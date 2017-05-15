Shopify: 10-Year Revenue Forecast

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is an e-commerce platform which breaks down the technical and cost barriers of starting a business. Shopify cuts the cost of building a website and getting your product in front of customers. Instead of paying thousands of dollars upfront, Shopify offers its solution on a monthly subscription starting at $29. This is especially valuable for an entrepreneur trying to self-fund a business.

In this note, we break down our forecast for 2017 revenue vs. management guidance. We think there is upside to guidance. Then, we show you how Shopify goes from generating $389 million in 2016 to $7.6 billion in our 2026 forecast.

There is a compelling case to own Shopify for the long term.

Revenue Decomp

Subscription Solutions

Shopify generates revenues from subscriptions to the platform, purchases of apps, themes, and domain registrations.

In 4Q16, Shopify added a record 52,500 net new merchants (see transcripts on SA for 3Q16 and 4Q16), bringing its total to ~377,500 merchants at the end of 2016. In addition, they disclosed they had ~2,500 high value merchants on Shopify Plus (according to Shopify's 2016 annual report).

In 1Q17, Shopify again added a record number of net new merchants but did not disclose exactly how many. The record implies adding at least 52,500 net new merchants in 1Q17, bringing the total to at least 430,000 merchants on Shopify (source: 2016 annual report and 3Q16 MD&A).

In 2016, we calculated Shopify generated ~$610 per merchant in subscription revenue, calculated using average merchants over the period.

At a rate of 50,000 net new merchants per quarter, Shopify could add ~200,000 new merchants in 2017, assuming no further acceleration of growth. At $610 per merchant, we forecast Shopify could add ~$61 million to Subscription Solution revenue from net new merchants in 2017 (see our math in the diagram below).

The subscription revenue contribution from the 377,500 existing merchants should contribute $232 million in 2017.

Our forecast of 2017 Subscription Solution revenue is $292 million or +55% y/y (2016: $188.6 million).

Source: Author

Does 50,000 net new merchants per quarter sound ambitious?

We do agree it is a bullish assumption relative to the recent history (see chart below). However, Shopify has executed well in the past, during a time where it has added 50-60% net new merchants each year. Our assumption of 200,000 net new merchants in 2017 would imply a 53% growth rate. This is within the historical executable range, giving us confidence in their ability to deliver on our forecast.

Also, Shopify's total addressable market in its key geographies is 10 million merchants (Source: Prospectus). In all geographies, some of which Shopify does not compete in, there are 46 million merchants. If Shopify only adds 100,000 net new merchants in 2017, we would be disappointed and would reassess our forecasts.

Source: Quarterly reports, Author

Merchant Solutions

Shopify also generates revenue from every transaction processed by its merchants, either through Shopify Payments or a third-party provider (like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)). For transactions processed with Shopify Payments, Shopify records revenue of 2.4%-2.9% for all Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) transactions and 3.3%-3.5% for all American Express (NYSE:AXP) transactions. The full amount of the transaction fee is recorded as revenue on Shopify's income statement.

We use market share statistics of Visa, MasterCard, and American Express to get a weighted average transaction fee of 2.68%.

For transactions processed through third-party providers, Shopify records revenue of 0.15% to 2% (according to their pricing page) depending on the subscription level.

As a side note, transactions processed through Shopify Payments contributes significantly to "pass through" revenue. We estimate revenue from Shopify Payments generates ~10-15% gross margin (versus Merchant Solutions gross margin of ~30%). We assume transactions through third-party providers is almost pure profit, as Shopify does not have much cost associated with those transactions.

As Shopify Payments increases as a proportion of total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), gross margin will see downward pressure. The offset to this decline would be from other revenue sources with higher margins, like Shopify Capital, Shopify Shipping, POS, and other transactional based services.

Given the costs of interchange and profitability requirements for payment processors, we believe Shopify makes about the same in gross profit dollars with either Shopify Payments or a third-party provider. So it does not matter who processes the transaction, the impact on profitability should be similar for the same GMV.

On the 1Q17 conference call, we were told "more than 50% of GMV" comes from the Advance and Plus plans. As a proxy for gross profit dollars per GMV, we use the average of the third-party provider transaction fee. We calculate this proxy to be 0.325% of GMV.

To test this assumption, we consider that Visa/MasterCard interchange rates can range from 1% to 3%, but with many products in the 2% range. American Express is higher at around 2.9%. This leaves about 0.5%-0.6% to divvy up between Shopify and its payment processor, Stripe. Therefore, we think 0.325% is fair.

