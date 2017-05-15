Appian Provides Terms On $75 Million IPO

Appian faces significant competition and is showing deteriorating revenue growth rates, so my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The company helps mid-market and large enterprises improve their operations through its software suite.

Business process software company Appian wants to raise $75 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Business Process Management technology company Appian (APPN) has updated its S-1/A registration and intends to raise $75 in its IPO.

Appian provides middle-market and large enterprises with a suite of business process management and case management software to help them create more efficient business operations.

Topline revenue growth is dropping, the company faces significant competition from many sources and is offering shares in a dual class structure, leaving shareholders out of control.

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Reston, Virginia-based Appian was founded in 1999 by CEO Matthew Caulkins and other top executives in the firm.

The company has created software that enables enterprises to develop more efficient business processes by uniting their ‘data, processes and collaborations – in one environment, on any mobile device.

Below is a brief explainer video about the company’s Process Modeler module:

(Source: Appian)

Major investors include Novak Biddle Venture Partners (21.5% ownership pre-IPO) and New Enterprise Associates (11.7%) who have invested $47.5 million in Appian since inception.

CEO and co-founder Matthew Caulkins owns 54.7% of company stock pre-IPO. After the IPO, he will own 48.9% of common stock but will have voting shares totaling 54.1%, so will retain control over the company post-IPO.

Commentary

The market for helping businesses to improve their process via software is growing substantially. According to a 2016 report by MarketsandMarkets, global BPM is expected to from $7 billion in 2016 to $13.52 billion in 2021, a CAGR of 14.2%, which is significant.

The APAC region is expected grow most quickly by geography; from an industry filter, the banking & financial sectors are forecasted to grow most quickly.

Appian has significant competition from large, entrenched players including:

ServiceNow (NOW)

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP SE (SAP)

Pegasystems (PEGA)

IBM (IBM)

OpenText (OTEX)

Tibco Software

Verisae

ServiceNow and Salesforce are considered direct competitors, as their solutions are also considered ‘low-code’ type systems.

One competitive disadvantage that Appian has is that it is effectively a standalone BPM system Other major players such as Oracle, SAP, and IBM have the option to ‘bundle’ their BPM offering with a larger database, ERP or related suite, thus competing very effectively on price as well as providing an integrated system that is more uniform across functions.

Appian has been growing revenue, but growth rates are falling:

1Q 2017: $38.3 million, 6.3% increase vs. prior

2016: $132.9 million, 20% increase vs. prior

2015: $111.2 million, 25% increase vs. prior

Gross margins are high and growing, and the company swung to cash flow from operations positive in 1Q 2017, so those are two mitigating factors.

Slowing topline revenue growth rates are a major concern since IPO buyers acquire these types of company offerings because of their growth prospects. If those growth prospects are dimming, then valuation will suffer.

And what to expect six months after IPO, when the typical lock-up period ends? Unless Appian reignites its growth rate, I expect significant downward pressure on its stock.

And then there is the Class A & B share structure. This is being done more commonly by technology startups where the founders want to retain control. It stems from many venture capitalists who believe that tech companies tend to do better when founders stay in control.

That may very well be while they are private, but according to a recent study by Edward Kamonjoh of Institutional Shareholder Services, the results indicated that public companies with a dual class structure underperformed on the basis of:

total shareholder returns, revenue growth, and return on equity, over a one-, three-, five- and 10-year period…The study also found that CEO compensation at controlled companies compared to non-controlled companies was not aligned with the lower financial performance noted.

So, with Appian, given its deteriorating topline revenue growth rate, dual share class structure and significant marketplace competition, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

