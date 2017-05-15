American Electric Technologies' (AETI) CEO Charles Dauber on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Charles Dauber – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Brod – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Charles Dauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of AETI. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles Dauber

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone. I’d like to welcome you all to the American Electric Technologies' first quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me today is our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Brod.

For our call today, I'm going to start with a review of our first quarter results, Bill will walk you through some additional financial details and then I'll come back and share my thoughts on where we are so far in 2017. We’ll then move to a question-and-answer session coordinated by the moderator.

As you saw from the earnings announcement this morning, the company reported revenue in Q1 of $8 million, down 14% from Q4 and 3% from $8.3 million in revenue reported in Q1 of 2016.

The revenue reduction was primarily related to lower revenues in our marine and industrial markets sector and the timing of the new orders in the oil and gas and power generation market that we received in the quarter. The orders we received in Q1 were really not reflected in revenues in Q1 due to the timing of those projects awards in the quarter and how much work we could complete on those by the end of March. All of the new orders we received in the quarter will be recognized from revenues starting in Q2 and on into the rest of 2017.

I'll discuss the components of our revenue later when I get to the sector reviews. Based on those reduced revenue levels, the company reported an EBITDA loss of $2.2 million for the quarter, compared with an EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in Q4, and improved from EBITDA loss of $2.7 million in Q1 last year.

We also reported today that our strong bookings in Q1 resulted in a 97% increase in backlog. Q1 ending backlog was $26.6 million, our second highest backlog we’ve ever reported and the highest since Q3 of 2014 when oil was trading above $80 a barrel. This backlog growth was primarily driven by orders in the midstream and downstream oil and gas and power generation markets, which I'll talk more about later in my comments.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bill for more financial details; will come back after with more comment on the business.

Bill Brod

Thanks Charles, good morning. The company reported a fully diluted loss from operations per share of $0.31 for the first quarter, compared to a fully diluted loss of $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 and compared to a fully diluted loss of $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2016. The company reported a net loss of $2.6 million for Q1 compared with a net loss of $1.8 million in Q4 of last year and the loss of $3 million in Q1 in 2016.

Our fixed costs currently run $3 million to $3.5 million per quarter, so we need to be in the $50 million to $60 million annualized run rate depending of course on our revenue mix getting profitable.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.6 million, which is exactly flat from where we were at the end of the year and had $6.7 million of total debt at the end of the quarter.

At the end of March as you may know we filed an 8-K disclosure announcing we closed on the new $7 million credit facility with Hunting Dog Capital out of San Francisco. This financing allowed us to refinance all of our existing bank debt along with providing approximately $1 million of working capital. This new credit facility has an 11.5% fixed coupon rate. The loan has a four year term coupon and we have the ability to pay off the debt after one year without penalty. The loan has only one principal payment of $500,000 due in June of this year, June 30, which coincides with the timing of our annual dividend payment from our Chinese joint venture BOMAY.

Working capital at the end of Q1 was $3.5 million compared with $3.3 million at the end of Q4.

With that I'll turn it back over to Charles for some additional commentary and outlook on the business.

Charles Dauber

Thanks Bill. I’d like to start by taking you through a brief breakdown of our business by sector. I'm going to start with the oil and gas market sector and as we've previously discussed, the majority of our focus here is in the midstream and downstream parts of that market. The entire oil and gas market remains very competitive with strong pricing pressure across the entire sector. In Q1 we announced several very interesting project towards. First, we announced a $6 million worth of contracts with a leading midstream pipeline operator to enhance electrical safety for their Permian crude pipeline and terminal projects using M&I IntelliSafe Arc Resistant Switchgear.

Second, we announced another break in win at a top five largest EPC firm or engineering procurement and construction firm. This time was a $5 million project for a new chemical plant being built for a $40 billion global chemical company. Revenues for the oil and gas sector was $3.9 million in Q1 up from the $3.4 million we reported in Q4. Quarter ending backlog for the sector was $21.4 million, up 230% from Q4 where we reported $6.5 million in backlog.

Regarding the drilling market, we are seeing an increased level of rig activity, as rigs are being put back to work in places like the Permian region. We've also started to see an increased level of service opportunities as those rigs need to be restarted or in some cases upgraded for the new drilling contracts. Although, we have seen an increase in opportunities those have not translated into mature results yet. And I expect to continue to report on that progress with our new Head of Drilling and Marine, Doug Williams who we hired in Q1 as we progressed throughout the year.

