The Housing Boom - Which ETF To Buy?

It is my belief that there is a long term investment opportunity in the housing sector. Numerous articles point to millennials entering the home buying market. Millennials have delayed getting married and starting a family, but the older millennials if you will, are now wanting to move out of their parents' homes and into a home of their own. They are looking to the suburbs just like previous generations of home buyers. They now have jobs that support home ownership. Homebuilders are starting to build homes at lower price points to encourage first time home buyers. Even rising interest rates are encouraging home buying. All of this supports the thesis of investing in the housing sector. The question for me is how to do this. Do I invest in individual home builders like PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) or Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN)? Do I invest in the companies that home builders use such as Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) or Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)? Do I invest in the companies that home owners need like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) or Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)? Lastly, what about investing in the mortgage industry thru Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)?

I think all of those investing options have merit. Consequently, I like the idea of investing in one of the two ETFs that broadly represent the housing sector. The S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) and the iShares US Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) are two heavyweights for consideration. Similar to my article on the biotech sector ETFs, this article will compare and contrast XHB and ITB to see which is best for me.

Table 1 shows the top ten holding of the two ETFs. Two points of interest jump out to me as I view Table 1. The first is that XHB has essentially the same percentage for all of their holdings whereas ITB has its top two holdings representing 22% of the ETF. Secondly, XHB has only one actual home builder in its top ten holdings, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). In contrast, ITB has five home builders as its top five holdings and those five home builders represent about 43% of its total holdings.

Table 1 - Top Ten Holdings of XHB and ITB

XHB ITB Holding Percentage Holding Percentage Masco Corp 4.80% D R Horton (NYSE:DHI) 11.63% Home Depot 4.68% Lennar Corp 10.74% Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) 4.67% NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) 7.91% Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) 4.66% PulteGroup 7.08% Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) 4.60% Toll Brothers 5.93% Lowe's Companies 4.58% Home Depot 4.55% Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) 4.55% Lowe's Companies 3.29% Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) 4.49% CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) 3.10% Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) 4.44% Sherwin-Williams 2.42% Toll Brothers 4.37% TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) 2.42%

For me, I think the opportunity lies in the construction of new homes. Therefore I am partial to ITB. I want more of my money exposed to home builders. Now I will look at ITB's technical merits using the moving average crossover system I use to manage my retirement assets.

Chart 1 below shows ITB on a monthly chart using the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages. Chart 1 shows that ITB is in a bullish alignment. A bullish alignment is when the 6 month moving average is above its 10 month moving average. Both moving averages are sloping upwards. The actual price of ITB is above both moving averages. To me this stock chart is technically strong.

Chart 1 - ITB Monthly Chart with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows ITB on a daily chart. Again the technical picture looks strong for the long term. Both the 50 day moving average and the 200 day moving average are in bullish alignment and both moving averages are sloping upward.

Chart 2 - ITB Daily Chart with 50/200 Moving Averages

In summary, there appears to be solid long terms trends in place to support multiple years of home construction. Millennials, a generation more populous than Baby Boomers, are now starting to buy their first home. Unfortunately there is a shortage of homes to buy. New home construction is underway and is likely to continue for many years. Home builders are building homes at price points that are attractive to millennials. Investors looking to take advantage of this likely long term trend can buy individual companies that stand to benefit from this trend or they can purchase ETFs that are geared toward benefiting from this long term trend such as XHB or ITB. For me, ITB meets my investment needs fundamentally and technically. It concentrates more of its assets in the actual home builders as opposed to the peripheral companies in the home construction industry. On a technical basis ITB is in a bullish alignment on both a daily chart as well as a monthly chart. I am long ITB.