In 2016, 37% of GMV was transacted through Shopify Payments. We assume this penetration rate will creep up to 38% by the end of 2017.

Merchant Solutions revenue is based on GMV, the dollar value of transactions processed by all Shopify Merchants. GMV growth is influenced by two main factors.

1) New merchants coming onto the platform.

When new merchants come onto the platform GMV contribution is delayed, as many are new businesses still trying to find their market and customers. Since we don't have cohort data from Shopify, we adjust for this by using a trailing merchant count. For 2016, we use the 2Q16 merchant count of 300,000. This adjustment assumes new merchants don't immediately contribute to GMV. At the end of 2016, we calculated the average merchant generated just over $50,000 in sales ($15.4 billion GMV from 2016 Annual Report divided by 300,000 merchants from 2Q16 Report).

Taking the merchant additions assumption of 50,000 per quarter at $50,000 in sales per year, our forecast adds ~$5 billion additional GMV per year from new merchants (we use triangle math again).

2) Existing merchant sales growth.

A year early in 2015, we calculated the average sales per merchant was $44,000. So, 2016 saw growth of 17% y/y. Given a base GMV of $18.8 billion (377,500 merchants x $50,000), we forecast existing merchant GMV growing by ~$3 billion in 2017 (17% of $18.8 billion).

Is $50,000 per merchant too optimistic?

Our calculations indicate 1Q17 was $53,800 per merchant on a trailing 12-month basis, while 1Q16 was $44,900 per merchant. This is growth of 20% y/y.

There are a few factors involved in this growth.

1) Most are small businesses, which are taking market share. When a company takes market share they inherently grow above the market rate.

2) Shopify is targeting established, high-revenue generating merchants to migrate to its platform (see below discussion on Magento).

3) Shopify is adding new ways to make it easier for customers to find its merchants (like the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnership).

Summing the growth from new merchant additions and existing merchant growth, and taking the base GMV of $18.8 billion, we forecast GMV growing to ~$27 billion by the end of 2017 from $15.4 billion in 2016, +75% y/y.

We apply the average transaction fee of 2.68% to 38% of GMV to get the revenue contribution from Shopify Payments. We add the average third-party provider transaction fee of 0.325% to 62% of GMV. And finally an assumption of other Merchant Solution revenue ramping up to $38 million in 2017 (~$9.5 million per quarter vs. $7.4 million in 1Q17).

Our forecast of 2017 Merchant Solution revenue is $367 million or +83% y/y (2016: $200.7 million).

Total Revenue Forecast for 2017

Our total revenue forecast for 2017 is $659 million. This compares to current management guidance of $615-$630 million. Our forecast implies a 6% upside to the midpoint of management guidance.

A word on Shopify guidance:

Shopify has consistently provided revenue guidance, but has consistently underestimated their actual results.

On quarterly revenue guidance, we calculated Shopify has, on average, guided 7% lower than their actual results at the midpoint. The company has four tries every year to provide guidance for the full year. As expected, as they lock in revenues throughout the year guidance becomes closer to the actual. However, the first attempt during 4Q15 was 20% lower than the actual for 2016.

We cannot determine if Shopify has changed the methodology to how they provide guidance. If Shopify continues to use the same methodology and stays on the same path of growth, we see our forecast as well within the realm of possibilities.

Known Unknowns

What assumptions have we left out that could accelerate growth above these historical assumptions.

1) Shopify Payments Penetration. Shopify could increase the take rate by migrating more merchants over to Shopify Payments. In 1Q17, only 38% of GMV was transacted over Shopify Payments. With the gap between full penetration so far away, there is plenty of room for the take rate to improve.

2) Upside from programs like Shopify Capital and Shopify Shipping. Shopify Capital has made $60 million of cash advances to Shopify Merchants (Source: 1Q17 transcript). $11 million advanced in April 2017. Shopify Capital gives $5,000-$50,000 in cash advances in return for receivables of some amount greater than the cash advances (example: for a $5,000 cash advance, Shopify gains receivables of $5,650). Source: Shopify Capital. Every day, Shopify takes 10% of the merchant's revenue (directly from their bank account) until the receivables reach zero. Full remittance typically happens over a seven- to nine-month period.

ROI is hard to forecast given the variance in payback period and potential bad loans. However, to mitigate some risk, Shopify has entered into an agreement with a third party to insure merchant cash advances. Revenue from Shopify Capital falls into Merchant Solutions revenue. As these revenues do not add to GMV, they will improve gross margin and take rate over time.