Internationally the M&I Electric resulting saw revenues in Q1 of $1.2 million, which was down 17% from Q4, but up 88% from Q1 last year. We continue to see growing opportunities for M&I in the oil and gas and power generation market in Brazil. And are also pursuing projects in the industrial and energy markets with the new sales manager from GE that we hired in February.

For our joint ventures in Q1, BOMAY had revenues of $4.2 million and we recognized 40% of their profits was equity income, which was essentially breakeven. We expect BOMAY to continue at this reduced run rate, given the Chinese energy market environment in 2017. Our Singapore joint venture is still hibernation mode although oil and gas market downturn in Southeast Asia continues.

Moving on to the power generation sector, our progress on the power gen and distribution market in 2016 was remarkable. Based on great sales work and strong customer satisfaction, the power generation and distribution sector was up 57% year-over-year and in Q1 represented over one-third of our overall company revenue. Power generation is a critical part of our company strategy and we had revenues in Q1 of $2.8 million, up 57% from Q1 last year, but slightly down from $3 million in Q4.

We continue to book orders in power generation sector and saw backlog of $3.9 million. [indiscernible] market penetration in the sector and see ample opportunities for additional projects this year.

Moving to the marine and other industrial sectors, this was actually the worst performing group in the company in Q1. Revenues were down 57% from Q4 and down 10% from Q1 last year. This was a combination of not having any marine and industrial products oriented projects, but we also faced some cyclicality in our U.S. services businesses that are focused on the industrial and marine segments as well. We think that there will be a recovery in the industrial services going forward and are also moving resources into the marine services market, including high revenue sales person to get our business there back on track.

By taking a setback and summarize where we are as a company, we’ve proven our ability to execute in our target midstream, downstream and power gen sectors. And that our investments in new products, capacity and people have resulted in market share gains and a very strong backlog.

Although our markets remain very challenging, we just need to continue to book business and execute those projects to keep our break-in customers happy. Our services business needs to continue to ramp, both in the U.S. and in Brazil. The sales people we've added in those markets are starting to make progress that we think will result in the growth as we continue throughout this year. As we’ve restated in the earnings release in April we closed the financing with HDC [ph] capital.

As Bill mentioned that financing provides AETI with incremental liquidity, which is important as our working capital needs to continue to grow due to our increased order flow. We look forward to working with HDC as we ramp our business through the rest of this year.

Before we proceed with the Q&A session, I'd like to conclude the prepared portion of my comments by thanking our employees for their hard work and thank our customers and shareholders for their support.

This concludes the prepared portion of my comments and I'll now turn the call over to Chris for the Q&A section of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question.

William Dezellem

William Dezellem with Tieton Capital. Congratulations on the backlog. Let's say start if we could with the chemical company that chose you in the quarter. We’ll talk a little bit about that when and why you were chosen versus anyone else they could have selected.

Charles Dauber

Hi good morning Bill. So as you know we've been focusing on the engineering procurement and construction companies for the last several years and we’ve had very strong penetration in those customers now in terms of being on the approved suppliers list. So, what's been happening as they get projects we worked with the EPC firm and the user, the owner on whatever the upcoming projects often. So, for this particular project this was a project for a large chemical company that's building a plant in the Houston area and the engineering procurement and construction firm had been using an existing supplier in the market and then having challenges relating to meeting project schedules and frankly, just executing the project on time and on budget. And so they were – we came in and said look we have all the capabilities, we have a turnkey solution, we have all the project management everything. They were excited and we got on the approved suppliers list for this particular project, were approved by the owner and won the job.

William Dezellem

Charles, if you execute this as well as you believe that you will, how much business annually does that particular EPC firm end up having in a soft environment like we're in today?

Charles Dauber

Good question, this is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction firms in our markets, so I think they are number somewhere in the top five in the United States and actually in the world for this business. So, I would tell you there's multiple projects of this size that are in various stages of their process. So, this one obviously made it through the process, others they’re at the feed [ph] stage where they're working with potential customers on their side to work on projects. Some are bigger than this project and some are similar size to this, but this is a very - this is not an unusually sized project for these guys in any way, shape or form. And so we would we expect that just like what we've done with our EPC customers, we broke into last year and two years ago when we get a job and we execute the job and they're happy, then we get our second order and our third order and et cetera, we'd expect that same dynamic to happen here as well.

