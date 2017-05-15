AbbVie's Revenue Growth Should Continue

The concern with AbbVie is that Humira occupies roughly 60% of revenues, so the company won’t be able to recognize a high rate of growth on the top line.

With the recent turmoil taking place in the healthcare space ] over the past eighteen months or so, an investor could have imagined that the entire sector would have been decimated by now. With rhetoric on drug pricing from presidential candidates to failed drug trials, the entire sector has had the opportunity to sell off. But companies like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been able to weather the storm. The sector continues to stand on a bed of sand, according to Barron's.



Photo credit

President Trump already voiced his concern of increasing drug prices during his tenure as the top dog in the country, as companies continue to increase their prices — but at a slower rate. AbbVie's key product, Humira, experienced a price increase during the last quarter, and despite that, it saw increased volumes as well. I don't believe AbbVie is in the same kind of crosshairs Valeant (NYSE:VRX) previously was. Valeant's business model was predicated on acquiring companies and jacking up the prices of their products to be able to pay for the acquisition. AbbVie actually develops their own products.

The ongoing concern with AbbVie is that because Humira contributes roughly 60% of the revenue streams, the company won't be able to recognize a high rate of growth on the top line. However, the company showed in the first quarter that it was able to grow revenues 9.7% from the prior year, with Humira itself growing 15.1%. The double digit growth came in the face of an expiring formulation patent for the drug in December 2016.

Yes, Humira continues to be a risk for the company, but I'm of the belief the company can continue to win over customers, not just for Humira, but also with products like Imbruvica. I think the company can continue to increase revenues not because of price hikes but for what the product does for customers. Not only does the company have great commercially available revenue generators now, but they have sixteen indications available in Phase III trials, which can potentially contribute to the top line in the next couple of years.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares of AbbVie if they get below $61, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $61 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) in favor of AbbVie during the 2016 second-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some massive gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is one of my smaller positions and has done well, as I'm up 12.9% on the name, while it occupies roughly 4.1% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.4% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.9% while the market is up 6.8%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 23.7% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 13.5% 4.1% AbbVie Inc. 12.9% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 5.0% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 3.5% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.7% 7.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -3.6% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -3.7% 6.3% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -4.1% 11.1% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -6.2% 9.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.8% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -93.0% 0.0% Cash $ 17.1%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.