Core Convictions: Foundations For Dividend Growth Investors - Part 1

The earth has a core, as do nuclear reactors, trees and apples. Most humans are guided by "core principles" or "core beliefs." Dion DiMucci sang about "war in the core of Baltimore."

A personal trainer can show little mercy while getting a client to work on his or her core. The client needs that work after downing a pint of Ben & Jerry's "Core" ice cream, which features a center made up of brownie batter, cheesecake or similarly sinful stuff.

Dictionary.com defines "core" this way:

"The central, innermost, or most essential part of anything."

An investment portfolio can have a core, too. Many Seeking Alpha articles and comment streams refer to "core positions." About four years ago, I retooled my portfolio to emphasize companies in which I had the most conviction - my "DGI Superstars." That, of course, is just a different name for my core holdings.

Along those lines, I wanted to see how some of my fellow SA contributors - particularly those who use some form of the Dividend Growth Investing strategy - define and implement the concept of "core." And that is the subject of this, the fourth collaborative project I have put together for this site.

The first, back in 2014, led to the Dividend Growth 50 portfolio. The following year, there was The No. 1 Stock In The World series. Last year, I asked my colleagues a simple question: Where's The Value? Reader response to these articles has been fantastic, and that's because so many of us like to tap into the thought processes of our fellow investors.

For this project, a dozen Seeking Alpha contributors weighed in with their "core" thoughts. Four - Chowder, David Crosetti, Eric Landis and ScottU - have participated in all four collaborative efforts. Seven others also have taken part multiple times: David Van Knapp, RoseNose, Nicholas Ward, Dividend House, Adam Aloisi, Ian Bezek, and Bob Wells. And there is one "newbie" to these panels (but not to investing), Ted Fischer.

They represent a broad spectrum of investors: young, middle-aged and, um, "experienced"; male and female; some heavily into DGI and some not as much; those with nearly 100 holdings and those with more concentrated portfolios. It's a great cross-section, and I loved reading their responses.

In my initial message to them, I asked if their portfolios had "core positions." I also asked how they defined the concept of "core."

Finally, I asked them this:

"If you were just starting to build a portfolio today, which 5 companies would make up your core?"

Part 1 will present a discussion of the very idea of "core" - and a few answers might surprise you a little. For example, Dave Van Knapp - a.k.a. "The Godfather of DGI" - is not a fan.

"No," DVK says, "I don't have core positions."

More on that later. Also later, I will share one position that each panelist (other than DVK, of course!) considers "core." For the rest of their selections, you'll have to check out Part 2.

Hey, the wild Season 1 finale of Netflix hit "Stranger Things" left fans hanging for a year to see if Eleven is even alive - so y'all can wait a few days to see the rest of our panel's picks!

What Is "Core," Anyway?

Perhaps nobody has talked about the concept more than Chowder, one of this site's foremost DGI gurus (and colorful characters). Indeed, the idea to put this together came to me as I participated in the comment stream following one of his articles. It is recommended reading - but make sure you have plenty of time set aside, because there are well over 2,000 comments (and counting).

In response to my query for this project, Chowder said:

"A core company has to be a leader in its industry, the big dog. It has to be considered so safe to own that I have no intention of trimming shares. (If I need to generate cash, I trim non-core holdings.) A core holding is a company I wish to keep building; I don't mind if it exceeds 10% of the portfolio value, when others are kept at 3% or 4%. With a core holding, a 50% price correction is a buying opportunity, not a selling event."

In addition to working his own investments, Chowder, a retiree, manages portfolios for several others. He insists they start with a utility - usually Dominion Resources (NYSE:D).

"People can lose their jobs, where they are forced to cut back on where their limited cash can go, but paying the utility bill will be near the top of their spending," he said. "Utilities have a monopoly. If people are dissatisfied with their utility bill, they can't change carriers. Therefore, utilities are recession-resistant."

As the following chart shows, during the last year of the Great Recession, utilities experienced a significantly smaller drawdown than the overall market. And Dominion's drawdown was smaller still, about half that of the S&P 500.

More importantly for DGI proponents such as Chowder, utilities like Dominion ring the income bell over and over again.

"As long as those monthly payments come in from customers, those quarterly dividend payments are going out on time," he said. "Some of the safest dividends can be found in utilities. They have a revenue floor that allows them to protect the dividend."

Nicholas Ward, still three years shy of his 30th birthday, favors the kind of technology companies that are Chowder's Kryptonite. But the two panelists do share similar thoughts about the concept of "core."

