Vertex Looking Forward To Cystic Fibrosis Phase 2 Readouts This Year

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), a leader in developing breakthrough medicines, is a 28 billion dollar market cap company best known for its rational drug design of CFTR modulators in cystic fibrosis. 1st quarter growth was positive, but 2017 earnings guidance had only slight upside potential, with Kalydeco sales expected to increase by about 20 million dollars. Lumacaftor/ivacaftor (Orkambi) sales are not expected to increase unless certain French and German sales goals are met and Opex expectations remain conservatively unchanged. The company stock showed 8% upside in April after reporting positive phase 3 data in March for late stage clinical trial readouts showing Tezacaftor combined with Ivacaftor (Kalydeco) significantly improved lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis. Having spent over 1 billion dollars on research and development in 2016, VRTX was able to show profitability from increased sales plus it's 230 million dollar sale of its oncology prospect to Merck in a royalty deal, in spite of having spent a whopping 1 billion dollars on research and development in 2016. With four key readouts for early to mid stage clinical trial candidates coming second half 2017 and early 2018, VRTX may be poised for growth.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetically inherited disorder demonstrating autosomal recessive inheritance, requiring two copies of a defective gene to elicit a disease phenotype. The most common mutation is the F508del, occurring in approximately 77% of cystic fibrosis sufferers. But with over 1500 different known mutations, screening for the all mutations can prove difficult. Because the underlying mechanism in cystic fibrosis therapy targets the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and its role in osmoregulation, current treatments are only effective in people with specific mutations. The most common mutation scenario is a double F508del mutation. The combination therapy for the double mutation uses lumacaftor to properly stabilize the first membrane-spanning CFTR domain and thus translocate/stabilize defective CFTRs to/at plasma membrane, and Ivacaftor subsequently increases its functional activity by opening the chloride channel. Other mutation scenarios require different rational design approaches, and are in clinical trials.

The company is optimistic about its triple combination therapy in cystic fibrosis, now in phase 2, attempting to expand the treatable population to heterozygous populations (one F508del mutation and one residual function mutation) and a gating defect mutation. VX-440, VX-152, and VX-371 are currently in phase 2 trials with key readouts in second half 2017. VX-440 and VX-152 are designed to assist/replace tezacaftor function of targeting CFTR to the membrane, and is being tested in patients not expected to undergo complete benefit from tezacaftor. Treatment duration for VX-152 trial has been extended, which bodes well for its safety and tolerability. The recently reported readouts from VRTX for Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor combination therapy versus Orkambi alone in phase 3 studies showed statistically significant improved lung function in both double copy F508del mutants and single copy F508del mutation plus a residual CFTR function mutant population. Ivacaftor was useful in treating the less common ~5% g551d mutation in a phase 3 trial. Moreover respiratory tolerability of the combination therapy was quite a bit better than for Orkambi or placebo alone. This may bode well for triple-combination therapies for patients that were unresponsive or less responsive, given the wide variety of mutations contributing to the cystic fibrosis phenotype.

VX-371 is a sodium epithelial channel (ENaC) inhibitor currently in phase 2 studies for its role in cystic fibrosis. Because sodium and chloride traverse membranes synergistically to maintain osmotic stability, this inhibitor may help alleviate some symptoms of cystic fibrosis, where chloride diffusion is limited. The company will use information from the studies to determine if phase 3 studies are warranted.

VX-659 and VX-445 are in phase 1 trials, with VX-659 running ahead of schedule and expected to yield results this year, and VX-445 having its key readout in early 2018. VX-659 and VX-445 are being tested to assist tezacaftor in the trafficking and targeting of F508del mutant CFTR protein to the membrane receptor as well.

With VRTX stock trading nearly 25% higher than end of March, and with nearly 60% gain over the past year, some analysts are justified in advising taking profits. The pipeline is somewhat limited to mid stage trials for cystic fibrosis, but there are still fairly large subpopulations of heterozygous populations to spur growth, with label expansion expected by VRTX to increase by 44,000 patients this year. VRTX is also able to grow its treatment population in Europe, particularly in France and Germany. Currently about 9000 patients are being treated in Europe, which the company expects can grow to as high as 25,000 plus this year. Triple combination therapies are expected to gain approximately 68,000 patients, but would require an FDA breakthrough therapy designation to achieve FDA approval for marketing this year. Still, after a phase 3 study and FDA approval for currently untreatable cystic fibrosis patients there is certainly room for long-term growth.

VRTX is also engaged in phase 2 studies for VX-150 in acute and neuropathic pain and VX-210 (a Rho blocker that may impede neuronal regeneration) in spinal cord injury. With projects in cancer outlicensed to Merck and influenza outlicensed to Jannsen, revenue growth can still be mediated through royalties.

Most notably, gene therapy is regarded by Strong Bio as a very powerful approach for VRTX for long-term growth. Two partnerships have been announced by VRTX for this purpose. In 2015 VRTX and CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) announced a 105 million dollar partnership on up to six programs using the Cas9 protein-mediated gene editing technology. VRTX paid 75 million dollars up front and bought a 30 million dollar equity investment in CRSP. The companies will split the research and development costs, and attack cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia. CRSP would receive up to 420 million in milestone payments and royalties. VRTX is also partnered with a privately held company Moderna Therapeutics as of July 2016. VRTX paid 20 million dollars up front and made a 20 million dollar equity position in the company. Moderna brings a messenger RNA technology to the table that could be used to express functional CTFR proteins in patient lung cells.

So is the expected growth and risk to reward bleak or is it bright? Strong Bio regards the prospects at VRTX as bright. We know Wall Street tends to support winners, and VRTX is certainly on a winning streak. Our investment thesis is that this stock should certainly outperform most pharmaceutical companies in growth. Caution is certainly warranted given most of the growth will occur in one cystic fibrosis basket in the near term, but it does have royalty presence in oncology. Long term growth prospects are quite good, especially if the company can acquire some hot well-developed prospects to diversify its portfolio of candidates. For the sake of patients, being focused on cystic fibrosis is certainly not a bad thing. The company is making major strides in the disease and there are still a large subset of patients in need of functional treatment.

As for specific risks Corbus Pharmaceuticals' Resunab prospect is showing positive results in mid stage cystic fibrosis trials versus placebo. But many analysts are skeptical of the data due to small trial size unclear results regarding clinical benefit. Regardless, CRBP will not be in the cystic fibrosis market for some time as conclusive studies are needed. Not surprisingly, one analyst of the Street found the Resunab data to be a "failure". Other risks for VRTX include potential delays and FDA approval challenges for its market expansion trials. Market growth in Europe must be handled on a country by country basis, which can also cause delays or mixed results. VRTX is certainly worthy of your watchlist and if the price pulls back to a notable discount Strong Bio will be looking at a click to purchase action.