3) Increasing Shopify Plus migration of high value, established merchants. As the advertising for Magento exemplifies (below), Shopify only has 12 merchants on the Internet Retailer 1,000 list while Magento has 200. Shopify Plus has a long way to go. If Shopify is successful in its targeted campaigns to Magento merchants, there could be significant upside both to Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions.

And let's not forget the other 788 on that top 1,000 list that could be future Shopify merchants.

We think Magento is seeing a significant impact from Shopify's marketing campaign. Otherwise an incumbent like Magento would not be advertising in this way. And while you could say Shopify campaigning against Magento says the same thing, just take a look at the tone of their campaigns below. Shopify is offering to migrate Magento merchants, which we see as an attack, while Magento is only trying to protect its "incumbent" status.

Source: Magento

Source: Shopify

4) The shift of purchases from brick and mortar to e-commerce. In 2016, US e-commerce sales were $395 billion according to the US Census Bureau, +15% y/y and accounting for only 8.1% of total retail sales. As the shift to online sales continues to rise, Shopify should see more GMV being transacted over its platform. Total retail sales in the US were $4.8 trillion in 2016. There is plenty of room for growth as e-commerce penetrates further into the overall retail space.

Inherently you could say this trend is built into our forecast model, but our forecast does not imply a further acceleration of this trend. E-commerce has moved past the Innovators phase of the technology adoption life cycle into the Early Adopter phase. When e-commerce approaches Early Majority and Late Majority phases, merchant additions and GMV could see accelerated growth even faster than we have already experienced.

Source: Wikipedia

The Methodology - Forecasting Using Acceleration of Growth

We look at long-term growth of our revenue drivers, Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) and GMV.

The growth of the dollar value of growth is a measure of accelerating or decelerating growth. For those mathematically inclined, growth is the first derivative and acceleration is the second derivative. You can skip to the next section if you understand how the math works.

Hopefully, this is better explained with an example:

Source: Annual reports, Author

In 2016, Shopify ended the year with MRR of $18.5 million, annualized to $222 million ($18.5 million x 12).

In 2015, the annualized MRR was $136.3 million. And 2014 was $78.9 million.

The y/y growth in dollars was thus:

$85.7 million in 2016 ($222 million - $136.3 million), and

$57.4 million in 2015 ($136.3 million - $78.9 million).

The Acceleration of Growth in 2016 was thus:

$28.3 million ($85.7 million [2016] - $57.4 million [2015])

This $28.3 million tells us that subscription solutions revenue growth is accelerating. It grew more in revenue dollars than last year by $28.3 million.

In the chart below, 2016's MRR was $222 million (light blue), its y/y growth in dollars was $85.7 million (red), and the acceleration of growth was $28.3 million (yellow). 2016 acceleration of growth is the difference between the red bars in 2016 and 2015.

Source: Annual reports, Author

Using the acceleration of growth method will help us make more measured forecasts of revenue growth. For a company with historical growth rates in the high-double digits to low triple digits the law of large numbers starts taking a greater effect on the growth rate. Using historical growth rates will not be a good proxy for future growth.

The 10-Year Forecast

Subscription Solutions

We assume annualized MRR acceleration of growth is $30 million from 2017-2021, with the acceleration of growth falling to $0 in 2022 to 2026. Our $30 million assumption is equal to the historical acceleration of growth we calculated in 1Q17 and slightly faster than in 2016 at $28.3 million. A sensitivity analysis indicates that if we reduce our assumption by $5 million, total revenue declines by 2% in 2026.

To convert this into annual revenue forecasts takes a few steps. If it's too technical, skip down to the result.

1. Add $30 million to last year's dollar value of growth ($85.7 million [2016] + $30 million = $115.7 million) to get 2017's dollar value of growth.

We are expecting Shopify to at least grow by the same dollar amount as the previous year. Plus we are expecting Shopify to grow by an additional $30 million.

2. Add $115.7 million to last year's annualized MRR ($222 million [2016] + $115.7 million = $337.7 million) to get 2017's annualized MRR.

We add the total amount of dollar growth to the previous year's actual revenue to get next year's revenue.

3. Divide $337.7 million by 12 to get an MRR of $28.1 million for 2017.

4. To be more precise we need to repeat this process for each forecast quarter.

5. Multiply each quarter's MRR by 3 to get the quarterly revenue.

6. As actual revenue has often differed from the quarterly MRR, we add a variance factor of $0.4 million per quarter (the average of the historical variance).

7. Sum the four quarters of each year to determine the full-year Subscription Solutions revenue forecasts.

The result. In 10 years, we forecast Subscription Solution revenue in excess of $2 billion with over 4.3 million merchants. About 10x growth over the next 10 years or 27% CAGR.