"Every equity position comes with risks, this is unavoidable, but I spend very little time worrying about company-specific risks for my core positions," Nicholas said. "I am completely comfortable with the business models, management teams, product/services outlook and moats, as well as the balance sheets of my core positions. I am completely comfortable that these companies will meet or even exceed my long-term goals in the market."

Although he is not a buy-and-hold investor, he said his core positions have "earned the respect required for me to essentially forget them and let them do their thing, compounding due to the quality of their business, over time."

Nicholas was the lone panelist to choose a non-dividend-paying company: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

"I love tech," he said. "I can't imagine a future in which technology doesn't continue to penetrate our lives. Alphabet has its hands in nearly every relevant cookie jar in the tech world. Also, it's one of the richest companies on earth, meaning it can spend when/where it deems necessary to remain relevant into the future."

ScottU is a Millennial who chose his core positions "specifically for durability and management instincts I trust over the long haul."

"They're not based on fads," he said. "I am early in my investing career, still building my portfolio. At this point, I look for value where I can find it, first and foremost; however, if there are companies that are relative values, or if the 'value stretch' is too close to call, I will opt for those closest to the core first."

Scott was the only panelist to name Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), saying: "While there are some risks facing the company, as the consumption of sugar-based beverages continues to drop in the United States, what I love about Coca-Cola is the distribution lines they've set up and the global footprint they enjoy."

Dividend House has built her family's portfolio - and her entire Seeking Alpha persona - around the concept of "core."

"If you picture a house, we have 'core' (or foundation), 'supporting' (or walls) and 'auxiliary' (or roof) positions," she said. "We do not weight all of the stocks equally in our portfolio because we do not have the same degree of confidence in each one. Since it is easier to replace a shingle on a roof than to fix a cracked foundation, our core stocks are our rock-solid choices."

For her, core positions have long streaks of increasing dividends and credit ratings of A- or better. They have relatively low payout ratios, debt-to-equity ratios and betas. She and her husband are near retirement, and they expect their core companies to generate at least 50% of their portfolio's income.

Bob Wells, a retiree whose thorough back-testing of equities has helped fellow investors, said his 23 core positions make up about 60% of his portfolio's value.

"A core position must be 'recession proven,' meaning it braved the last recession without cutting the dividend," he said. "My core holdings are either Dividend Aristocrats, Champions or Contenders. Nearly 70% are in defensive sectors."

Neither Bob nor Dividend House went into great detail about any one selection for this project, so all I'll add here is that they were the other two panelists who agreed with Chowder about Dominion being a must-own for DGI practitioners.

RoseNose owns 83 stocks "right now," and the retired pharmacist considers 47 of them to be core holdings, representing about 79% of her portfolio's value.

"Stocks must pass the plan criteria to just enter the Rose portfolio," she said. "But core holdings are held to a higher quality standard and must have an S&P credit rating of BBB or higher and Value Line Safety rating of 1 or 2. I own stocks in 10 sectors (none in Materials), and I consider at least two stocks in each sector to be 'core.'"

Rose does a little more buying and selling than some DGI practitioners, and she also is into options. Even some companies she considers core positions now are not guaranteed spots in her portfolio forever.

"They are core holdings," she said, "until they are not."

One that still is: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), making her one of only two panelists to cite an oil company for this project. She likes its AA+ credit rating, 34 consecutive years of dividend hikes and 3.7% yield. Its price sits just a tad higher than Rose's $75-$80 buy range.

Adam Aloisi, a full-time investor who describes himself as "a somewhat loose DGI practitioner," also is not willing to make decades-long commitments even to his top companies.

"A core position, to me, is one that I'm currently overweight in and see tremendous long-term growth and income value in continuing to own," he said. "I would make a clear distinction between a core position and a 'forever' position, however.

"Just because something is core today does not mean that it won't be jettisoned in the future for a variety of reasons. Said differently, I will likely never, ever view a position - even a core one - as something that I would positively, absolutely, never sell in the future."

Adam always comes up with unique suggestions for these projects, and this time is no different. One of his choices is Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

"Cruising is becoming uber-popular across the demographic sphere, and it's in the early stages of uptake with the Chinese population," he said. "While the stock price has recently reflected much of the good news, I think the long-term potential here is underestimated."

Eric Landis, a 38-year-old civil engineer and father to three young children, hasn't labeled each position as "core" or "non-core," and he says he plans to own most of his 52 companies "forever."

Still, he estimates that he'd probably call about half of his holdings "core," given that he has a higher conviction about them than others he owns.

