amazon Basics

, Amazon Basics Fits well into a subscription model (Amazon's Subscribe and Save option for Prime Members)

(Amazon's Subscribe and Save option for Prime Members) Stores an added benefit as Amazon is moving into physical stores in Amazon Pop up stores and Grocery Stores

Valuable Brand: 5M Loyalty Members My GNC Rewards.

Attractive brand and attractive price at decade lows: $459M. The only issue for investors is the considerable debt ~$2B and that would be a minor issue for Amazon.

Strategy: Yes, it makes sense, but I do not believe Amazon invests much time in looking for external acquisitions. So, unfortunately, I give it a low probability.

Potential Buyers:

The GNC Brand is very valuable and has attracted numerous potential buyers. Possible suitors include: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), KKR, Fosun Group, ZZ Capital.

Recent Activity:

GNC Reported better than expected earnings a few weeks ago and the shares traded above $9.

However, with the incredibly weak earnings of competitor, Vitamin Shoppes' last week, GNC has given back all of the recent gains as fears over the deterioration of the Nutrition space has returned.

Technical Overview:

The relative strength on a technical basis is 2, which is incredibly oversold. And the large short position could lead to a large spike in the shares on any positive news item.

GNC data by YCharts

As an investment:

Unfortunately, the shares do not have the requisite margin of safety due to the debt and lack of initiatives to benefit shareholders. A dividend and buyback would make the company much more attractive. The Brand is attractive, but as an investment GNC does not have the requisite margin of safety for investors.

GNC data by YCharts

Trade:

Strategy: Medium/ High Risk

Buy / Write: Buy the stock and sell calls against it.

Buy the shares at $6.72 and sell the June 16 $7.50 calls for .25

Income: The premium will generate ~3.7% return for the 32 days if the shares stay flat. Ideally, one would continue to roll the calls and collect premium.

At $7.50: the return would be ~ 14.8% for the month and 177% annually.

Buyout: Numerous parties are interested in GNC. In a buyout, this strategy might not provide as much upside as simply holding the stock. But, the risk/ reward of the buy-right is better in my opinion.

Why it makes sense: Limited downside as a covered trade due to brand value, buyout interest, oversold levels, and extreme short-covering.

Conclusion:

While the stock is not attractive to value investors at this level, there are opportunities to profit in GNC. Debt is an issue, but the brand is valuable and would make a nice fit with Amazon.