William Dezellem

That is quite helpful. And continuing on, talk a little bit about the degree to which you believe the backlog, that you reported at the end of the first quarter to which it will benefit the Q2?

Charles Dauber

Our backlog as you know typically our projects run between 6 and we’ll call it 9, 10, 11, 12 months. So, the way that we recognized revenues on percent completion that's how much of the project that we get done in a particular period of time and that's how we recognize the revenue. So, I think there will be a significant impact on revenues in Q2 as a result of the orders that we booked in Q1 and that will only continue as we progress through the remainder of those projects duration.

William Dezellem

And Q3 would benefit even more than Q2 is that a correct assessment?

Charles Dauber

The projects would normally recognize 10% to 30% of the project value in the first month or two and then it continues through the end of the project by eight months of the way, nine months of the way through the projects. These projects are mostly recognized other than the [indiscernible] the frac rates and the set stage and things like that. So, you see based on this backlog an awful lot of work being performed in the Q2 and Q3 and in some of the projects even into the Q4 time periods.

William Dezellem

Great. Thank you. And then although, yeah I know you oftentimes don't like to talk a lot about this. What can you tell us about the backlog today and the perspective backlog that you may be reporting at the end of the second quarter?

Charles Dauber

What I would say is we continue to book orders in the products business, we continue to bid competitively and make sure we're continuing to fill the backlog. And we think that we've got good things going on here in terms of our market penetration and the solution that we’re offering. It's still a competitive market, so we have to stay aggressive. But we see good opportunities for continuing to close orders already in the quarter and through the end of the quarter and beyond.

William Dezellem

Great. Thank you, Charles.

Charles Dauber

Thanks Bill.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take a follow-up question, please go ahead.

William Dezellem

Would you talk a little bit more about Brazil and the ramp that you're experiencing there? And kind of what you foresee over the remainder of this year? And I think in your opening remarks you’ve mentioned that the first quarter was down a little bit from the fourth quarter, is that something that we should be a keen on or is that normal seasonality? Fill out that picture a little more completely, if you would please.

Charles Dauber

Sure. So, yeah, what I said earlier is that the revenues for Brazil was $1.2 million in this quarter, which was up 88% year-over-year, but down 17% from Q4. I think there's some seasonality to the business to our overall services business. I can't tell you - because that business is still relatively new in Brazil with services. What portion is seasonality, but they're slightly down. They have an awful lot of opportunities in the oil and gas market and the power generation market. So, we feel really good about our progress there and we think we're going to continue seeing strong growth for those sectors in Brazil in 2017. I'm actually on my way down there tonight and I’ll be in Brazil the rest of this week working with the team and prospective customers.

The interesting part about Brazil is the third leg of the stool is our new initiative to focus on what they call the industrial and energy markets, which is the oil companies and commodity companies and general industrial companies in Brazil and that's why we hired that sales manager from General Electric in Q1. So, I’ll be going down to work with him and I’m assuming some of these projects that we’re working on together. So, we still expect strong growth from Brazil in 2017 and I don't think that the business, there’s an expectation of end market is going to dramatically increase. I think it's going to be flat to where it’s been, we’re just going to continue taking market share and growing the business. We’re enthusiastic about the power gen market in Brazil right now and from a services perspective and so feel good enough.

William Dezellem

And I recently read just a headline that implied that Petrobras may be starting to get their wheels back under them again. Is that something that you have seen? And if so what does that imply for possible business for you down there?

Charles Dauber

We haven’t necessarily seen any increases in business driven by Petrobras in the recent past. What I would say is is that we probably have 80% market share for the drilling contract for still in Brazil and we are increasing our market share for the offshore production. So, we're in a good position there. So, if he's going to start getting more work done from an investment perspective that means we're going to start bringing more rigs back from our current customers that would be very positive for us. Or increase the amount of production we’re doing, that would also be very positive for us. We are seeing none of that yet, so that would all be additive to our current growth plan, if that actually happened.

