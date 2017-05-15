It Pays To Own Vantiv

As one of the largest players in the quickly evolving payment processing industry, Vantiv (VNTV) has both the scale to work with large business management software and the flexibility to meet the unique needs of small business for more refined software solutions.

Acquisitions Have Been Key

Vantiv's success, in no small part, has been the result of an active and engaged acquisition strategy ever since it spun off from parent company Fifth Third Bank back in 2011. Recently the company announced it had acquired Paymetrics, a facilitator of B2B card payments. Back in 2014, Vantive not only secured industry experienced software developers but also gained access to a network of small business dealers when it purchased competitor Mercury Payment Systems. According to its website, Vantiv now has partnerships with "over 500 independent software vendors and 2,500 value added resellers." Prior to that, the company obtained entry into the e-commerce space with the acquisition of competitors Element Payment Services and Little and Company in 2013 and 2012, respectively. Mercury and Element have now been merged together into a separate division, Vantiv Integrated Products. To say that M&A is a core growth strategy for Vantiv would not be overstating the case, and I would expect to see additional acquisitions as the industry consolidates.

Expanding Client Partnerships Contribute to Success

As accretive as their acquisitions have been, Vantiv also has increased marketshare organically - expanding its working partnerships with financial institutions of all sizes, from small community banks to massive credit card issuers. In addition, the company has expanded its merchant acquisition base which, as the term suggests, permits it to act as a link between merchants, issuers and payment networks. As important as the aforementioned acquisitions have been in helping to establish and grow the business, the value of its merchant acquisition strategy also cannot be understated as barriers within the traditional bank/credit card payment ecosystem continue to erode. Think non-traditional players such as Square (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and ApplePay (NASDAQ:AAPL), to name just a few, and how they have, and continue to, transform the landscape regarding the way payments are conducted.

According to a recent report, Vantiv was the world's top merchant acquirer in 2015 and has garnered almost 20% of total market share in the United States. This scale allows the company to integrate its services (for example grocery store purchase "credits" that can be redeemed at the gas pump) into larger business management software which makes such services "sticky,", and contributes an estimated 10% of total revenue. Many competitors are playing catch-up with regard to such integration and as customers both large and small are starting to expect such features as standard far from their payment provider, Vantiv has a clear advantage.

Leveraging Scalability

One of those advantages, for example, is a lower cost of processing, which the company passes on to customers. While Vantiv does not disclose any fee or rate information publicly, on average, in 2015 it charged only 0.38% per dollar processed according to research, as compared to industry fees that can range from as high 1.5% for in-store purchases to over 2% for online purchases.

Ability to Remain Flexible to Customize Solutions

However, cost alone is not their main differentiating factor. In fact many merchants are beginning to regard processing alone as more of a commodity, so if Vantiv's value proposition was predicated on price it would be a short and ugly race to the bottom - something no investor wants to see. Instead, the company is taking advantage of its leading position to include various enterprise software applications to adapt to merchant client needs - indeed this is where the recent acquisition of Paymetrics makes clear and immediate sense. When a payment processor can combine, consolidate, and assimilate the payment processing function into a client's overall business management system - and then personalize that into useful information for the benefit of the client, in the way the Vantiv is doing, it has a clear advantage over competitors and long-term path to growth.

The scalability to grow and compete on the large end and the flexibility it has to meet the needs of the smaller merchant makes Vantiv unique and at a clear advantage in the payment processing space.

Solid Track Record of Growth and Financial Stability

Time and again it seems that companies that have the wherewithal to support large enterprises do so at the expense of serving smaller enterprises equally as well. However, Vantiv seems to be an exception to that experience and, as the chart below clearly illustrates, management has been capitalizing on that exception by steadily increasing revenue which, as of its most recent filing, has tripled since the moment it spun off from Fifth Third.

VNTV Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net income during the same timeframe, while somewhat more mercurial due to various operating expenses and acquisitions, has also almost tripled from under $10 million to almost $29 million in the most recent quarter.

VNTV Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And as an additional metric to gauge the financial health of the organization, free cash flow ((NYSE:TTM)) had also continued on a healthy upwards trend.

VNTV Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The Final Verdict:

Vantiv has grown into a large, scalable payment processing company, capable of competing with MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) and "Too Big To Fail" banks, while retaining the flexibility to meet the unique needs of small merchants as well as huge B2B enterprise solutions. This makes Vantiv unique in the industry, and positions it as a company that can continue to grow its client base, revenues and increase shareholder value. If you've owned Vantiv you've seen and experienced the growth firsthand. If you are just now considering a position, I believe there is plenty of opportunity for growth yet ahead.