Merchant Solutions

Using a similar methodology to the Subscription Solutions forecast. We assume the annual acceleration of growth of GMV to be $4 billion for the entire forecast period. We convert this into Merchant Solutions revenue by applying the same methodology as discussed in the 2017 revenue forecast. In short, calculating the Shopify Payments revenue, third-party payments revenue, and other revenues.

Our acceleration of growth assumption of $4 billion in GMV is based on 2016 at $3.8 billion and 1Q17 trailing 12 months at $4 billion.

As we have discussed in the "known unknowns" section, the shift of consumer purchases from brick and mortar to online should support the growth of GMV. There is even a potential for further acceleration of GMV growth as the technology life cycle moves into Early Majority and Late Majority phases. As a result, we do not ratchet down the GMV acceleration of growth as we believe keeping this level of acceleration is already conservative.

Further analysis of GMV per merchant indicates that y/y growth per merchant will gradually decelerate to only 2% by 2022 and 1% by 2026. While in line with GDP growth and CPI, considering these are mostly small/medium-sized businesses, we could expect growth to be higher (due to market share gains). Nonetheless, we stick with this assumption. It is more conservative given the law of large numbers and diminishing marginal impacts from more merchant competition reducing the economic surplus.

We assume Shopify Payments penetration (Gross Processing Value or GPV) to increase by 1% per year from 38% in 2017 to 47% by 2026.

We assume other Merchant Solution revenue will substantially increase as Shopify Capital, Shopify Shipping, POS, and other services are added to the platform. In 2017, we assume these other revenues will make up 10% of Merchant Solutions revenue, growing to ~20% by 2026.

The result. In 10 years, we forecast Merchant Solution revenue in excess of $5.4 billion with GMV growing to over $300 billion. About 27x growth over the next 10 years of 39% CAGR.

Merchant Solutions growing nearly 3x as much as Subscription Solutions. Does that make sense?

We are assuming GPV gains more traction. More transactions over Shopify Payments increases "pass through" revenues. This is one reason why the Merchant Solutions revenue is growing so fast.

Based on our forecast for GMV growth and merchant growth, we forecast GMV per merchant will increase by 50% during this 10-year forecast. 40% of the increase is attributable to inflation (assumed at 2% CAGR). 60% of the increase is attributable to consumers deciding to allocate more of their spending to online purchases versus at a mall or local shop.

Finally, our forecast of 4.3 million merchants by 2026 is still less than 10% of the global online merchants. We think Shopify will have to dial down the merchant growth spend at some point to go for profitability. Slowing merchant acquisition does not impact the macro shift of consumer spending, so GMV per merchant should continue to rise.

Will consumers really spend more online?

Anecdotal evidence of the coming of e-commerce (whether we like it or not...)

Last month I tried to buy tennis shoes. I walked into at least 10 different shoe stores in North America and Asia. After three weeks I gave up. I bought tennis shoes online for the first time. I tried to resist the forces of online shopping, but ultimately gave in, due to limited selection. In 10 years when the demand at brick and mortar shops declines even further, finding the options and varieties you want in-store may get even worse.

As the CEO of Shopify said on the 1Q17 conference call.

"What's going to be left of retailers is essentially a form of entertainment, because all the necessities will eventually be purchased online or through automatic refills and these kinds of things."

Summing it all up

2016 revenue was $389 million. Management is guiding for 2017 revenue of $615-$630 million, 60% y/y at the midpoint. We are forecasting 2017 revenue of $659 million, 6% over management guidance.

In 10 years, we forecast revenue of $7.6 billion. Over 10x management's 2017 revenue guidance. You can imagine how much cash this company will be pumping out with over $7 billion in revenue. That's a story for another day. Hit the follow button to get that story when it comes out.

Valuation and Recommendation

At the current price, we calculate Shopify's implied EV/revenue valuation at 12x 2017, which from first glance is very expensive. But based on our forecasts, if the stock price (and EV) does not change in five years it will be valued at only 3x revenue, and in 10 years only 1x revenue.

With a five- and 10-year valuation perspective, I am a long-term buy and hold investor of Shopify.

Are our assumptions too aggressive or conservative? Let us know in the comments

If you like the depth of our analysis, hit the follow button.

If you want more depth, leave a comment of where we could dive deeper. And hit the follow button.

In future articles we will 1) analyze the cost assumptions in our 10 year forecast, 2) Drive to FCF, and 3) Tie it all together with any feedback in the comments to come up with an Intrinsic Value.

Follow us and Stay tuned.