"I define core companies as ones that are high quality, have a high level of consistency, a long track record of growth, and are in industries resistant to the ups and downs of the economy," he said.

Eric's five choices include Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), a medical-supply company with a 45-year streak of dividend increases.

"The company has been aggressive in acquisitions, and recently announced that it will be buying C. R. Bard (NYSE:BCR)," Eric said. "This deal is expected to accelerate the EPS growth rate to the mid-teens after it closes."

Ted Fischer, who invests for total return and considers income to be just one part of the equation, currently has seven core holdings - and they account for 64% of his domestic stock portfolio.

Core positions, he said, are strong brands with predictable earnings, sound management and long-term growth.

"Or in one word, 'Quality.' These are companies that I am willing to buy at fair value, or even at a modest premium, and hold in a much larger position than weaker peers," Ted said. "I sell them only reluctantly, and while I will trim a position that I believe is seriously overvalued, I am unlikely to sell out completely. Recently, I've been hedging overvalued positions using long-dated call options, and covering aggressively on even small drops. That strategy has turned a modest profit and avoids the need to ever sell."

Ted tried to sneak BDX past me as a sixth company - but I caught him and made him stop at five. One was long-time DGI fave Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

"You won't get rich owning P&G - at least not quickly," he said. "It is a slow-growth giant, with a modest dividend compared to some of its peers. But it is conservatively financed, and it has a long history of performance. It has above-average margins, indicating brand strength that shields it from competitive pressure. Over 30 years, it will beat the 30-year bond."

Over many decades, David Crosetti has built a massive portfolio filled with iconic brands such as PG, Coke, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). Because he bought them so long ago and his cost basis is so low, they have become core holdings almost by default. Valuation is important to him, however, so those were not stocks he named for this project. (Part 2 teaser!)

"I make purchases of my companies when they are priced at what I consider to be a value, relative to intrinsic worth," he said. "Value (being on sale) is what I'm looking for, as I am a DGI who likes to see total-return numbers. I don't obsess over total return, but I like my holdings to increase in value over time."

He considers 10 of his approximately 40 stocks to be core positions - "boring companies that are market leaders in their fields." Those 10 make up about 55% of his portfolio's worth.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is one such company he believes is attractively valued right now.

"I would be initiating a position in it if I didn't own it," Dave said. "When the yield point rises to about 3.25%, the company is worth a look."

Ian Bezek is a former New York hedge-fund employee who now lives in Latin America. He is an associate analyst for Value Investor's Edge. Oh - and he doesn't really buy into the concept we have been discussing here.

"I don't have any core positions," he said. "I have large positions, but they come naturally out of whatever the market has priced cheapest when I had new capital to put to work."

If one of his top holdings were to double in price tomorrow, Ian said, "I'd likely sell most of the position and rotate into something cheaper."

"Likewise, I have some small positions - such as Johnson & Johnson - that I'd make into huge positions if the price were right," he said. "Over time, I add to positions I really like - such as McCormick (NYSE:MKC) - more aggressively even at so-so valuations. But I won't abandon valuation entirely just to 'size up' a position in a company I like for intangible reasons."

Nevertheless, Ian has made some interesting recommendations for this project. He recently wrote about one: New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB), which has fallen from more than $17/share late last year to its 52-week low of $12.85 during last Friday's session.

"A greater than 5% dividend off a bank that has virtually no loan losses is quite a thing indeed," he said. "And there are various potential catalysts around to send the stock back to $16 in a hurry."

Finally, we come to David Van Knapp, who since 2008 has been managing the real-time, real-money Dividend Growth Portfolio on Seeking Alpha.

"No, I don't have core positions - or full-size positions, satellite positions, role players, etc.," he said. "Frankly, I am surprised sometimes by how many of my fellow investors think in these terms. Someone will say they have 'full' positions, then reveal that some of their positions are 2x or 3x 'full' positions. I don't even know what that means."

DVK will stop buying a stock if it makes up more than 10% of his portfolio. And if he perceives that a large position is severely overvalued, "I will trim it and buy something else with the money."

"Looking back, have there been stocks that have done better than others? Of course. Have I made mistakes? Of course," he said. "But concepts like 'core' never influence my purchase or portfolio-management decisions. I just don't see any use for that kind of categorization.

"Every stock I have ever bought has, at the time of purchase, seemed like a worthy addition to my portfolio. If it hadn't, I would not have bought it."

Dave declined my invitation to list five companies for consideration. In Part 2, in addition to revealing the rest of the panelists' recommendations, I'll share what Dave said about one company that is very popular in DGI circles - and how it relates to this whole concept of "core."