New Highs On Indexes; New Lows For The Consumer

Liar Loans and Credit concerns. Analysis and perspective on a pendulum that has swung too far.

"The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists." Benjamin Graham

Thesis:

Recent data suggests worries relating to the health of the consumer. Recent earnings, fraud in auto lending, and frothiness in real estate present warnings for cautious investors. The pendulum may have swung too far in one direction. Analysis and context is provided.

All-time lows for the consumer:

Leasing Air Jordans: (NKE)

Companies Now Allow Teenagers To 'LEASE' A New Pair Of Jordans

April 27, 2017: Is your teenager looking to get the latest Jordan's - but they're too expensive. Not to worry, the new trend in sneaker buying is that companies are allowing teens to "finance" their sneaker purchase - sort of like a car payment. The new Jordan 1 SATIN will run a teen $200 a month until it's paid off in about a year.

The consumer now has the ability to finance a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. I think this speaks for itself.

Valuations:

As is typical of this market, Nike trades at nearly twice it's growth rate and at a large premium to organic growth. It is a testament to the Nike/ Air Jordan brand that customers want the product so desperately that they would be willing to finance them. One needs to question how healthy the consumer is to need financing for sneakers. As we will see with Auto Loans, there are parallels to the housing bubble and financial crisis of 2008.

NKE data by YCharts

Worries about the consumer:

Macys (NYSE:M):

The losses this week have gotten the headlines (a 15% drop). However, as we see, the company has lost $15B in market cap this year. Incredible losses for shareholders.

M 5 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

(NYSEARCA:SPY)

"We see an extraordinary amount of parallels between the auto and mortgage industries, in terms of the rising levels of hidden fraud," McKenna said.

Auto Loans: Fraud Soars in a Parallel to the Housing Bubble

As many as 1 percent of U.S. car loan applications include some type of material misrepresentation, based on reports from banks, finance companies and others. Lenders' losses from deception may double this year to $6 billion from 2015, the firm forecast. Those fraud rates are coming closer to the over-1-percent level for mortgages in 2009, when the financial crisis was boiling and more lenders started reporting incidents to one another, Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist at the firm, said in an interview.

Delinquencies among subprime auto loan borrowers are jumping, and in the fourth quarter of 2016, there was over $1.1 billion of consumer car debt that lenders could not collect, Point Predictive said.

In a Federal Reserve survey released Monday, banks said they had tightened their underwriting standards for car loans.

Preparing for losses:

Some car lenders have been shoring up their collections processes. Santander Consumer USA, (NYSE:SC) one of the biggest makers of subprime auto loans, stopped accepting credit card payments from its borrowers, for example.

Other lenders are using sophisticated devices that can track a vehicle, or even turn off an ignition, making it easier to repossess a car.

Subprime troubles in Canada:

Home Capital's Crisis Could Mean Higher Mortgage Rates For Canadians The subprime lender - which provides loans to borrowers who don't meet the more stringent criteria of one of the big banks - had to secure a $2-billion credit line after depositors suddenly withdrew hundreds of millions of dollars from its high-interest savings accounts. "This is an alternative mortgage lender. This is a lender who has identified falsification of income verification from the broker channel, yes. Both very bad things.

Credit Concerns:

DFS Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

These credit issues are surfacing now - even before we begin to see the impact of higher interest rates.

Capital One (NYSE:COF):

Capital One Financial Corp. a 20% drop in first quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Credit concerns Synchrony Financial (SFY)

Loans 30+ days past due rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

from 3.85% a year earlier. Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.

The next crisis:

The playbook for the last crisis was to lower interest rates to encourage the consumer to spend and grow the economy. Will this tact work in the next severe recession or crisis? Are debt heavy consumers likely to rescue the economy next time? Smart investors should evaluate these issues.

Millennials are much more frugal than previous generations, while baby boomers are entering retirement. Relying on these groups to spend in order to restore the economy in the next deep recession seems problematic.

My point is that the pendulum has swung to excesses that will need time to work off. And Fed policy will have fewer options in the next deep recession or crisis.

No room for error for investors at current levels.

Last Crisis:

Most investors got it wrong last time and didn't see the financial crisis coming.

David Einhorn has one of the best track records in the investing business and still agreed to join the New Century Financial Board Of Directors.

Einhorn (NASDAQ:GLRE) and NewCentury

New Century was the largest independent U.S. provider of "subprime" mortgages, or home loans to people with poor credit histories.

I joined the Board with the goal of unwinding this decision and to free the valuable service business from the investment business."

Activist hedge fund manager David Einhorn quit New Century Financial's board late Wednesday, two days after the subprime lender's stock fell 69% following disclosure of a federal criminal probe.

New Century Financial filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday amid a surge in homeowner defaults, the biggest mortgage lender to collapse in the slumping U.S. housing market.

Of course, David Einhorn is still an excellent investor. My point is that even intelligent investors can get it wrong when the pendelum swings too far.

Conclusion:

Recent data suggests worries relating to the health of the consumer. Recent earnings, fraud in auto lending, and frothiness in real estate present worries for cautious investors. The pendulum may have swung too far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.