William Dezellem

I'm going to switch you then, key [ph] off your comments about rigs. West Texas has seen a dramatic increase in the number of rigs running. You made a general reference to that in your opening remarks. To what degree is that going to be a real opportunity both on the product front and on the service front and when? I guess, I’m trying to also understand the degree to which the drilling contractors are cannibalizing rigs to fulfill whatever PUC needs they may have on their rigs?

Charles Dauber

There’s sort of a lot in there. Let me try and if I don’t say something, let me come back to it. So, first we’re excited that there's actually people talking about drilling again, it's been literally years. We went and hired somebody back to the company, Doug Williams who was with us for 15 years. Then he was actually two of our biggest competitors, National Oilwell Varco and a company Omron that was acquired by Schlumberger. So, Doug came back to the company in Q1 to help head up our efforts to drive our business in the upgrade and retrofit and service and hopefully eventually newbuilds for the drilling and the marine vessel market.

So as I mentioned earlier, we are seeing rigs getting put back to work, these are the rigs that were stacked by some of the major drilling contractors in the downturn. Some of those rigs needed services. We’ve got some projects with works on that, but we’re actually expecting – we were expecting more services along that. And what’s been interesting is the opportunities we’re seeing the opportunities, that some were happening, some weren’t happening. And we've not seen a material increase in our services business as a result of that yet. So we expect to see that business as more and more rigs get turned back on. We expect to see more services opportunities happen for us and we've got to get the sales team on the service tax [ph] aligned to make sure we’re in the right position to go get those as our customers are turning the rigs back on.

William Dezellem

[indiscernible] Cannibalization aspect.

Charles Dauber

So that's happening right now, what I would say is that the rigs that are getting turned back on are the rigs that were built most recently. And so those rigs are normally okay, in terms of needing to be cannibalized. It’s the next wave of these where we're really going to be looking at okay, I’ve now got a rig that’s 10 years old, I’ve got two rigs that are eight years old and then I take the best pieces of both of these to get a rig going that'll meet whatever the next contract requirement of that drilling contractors got to go again. Usually somewhere in West Texas and so that's how I think about that. I'm still not anticipating a lot of newbuilds in 2017 at all. Our business is still going to be services and then in the second half of the year, I think we’re going to start seeing some more upgrade and retrofit opportunities and that would be where the cannibalization dynamic would come in.

William Dezellem

That is helpful. And then finally circling back to the backlog, how would you characterize the profitability of orders and backlog today versus profitability that you would have been experiencing 6 and 18 months ago.

Charles Dauber

So, the margins of the projects that we’ve built in backlog are going up very slightly, okay. I would say in generally they’re relatively flat because the market has been flat. We’ve got to remain aggressive, but we have been able to get a slight increase in our booked margins for our project, for some of these projects as we book them. So, we're pretty dependent on which sector it’s in and who the customer is and who the competition is, it's not across the board. I would tell you generally the margins are flat, but there have been posts we've been able to command a slight margin premium over what we would assume 6 months or 12 months or even 18 months ago.

William Dezellem

And finally for now, how would you characterize your pipeline of opportunities today versus a couple of months ago? Really what I'm trying to understand is the degree to which you have consumed your pipeline of opportunities and they're now in backlog versus a full pipeline still ahead of you?

Charles Dauber

I think we've got a full pipeline ahead of us. If I think about our sales team we have instead of one opportunity per EPC firm, you know the first one, now that we're in there we may now know about four or five of them. All the projects that we’re working on, so that's going well. I think we're also seeing an increased pipeline opportunities based on the new sales people. So, the new sales people are bringing in literally just more project opportunities. So, the overall number of opportunities that's being entered into our CRM system every month continues to actually go up, which I think is a good think.

William Dezellem

So, the backlog that you reported at the end of the first quarter, we should not consider that an anomaly, but a result of time and success with EPC firms and new people that you’ve hired?

Charles Dauber

Yeah. I think all the things we've been talking about for the last several years are happening right now. So we feel confident, we’re still in the challenging market. We got to stay aggressive and continue to execute, if we can do that then we’re on the right path.

William Dezellem

Great. Thank you again and congratulations.

Charles Dauber

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And with no additional questions in the queue this morning we will conclude the call for today. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

Charles Dauber

Thank you.

