Advanced Micro Devices: New Short-Term Price Target $13

With prices stabilizing and investors buying again, I see more upside for AMD in the days/weeks ahead.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) shares have recovered nicely last week, gaining 11 percent. AMD's shares crashed after the company disappointed shareholders with its Q2-17 gross margin guidance two weeks ago. That said, sentiment is slowly turning bullish again as investors realize that they overreacted to the company's guidance. I am calling a bottom and think that Advanced Micro Devices makes for a highly interesting spec at today's price point.

In short: The chipmaker had a good 1st quarter, meeting analysts' consensus profit estimates, but the company's 2nd quarter guidance caught investors by surprise. Advanced Micro Devices guided for a 2nd quarter adjusted gross margin of 33 percent. The kicker here: The chipmaker had an adjusted gross margin of 34 percent in the 1st quarter 2017.

In response to the margin guidance coming in below (high) expectations, investors rushed to sell Advanced Micro Devices' shares into the weakness, driving the company's valuation lower by 25 percent. That's right, investors shaved a quarter off of the chipmaker's valuation, even though the company had a good first quarter, met profit expectations and the expected 2nd quarter gross margin is going to be just slightly below last quarter's gross margin.

As a result, I suggested a speculative buy position in Advanced Micro Devices for two reasons:

1. The sell-off was emotionally-fueled. AMD's 1st quarter results and 2nd quarter guidance were not good enough reasons to discount AMD's shares by 25 percent.

2. Advanced Micro Devices' shares were way oversold, opening up the possibility of a rebound.

Fast forward two weeks and Advanced Micro Devices has not only stabilized, but we see an increase in interest in the chipmaker after the shares have been kicked to the curb.

Investors are buying again and shares have rebounded from $10 to more than $11 at the time of writing this article.

Source: StockCharts.com

How High Can AMD Go?

I am prepared to say that the bottom is in and I think AMD's shares are not going to fall back below $10 after investors used the opportunity to gobble up shares immediately after the sell-off. Strong buyer interest after big price declines is a good thing… And can point to more upside.

I was positively surprised, frankly, about how fast Advanced Micro Devices' shares have risen again after the sell-off. The chipmaker's shares are up approximately 11 percent in the last week. That's nice, of course, but I see more upside down the road, with AMD potentially recouping all of its losses as investors realize that the company guided for 2nd quarter gross margins conservatively, to be on the safe side. As a result, I am raising my short-term price target for AMD from $12 to $13, leaving another 15 percent upside on the table.

Your Takeaway

Growing buyer interest in Advanced Micro Devices after the May sell-off is a good development and points to more upside. I think more investors will begin to realize that the lower-than-expected gross margin guidance was not that big a deal and that shareholders overreacted by selling shares into the weakness. Buyers are returning to the AMD trade. Prices have stabilized and are ticking up. Volume is up. New price target: $13. Speculative buy for capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'Follow'. I am largely investing in dividend-paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.