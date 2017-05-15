Zogenix: Buy The Run-Up Into Third Quarter Data

Run-up into results for first pivotal trial in the third quarter likely.

Valuation discrepancy between GW Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix is extreme and I expect the gap to narrow to a more reasonable multiple.

Early data for lead candidate ZX008 as an adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome was quite promising.

Shares have already risen 35% in the past year and are making a push for 52 week highs.

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have risen over 35% in the past year and appear poised to break out to new 52-week highs.

With a market capitalization of around $300 million, the small biotech firm recently announced that they've enrolled the last patient for their phase three trial testing candidate ZX008 as an adjunctive treatment for seizures in children and young adults with Dravet syndrome.

The study is a three-arm, placebo-controlled trial with 40 patients per arm being conducted in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. A second two-arm pivotal trial is enrolling patients who will be taking stiripentol, valproate and clobazam as standard of care treatment, with 40 patients per treatment group.

The Opportunity

Topline data for the first phase 3 trial is expected in the third quarter of this year. Interim data from an early stage study testing ZX008 as an adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) was quite promising, with a median 50% reduction in seizure frequency in the intent-to-treat patient population over the entire treatment period. Also noteworthy, seven patients (54%) achieved 50% or greater reduction (range 50% to 90%) in the number of major motor seizures.

Data is especially impressive when one keeps in mind this was a dose-finding study, with the drug titrated at four-week intervals based on response up to a maximum of 0.8 mg/kg/day. Additionally, keep in mind that dose escalation was stopped when a patient's seizure frequency was reduced by 50% of baseline or greater as decided by protocol.

To put this into context, investors should look at GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) over $2.6 billion market capitalization and keep in mind that Epidiolex administration in Dravet patients resulted in around 39% reduction in seizure frequency (42% in separate study in LGS patients). Readers should always beware of and take with a grain of skepticism comparisons between early stage data and pivotal results in greater patient numbers, and thus we must wait until pivotal data for ZX008 before getting too excited. Still, with Epidiolex peak sales estimated to start in the $1.5 billion range, it gives us an idea of the kind of potential in this area.

If data is positive, a separate phase 3 trial in LGS will be initiated in the second half of the year. As for patent protection, the company now possesses four issued patents covering claims related to a method for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, lasting through 2033.

Other Information

As of March 31st their cash balance was $80.1 million, with management guiding for current funding to last into the first half of 2018 considering their current burn rate.

I'm not the only one who sees promise here, as Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital, Baker Brothers, and Great Point Partners all hold significant positions.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, initiating a position in the near term would be the best option prior to run-up into results. If the run-up is significant, it would be prudent to take some risk off the table prior to data release to be on the safe side, while retaining upside exposure to this exciting story.

Risks include dilution in the near term to medium term (possibly before data), disappointing results, regulatory down thumb and competition, to name a few.

