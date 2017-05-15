Are Sugar Prices About To Rebound?

We think it may be a little too soon to go long with sugar, but that a turnaround could be on the horizon.

It has been over six months since we looked at the sweetest commodity of all - sugar. At that point in time we urged readers to lock in gains after its meteoric rise as we were concerned that the forecast for increased supply and lower import levels was going to cause sugar prices to fall. Well it is nice to get things right now and then. Since we made that call the iPath Dow Jones-UBS Sugar Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) has fallen 35%, much to the delight of companies such as The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) which are of course big buyers of the white gold.

What happened?

As we mentioned above, sugar prices fell to a one-year low recently largely on favorable crop weather in top producer countries like Brazil. Unfortunately, despite sugar inventories being at low levels (see below), the prospect of global production climbing and outstripping demand in the upcoming 2017/18 season has been enough to put significant pressure on prices.

Sourced from Statista

It isn't hard to see why when the very reliable US Department of Agriculture bureau based in Brasilia, Brazil, has forecast sugar exports of 29.07 million tonnes in the 2017-18 season. This will be an increase of 1.3 million tonnes from the last season.

What's next for the sweet stuff?

With global stock levels still at low levels, we do believe that the sugar price is reasonably vulnerable to price swings should weather and/or crop conditions in Brazil deteriorate during the season. Whilst at this stage there appears to be only an outside chance of this happening, it is definitely something which we think traders should bear in mind.

Sugar could also receive a boost from something known as ethanol parity. Which is quite simply when sugar prices reach parity with ethanol. It is at this point that Brazilian sugar mills tend to switch to ethanol production as sugar production is no longer as lucrative. This generally puts a floor on prices and could be a buying opportunity if ethanol prices hold firm. Especially as some experts believe ethanol parity could lead to the loss of upwards of 6 million tonnes of supply. The loss of that level of supply, considering current inventories, could certainly lead to significant upside potential for prices. With the two commodities now at parity, a turnaround could be within sight.

So is it time to go long with sugar?

Whilst we do sense that the tide is turning, it could take a little longer before we see sugar prices climbing significantly higher again. In our opinion sugar will have to trade below ethanol for a reasonable amount of time before enough producers switch to ethanol production to make a big enough impact on supply. It's not as simple as one day a factory produces sugar, the next it produces ethanol. There is a certain level of investment that needs to be made which we believe will only be done should it be apparent that ethanol is going to provide a sufficient IRR.

Because of this we think investors should hang tight for the time being and wait to see how ethanol production develops in Brazil over the next few months. Although sugar prices are low, they are no stranger to lower prices, as you'll see on the chart below.

Sourced from Investing.com

If prices did fall as low as $12.50 per 112,000 pounds, we would be jumping straight in. But for now we think the prudent thing to do is to hold off a trade for the time being. Whilst we feel at this stage there is far more upside potential than downside risk, the risk/reward on offer at this stage just isn't sufficient enough for us to make that all-important trade. For that reason SGG, iPath Pure Beta Sugar ETN (NYSEARCA:SGAR), and Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) will remain strictly on our watch list.

As always, when our view changes we will aim to inform readers immediately. Until then, best of luck with your trades!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.